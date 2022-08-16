ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

South Texas World War II hero's remains identified after 77 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The remains of a man killed in World War II are coming home to South Texas after 77 years, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA). The DPAA said remains of Army Air Forces Sgt. Herald R. Boyd, a San Patricio County native, were positively identified on July 8, 2022, through "anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence."
More troubles for new Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge

Local leaders in Corpus Christi on Wednesday sought to reassure the public over the safety of the new harbor bridge project, which promises to be the tallest structure in deep South Texas. It's 500 feet pylons are just 250 feet shorter than San Antonio's Tower of the Americas. The leader's...
Murder suspect arrested for the shooting on Dodd Dr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The suspect in a May Homicide on Dodd Dr. was found and arrested in Clute, Texas, according to Corpus Christi Police Department. On May 31st, homicide investigators with CCPD were called to the 4600 block of Dodd Dr. for a call about a shooting. They found the body of 38-year-old Ruben Trevino inside a home when they arrived, officials said.
Assistant Fire Chief/Fire Marshal - City of Portland, TX

Portland, Texas, is a coastal city of more than 15 square miles located on a 40-foot bluff across the Harbor Bridge from Corpus Christi. With a current population of approximately 22,000, Portland is home to a diverse workforce serving Coastal Bend industries and businesses. The City is ideally situated on two bays, providing excellent fishing, boating, sailing, swimming, and kite surfing. With safe, upscale neighborhoods, award-winning schools, unmatched recreational opportunities, and excellent City services, Portland is a premier community known for Building Community and Raising Families!
Harbor Bridge contractor Flatiron/Dragados linked to Barbara Canales

In a press conference led by area elected officials at City Hall on Wednesday, August 17, 2021, the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) confirmed in their elaborate engineering lingo — the $800 million dollar New Harbor Bridge is sinking. Harbor Bridge contractor Flatiron/Dragados’ Chief Spokesperson Lynn Allison continues to refuse to comment despite TXDOT’s Executive Director saying Flatiron/Dragados’ actions to ensure the safety of the New Harbor Bridge are unacceptable and they have been given a 15 day notice of default or they will be fired. If Flatiron/Dragados continues, the new Harbor Bridge is at risk of collapse.
CCPD: Man shot, killed on Treyway Lane; suspect arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police arrested a man on murder charges after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound on Treyway Lane. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Treyway Ln. around 4:13 a.m. Wednesday for an "unknown EMS call," a post to the Corpus Christi Police Blotter page said. When officers arrived, they found a man dead "due to suspicious circumstances."
Experts say recent rainfall will cause dangerous flooding along Nueces River from Tilden to Lake Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many residents were happy about the heavy rainfall received this past weekend. Especially in the midst of an ongoing drought. But rain can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, it's a relief for some communities, but it can be devastating for others. 3NEWS spoke with Nueces River Authority to find out what impact the rainfall experienced recently will have on the environment.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

