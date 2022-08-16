ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six weeks after getting shot at a Fourth of July parade, an 8-year-old left paralyzed feels 'hopeless' and angry as new reality sets in

By Christina Maxouris
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Sada
5d ago

My Heart goes out to Cooper. I loss my 10 year old Granddaughter Jasadye to Gun violence on the July 4, 2021. If I could I would take her back in any condition .Cooper take it one day at a time , God has plans for you!❤️

Citizen Jane
5d ago

Of course he does! Anyone would! He’ll adapt, but his life has been changed forever. He needs to believe that he is more than his mobility challenges. God bless him in his recovery 💝

Sara Gray
5d ago

Father in the name of Jesus, although he’s paralyzed now, but Lord I’m a lord living witness that there’s nothing too hard for you to do. Lord I’m also a living witness that all you have to do is SPEAK THE WORD, AND THAT CHILD WILL NOT BE PARALYZED ANYMORE. Father do a miracle healing, and deliverance, and allowing him to be able to start walking again, continue to grow up being stronger, better, greater, than he ever was before, being a testimony unto you, being another one of Your living testimonies, and another one of Your walking, talking, living miracles. Father DO IT for his sake, and his Mother’s, his Father’s, and his whole family’s sake. Not tomorrow, not next week, not next year, but right now, Amen.

