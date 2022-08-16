Read full article on original website
Related
This Dome Home For Sale in Western Colorado is a Remote Retreat
A geodesic dome home located in western Colorado is a private mountain retreat surrounded by stunning scenery. The unique abode for sale has lots of potential for a future buyer – take a virtual step inside and check it out. Take a Peek at This Mesa, Colorado Dome Home...
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Will The Colorado Ice Castles Be Back This Winter? We Hope So
As we (sadly) start to wrap up the summer of 2022, plans are being announced regarding many different Colorado winter traditions, including the Ice Castles. Will they be back this winter? Here's all we know. Are The Ice Castles In Colorado Returning This Year?. Described as an "awe-inspiring, must-see winter...
Check Out The 10 Poorest Towns That Are In Colorado
Colorado is a wonderful state. It has so much to offer from great weather most of the time, scenery, the 4 seasons (which sometimes you can experience all in the same day) a pretty strong economy and places that have a dynamic quality of life and great schools. However, just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too
Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
Can You Believe This Run Down Place Was Once a Colorado Resort?
An establishment that once housed tourists overnight and hosted lively nights of dancing, drinking, and gambling now sits vacant, in a very dilapidated state on the outskirts of a tiny Colorado town. Club 40 was a part of Wiley's Resort Motel just west of the town of Dinosaur. At one...
The World’s Biggest Pizza Party Is Coming To Northern Colorado
The world's biggest pizza party is coming to Northern Colorado. At the end of August, Project Pizza will attempt to break the record for the world's biggest pizza party - and you can help make history. About Project Pizza. Project Pizza is more than a business cranking out delicious wood-fired...
The History Behind This Abandoned Colorado Mine in Chaffee County
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
11 Pics From The Cheapest House In Colorado Which Is Under $100K
They say the housing market is cooling off or correcting itself but in many places, Colorado included, that's not bringing a bunch of relief as prices continue to be out of many people's price range and budget but there are some properties out there that, if you're willing to sacrifice a few things you can get a sweet deal on.
This 1920s Colorado Schoolhouse is Now on the Market as a Stunning Home
Colorado has a thing for turning abandoned schoolhouses into modern homes. For example, this 1800s La Veta classroom is now a quaint ranch, while this 1920s school is now a three-bedroom house for sale in Model. One of the Mile High City's newest hotels, The Slate Denver, used to be...
5 Interesting, Creepy, and Dark Documentary Films About Colorado
Everybody loves a good documentary, whether it's a true crime flick, an investigative exposé, or a fascinating nature series. You can find a documentary about almost anything, so it's no surprise that many of them focus on the Centennial State. Read on to see five interesting, creepy, and dark...
Here’s Where to See Grease on the Big Screen in Colorado for $5
When is the last time you have seen the musical masterpiece of a movie known at Grease on the big screen? It's probably been a while, but you can change that this weekend. Select AMC Theaters are showing Grease for just $5 per ticket. With the average prices of a movie and Inflation these days, you don't need to have a degree in economics to realize this is a great deal to see a classic on the big screen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Will the Chicken Big Mac Come to Colorado McDonald’s Locations?
Oh, you THINK you know the McDonald's menu. After all, it's been virtually the same your entire life, aside from things like a McRib coming and going or making our dreams come true with all-day breakfast, then taking it away. You've got your Big Mac, your Quarter Pounder, your Chicken...
This Local Colorado Bacon Restaurant Is A Must Try For All Bacon Lovers
If you're a bacon lover in Colorado, you're going to want to add this local Colorado bacon restaurant to your must-eat list. Bacon is what they do, and they do it well. I've never tried it, but I've heard of an all-bacon diet. Sounds crazy, and as much as I love bacon, I don't think I could ever do it. Bacon is mostly loved by everyone and has become more than just a side at breakfast time. You can use bacon in ways I didn't even know possible. This local Bacon Restaurant chain in Colorado saw how much not just Americans, but Coloradoans, love their bacon, and set out on a mission to find just about every possible way for a person to enjoy bacon.
Love Pizza? New Northern Colorado Area Marco’s Pizza Now Open
Pizza fans in Northern Colorado rejoice as one of America's new favorite pizza restaurants has opened a new location in the NoCo area. Ready to chow down?. At this point, most pizza lovers in Colorado have tried the deliciousness that is Marco's Pizza. If you haven't, you're missing out. Marco's history begins over 40 years ago. It was all a dream of an Italian immigrant, Pat (Pasquale) Glammarco, that came to life in Oregon, Ohio, in 1978. Fast forward to 2022 and there are now (roughly) over 1,000 franchised Marco's Pizza locations across not just the United States of America, but it can also be enjoyed in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and India.
10 Northern Colorado Cities as Our Favorite Characters from ‘Parks and Recreation’
A few months ago, I decided to take characters from my favorite show, The Office, and sort them into Northern Colorado cities. After looking at the qualities of the series' characters and our local towns, I determined that Michael Scott is Greeley, Jim Halpert is Fort Collins, and Dwight Schrute is Ault (don't worry, I did a full character breakdown).
Did You Know? Halloween In Colorado Begins In August
It might only be August, but in the eyes of the world's #1 Halloween costume store, there has never been a better time to start shopping for the spookiest day of the year than... summer. The countdown is officially on - there are only 75 days that stand between us...
Bucket List Item? Northern Lights Could Be Visible in Colorado
I don't know about you, but seeing the Northern Lights in real time has always been on my bucket list. In fact, this is a pretty high priority. Tonight, you may not have to travel to Iceland or Alaska for the opportunity to see the Northern Lights. According to KDVR,...
Are ‘Fake’ Musicians Scamming Colorado Shoppers? Police Think So
We've all seen street performers hanging out on the sidewalk in front of businesses playing for a couple of bucks, but have you ever thought that maybe this person was faking it?. It turns out that fake musicians may quite possibly be doing this exact thing; pretending to play a...
Prost! Your Ultimate Guide to Oktoberfest 2022 in Northern Colorado
Summer is winding down, and fall is slowly creeping into the air. The kiddos are probably already planning their Halloween costumes, but the adults have something else to look forward to: Oktoberfest. Thankfully, you don't need to travel to Germany to get your fix of beer and pretzels. We have...
99.9 The Point
Windsor, CO
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0