Cop-Fleeing SUV Driver Busted for Plowing Into 3 People, Including 1 Toddler, in Ridgewood Last Week

A Brooklyn SUV driver has been arrested for fleeing police in Ridgewood last week and plowing into three people — including a toddler. Tyshawn Baldwin, 28, appeared before Queens Criminal Court Wednesday charged with assault, reckless endangerment, fleeing police and other crimes for the horrifying Aug. 10 incident that was captured on CCTV.
