Hall Of Famer Returning To WWE
With all of the WWE returns taking place recently you never know who might show up, and Trish Stratus recently confirmed that she’ll be at two upcoming live events in Ontario, Canada on August 20 and August 21. The following announcement was posted on Trish Stratus’ official website:
Former WWE Star Retiring?
No one can wrestle forever, and former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James recently got the wrestling world talking when she posted the following tweet saying that she feels she’s done with wrestling:. The tweet got quite the reaction from fans as they made it clear that they don’t...
The Rock Recalls Seth Rollins' Profane Reaction After The Shield Hit Him With Their Triple Powerbomb
While fans are desperate to see The Rock and Roman Reigns collide at some point in the future, the two men have physically interacted in the past during the "Tribal Chief's" days in The Shield. The Hounds Of Justice attacked the People's Champion on the January 21 episode of "Raw" back in 2013, and the three rising stars were able to make their mark in a major way.
Stephanie McMahon Offered To Return As CEO, Says Vince McMahon Still Has His Eyes On WWE Business
Stephanie McMahon talks about her passion for WWE and how honored she is to be the chairwoman of the board. When Vince McMahon retired, it created an unprecedented moment in WWE where he would no longer be leading the charge for the company. On the business end of things, that will now be overseen by his daughter, Stephanie who will be the Co-CEO with Nick Khan, and their Chief Financial Officer, Frank Riddick III.
Booker T Says Former WWE Star Needs To Shut His Mouth
Now that a new regime is in charge of WWE you never know who might return to the company as fans have seen some familiar faces on WWE programming recently. It seems that Triple H is bringing released stars back into the fold, and former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush recently teased a possible return when he posted several photos of his time working as Bobby Lashley’s managed on the main roster.
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
Renee Paquette Recalls Vince McMahon Screaming At Her On WWE Headsets About Call He Didn't Like
Renee Paquette made history in 2018 by becoming the first woman to call an entire episode of "WWE Raw" as part of the commentary team. The reception was positive enough that about a month later, Paquette etched her name into the history books again by being promoted to the role of WWE's first full-time female commentator, appearing each week beside Corey Graves and Michael Cole on "WWE Raw." Unfortunately, this would only continue for about a year before Paquette shifted her focus to co-hosting "WWE Backstage" on Fox Sports alongside WWE alums like current AEW World Champion CM Punk.
WWE Star Leaves NXT and is Expected to Join the Main Roster
A WWE NXT superstar is leaving the brand and appears to be on his way to the main roster. Santos Escobar faced Tony D’Angelo on Tuesday night’s NXT Heatwave episode. There was a lot of interference from both men’s camps around the ring. D’Angelo accidentally knocked out Elektra Lopez as she was preparing to deliver Escobar a steel pipe near the finish of the match.
Family Reunion: WWE Star Written Off Television With Amazing Cameos
So long for now. There are a lot of different ways to write a wrestler off of television and some of them are a lot more common than others. One of the easiest methods is to have a wrestler suffer some kind of a storyline injury and have them disappear from television as they recover. That is what WWE has done again, but they did have one more thing to do on the way out.
Bret Hart Reveals He Said To Ric Flair After His Final Match
Ric Flair teased the possibility of him coming out of retirement for years, and a few weeks ago it finally happened when he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to face the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in his final match. The Nature Boy managed to pick up...
Drew McIntyre explains how he cut the ring ropes at WWE WrestleMania 38
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyer was interviewed on "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet" to talk about his upcoming match with Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, how he reinvented himself after his days with 3MB, and many other topics. Here are a couple of highlights from the interview. Drew McIntyre...
Former Champion Told Vince McMahon And Triple H To Stop Booking Him In Matches
WWE has been home to some iconic tag teams over the years and in 2014 the New Age Outlaws got back into the title picture when they won the WWE Tag Team Titles. They held the belts for a short run before dropping them to The Usos, and Road Dogg recently revealed on The Wrestling Outlaws that he asked Triple H and Vince McMahon to stop booking him after he and Billy Gunn dropped the belts.
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
Mickie James Addresses What Is Next For Her
Earlier this month, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James dropped a bombshell by expressing on Twitter that she was "done in wrestling." After seemingly bringing the curtain down on her near 23-year career — with her last match taking place in July at the ABC 12eme Festival International in France — James has now opened up about what might be next.
Kevin Owens Is Candid With How He Feels About Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative
Paul "Triple H" Levesque was announced as WWE's new Head of Creative back in July, and he's wasted no time in bringing some well-received changes to the product. One of the most notable changes has been the slight tweaking of Kevin Owens' character, who has reverted back to his old "Prizefighter" persona following a lengthy spell as a comedy heel.
Top WWE Star Continues To Tease Bray Wyatt Return
Tick Tock. Karrion Kross is anxiously awaiting Bray Wyatt's rumored WWE comeback. A week after teasing a Hell in a Cell match pitting himself & Scarlett against Wyatt & Alexa Bliss, Kross shared a fan-made image Monday which shows the main event of Clash at the Castle being changed to a Fatal Four-Way between himself, Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. A little later, Kross responded to former ECW personality Joel Gertner who floated the possibility of a Kross vs. Wyatt match at next year's WrestleMania 39. Needless to say, Kross welcomed the idea of such a match.
Former AEW Star Wants To Return To The Company
You never know when AEW might announce a new signing as the company is constantly adding to the roster. However, in recent months AEW has been letting contracts expire for certain talents and Jack Evans happened to be one of the names that the company parted ways with earlier this year.
Becky Lynch Gives Update On How Her Recovery From Injury Is Going
During her "Raw" Women's Championship match at SummerSlam against reigning champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder, which ultimately ruled her out of action moving forward. While WWE reported that Lynch would be "out for several months," the Irish-born star has provided a positive update on how her rehabilitation is going. "I feel like I've gotten much more mobility in it [her shoulder]," Lynch said on an Instagram Live (on the Seven Bucks Productions account) involving her real-life husband and fellow WWE star Seth Rollins, former WWE head writer and Seven Bucks Productions SVP of creative development Brian Gewirtz, and Seven Bucks Productions co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "When it happened, it was so painful that I was, like, 'Oh no, I'm gonna be out for a long, long time.' But now, it's healing up real quick. I'm feeling strong, I'm feeling good. So, I'm hoping it won't be much time at all."
Steve Austin Praises Current WWE Champion
Steve Austin is without a doubt one of the biggest wrestling stars to ever step foot in the ring, and he still has his eye on the business today. For years WWE pushed Roman Reigns as a babyface, but Reigns was met with mixed reactions due to his mega push. WWE decided to turn Roman heel in 2020, and since then he’s been receiving almost unanimous praise for his character work. Austin recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter about the evolution of Roman Reigns, and he made it clear that he thinks Reigns is heading in the right direction.
Updated WWE Clash at The Castle Card, New Match Revealed
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is now confirmed for WWE Clash at The Castle. In a sit-down interview on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, Riddle revealed that he has officially received the all-clear from his doctor to compete in the ring. Riddle issued a challenge for Clash at The Castle during a confrontation with Rollins, and WWE later confirmed the match.
