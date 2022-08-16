Read full article on original website
South Texas World War II hero's remains identified after 77 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The remains of a man killed in World War II are coming home to South Texas after 77 years, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA). The DPAA said remains of Army Air Forces Sgt. Herald R. Boyd, a San Patricio County native, were positively identified on July 8, 2022, through "anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence."
Engineering professor breaks down design flaws in new Harbor Bridge
KRIS 6 News asked a professor from Texas A&M-Kingsville to put the design flaws with the new Harbor Bridge in layman’s terms.
If Harbor Bridge developers default, what happens to all of the workers?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flatiron/Dragados precast yard for the Harbor Bridge project is located off County Road 36 and Highway 77, just south of Robstown, Texas. The workers there and at other project sites have to be worried for their jobs -- the company has until Sept. 1 to fix the deficiencies that TxDOT says they found in the bridge design.
tpr.org
More troubles for new Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge
Local leaders in Corpus Christi on Wednesday sought to reassure the public over the safety of the new harbor bridge project, which promises to be the tallest structure in deep South Texas. It's 500 feet pylons are just 250 feet shorter than San Antonio's Tower of the Americas. The leader's...
Harbor Bridge construction affecting business for Port of Corpus Christi
The Port of Corpus Christi has been a supporter of the new Harbor Bridge since inception. While safety is the priority, the hope is the bridge gets done sooner rather than later.
San Antonio couple killed in suspected drunk driver crash in Corpus Christi
The crash occurred on Mustang Island near Corpus Christi.
Murder suspect arrested for the shooting on Dodd Dr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The suspect in a May Homicide on Dodd Dr. was found and arrested in Clute, Texas, according to Corpus Christi Police Department. On May 31st, homicide investigators with CCPD were called to the 4600 block of Dodd Dr. for a call about a shooting. They found the body of 38-year-old Ruben Trevino inside a home when they arrived, officials said.
Corpus Christi man charged with 2 counts of intoxicated manslaughter after fatal crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were killed in an car accident near Port Aransas over the weekend, according to officials from the Corpus Christi Police Department. On Aug. 13, around 11:56 p.m. officers were called to the 7500 block of Highway 361 for a major vehicle accident. 24-year-old...
Man arrested after fatal crash on Hwy 361 leaves San Antonio couple dead
Dylan Holland, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman died in the accident.
Where is Bradley Brooks? It's been three years since he was last seen in Flour Bluff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been three years since a Flour Bluff man went missing and his family continues to search for answers. Bradley Brooks was last seen at his Flour Bluff home in August 2019. His family said he left one night around 10 p.m. to go fishing and was never seen again.
corpuschristicronica.com
Harbor Bridge contractor Flatiron/Dragados linked to Barbara Canales
In a press conference led by area elected officials at City Hall on Wednesday, August 17, 2021, the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) confirmed in their elaborate engineering lingo — the $800 million dollar New Harbor Bridge is sinking. Harbor Bridge contractor Flatiron/Dragados’ Chief Spokesperson Lynn Allison continues to refuse to comment despite TXDOT’s Executive Director saying Flatiron/Dragados’ actions to ensure the safety of the New Harbor Bridge are unacceptable and they have been given a 15 day notice of default or they will be fired. If Flatiron/Dragados continues, the new Harbor Bridge is at risk of collapse.
City manager concerned about left behind construction sites if Harbor Bridge project halts entirely
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni expressed concern Friday about the possibility that work on the new Harbor Bridge project could stop entirely come Sept. 1. The new Harbor Bridge developers, Flatiron/Dragados, were given 15 days to address alleged design flaws pointed out to them...
CCPD: Man shot, killed on Treyway Lane; suspect arrested
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police arrested a man on murder charges after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound on Treyway Lane. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Treyway Ln. around 4:13 a.m. Wednesday for an "unknown EMS call," a post to the Corpus Christi Police Blotter page said. When officers arrived, they found a man dead "due to suspicious circumstances."
New Carroll High School missing school zones along Saratoga Boulevard
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some are wondering why there is no school zone designated on Saratoga Boulevard in front of the new Mary Carroll High School. Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni explained it has to do with who is responsible for the road. “The City doesn’t control Saratoga,"...
Corpus Christi city manager says TxDOT needs to maintain construction sites
City manager Peter Zanoni said tourists don’t want to come to an area where there’s construction and clutter while the city is revitalizing North Beach.
Private barge in Corpus Christi Marina sinking
KRIS 6 News is on-scene at the Corpus Christi Marina, where a salvage crew was brought in after marina officials noticed a barge sinking.
City of Corpus Christi stops construction of new CCISD school
The city's development services department stopped construction because the developer did not have the proper permits.
Experts say recent rainfall will cause dangerous flooding along Nueces River from Tilden to Lake Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many residents were happy about the heavy rainfall received this past weekend. Especially in the midst of an ongoing drought. But rain can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, it's a relief for some communities, but it can be devastating for others. 3NEWS spoke with Nueces River Authority to find out what impact the rainfall experienced recently will have on the environment.
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
