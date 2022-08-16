Six weeks after getting shot at a Fourth of July parade, an 8-year-old left paralyzed feels 'hopeless' and angry as new reality sets in

In the wake of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting, the story of 8-year-old Cooper Roberts’ survival was embraced by many following updates on the boy’s recovery.And more than a month after the massacre, Roberts is long out of intensive care—but his family says he is now in “constant pain” and “hopeless, sad, and angry” at the realization he is paralyzed.In a sobering and gut-wrenching statement released Tuesday, the Roberts family said they want people to see the unimaginable struggle the 8-year-old boy now faces, all because of a high-powered military-style rifle fired indiscriminately into the crowd...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO