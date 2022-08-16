Consumer Reports has bestowed a tremendous amount of praise on the Ford Edge over the past several months, naming it one of the best SUVs available for less than $40,000, one of the best mid-size SUVs on the market with standard safety systems available for under $35k, one of the 10 best SUVs on sale today, and declaring it a superior choice over the Honda Passport and Chevy Blazer, while the crossover was also the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty back in May according to IHS Markit. Now, Consumer Reports has once again recognized the 2022 Ford Edge by naming it among the best SUVs in terms of rear seat comfort.

