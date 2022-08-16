Read full article on original website
counton2.com
Charleston PD makes arrest, locates car in missing woman investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly obstructing their search for a woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Megan Rich (41) was last seen August 12 on James Island. On August 17, CPD executed a search warrant...
Body recovered in marsh near James Island, police say
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Police confirmed to News 2 they recovered a body from the water near James Island on Friday. Details about that body – including its identity – were not provided. According to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department, the body was recovered near Lighthouse Point. Both Charleston PD and […]
live5news.com
Crashes at North Charleston intersection raise safety concerns
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There have been over 430 car crashes at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road in the last three and a half years. So far this year, there have been 66, according to North Charleston Police. Monica Mumme, the President of the Civic League...
live5news.com
Multiple crews respond to water off James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police and Fire crews responded to the water off a James Island neighborhood Friday morning and appeared to be searching the water. Witnesses reported the police presence in the area of Fort Johnson and Lighthouse Roads. Approximately five boats were in the water and crews remained in the water for about 45 minutes before clearing the area.
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS - 8/23/22
The death of a Walterboro man is under investigation by Charleston County officials after he was allegedly electrocuted while working. According to information released to area media outlets by the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) hospital in Charleston, Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, was working on an electrical panel on the MUSC campus when he was electrocuted on July 8th.
live5news.com
Crews investigating if lightning strike was cause of downtown Charleston house fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are on the scene of a house fire, which may have been caused by a lightning strike. Crews with the Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Saint Andrews and Mount Pleasant Fire Departments responded to Logan Street Friday night. They were called after hearing of a fire on...
live5news.com
2nd juvenile arrested in deadly Charleston apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says another juvenile is in custody following a deadly Friday Charleston apartment shooting. A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday after a 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday. The 16-year-old is charged with one count of murder, armed robbery, possession of a...
Friend of missing woman weigh in on her disappearance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are still looking for a missing woman and nearly a week later, they have made one arrest in the case. Megan Rich (41) was last seen last week August 12 on James Island. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested the father of one Rich’s kids and he was charged with […]
live5news.com
Father of missing woman arrested, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says while searching for a missing woman, the father of the woman was arrested. Brian Curtis Baker, 59, is charged with obstructing justice. Investigators say he provided false information when questioned. Police are searching for his daughter Megan Rich, 41, who was...
live5news.com
2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people face murder charges in the death of a 21-year-old Summerville woman found unresponsive in a Dorchester County home. Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are each charged with murder, Lt. Rick Carson said. Deputies, the Dorchester...
Evidence dispute spills into public in Alex Murdaugh case
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Attorneys for disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh say prosecutors are taking too long to share their evidence alleging the disbarred attorney killed his wife and so n, unfairly making it tougher to defend him at his upcoming trial. It’s a technical legal dispute that precedes...
Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than a century, the first Doscher’s location opened in 1881 and […]
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a new furry addition to the force. Odin is a two-year-old Sable German Shepard trained in narcotics, article searches, tracking, and criminal apprehension. Odin and his handler Corporal D. Carr graduated from AK9I, an accredited K9 training institution in Virginia, a few months ago. […]
counton2.com
SCHP investigating NCPD officer-involved collision
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating after a North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) officer was involved in a Wednesday afternoon single-vehicle collision. The incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Spruill Avenue at Stromboli Avenue, according to NCPD. SCHP said that the...
charlestondaily.net
A Look Inside: Del Webb Nexton – Active Adult Lifestyle Community (New Video)
Within the gates of Active Adult Community Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, residents have so many resort like amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, pickleball and tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, plus clubs and hobby groups. Nexton in Summerville, SC, recently was awarded the ‘Best in American Living’ award by the National Association of Home Builders.
counton2.com
Lowcountry Rapid Transit receives federal approval to begin engineering phase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Rapid Transit (LCRT) is one step closer to becoming a reality after receiving federal approval to enter the engineering phase. The project would be South Carolina’s first mass transit infrastructure project, placing a 21.3-mile rapid bus route along US 78 and US 52 (Rivers Avenue).
live5news.com
Alleged getaway driver takes stand in Colleton County triple murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Inside the Colleton County Courthouse, witnesses provided more detailed evidence in a triple murder trial Thursday afternoon. Kenneth Chisolm faces charges in the murders of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller, and 13-year-old Vincent Miller. Thursday morning marked the third day of the trial with La...
live5news.com
Kennedy to comply with attorney general’s letter on school board meetings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District’s superintendent will comply with the state’s attorney general’s request for an explanation of potential Freedom of Information Act violations. The potential violations stem from Charleston County School Board meetings on July 18. “With respect to the allegation against...
Teen arrested for deadly shooting at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old male in connection with a deadly shooting at a downtown Charleston apartment complex. The individual was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of Murder and one count of Armed Robbery. CPD officers responded to the Bridgeview Apartments off North Romney Street around 1:30 […]
live5news.com
15-year-old charged in deadly Charleston apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a juvenile is facing charges in connection to an apartment shooting that left a woman dead Friday morning. A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday and will be charged with one count of murder and one count of armed robbery, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.
