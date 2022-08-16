Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Chinese EV Companies Will Come To U.S.
Ford CEO Jim Farley has made it clear from past comments that he views companies like Tesla and Rivian as major threats to the automaker’s EV business, though he also feels like the 100+ year-old automaker has some clear advantages over those newer rivals, too. However, in China, a number of upstart EV automakers have managed to get a leg up on their U.S. counterparts with a host of all-electric offerings, some of which are selling for very affordable prices as well. While speaking on Ford’s Q2 earnings call recently, Jim Farley also expressed that he believes those Chinese EV makers will one day wind up competing in the American market as well.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang Nite Pony Package Details Officially Revealed
Following the launch of the Ice White Edition Appearance Package for the 2022 Ford Mustang and Ford Mustang Mach-E, The Blue Oval recently set out on a quest to let fans name its forthcoming black appearance package for the pony car duo. Earlier today, photos of the all-new 2023 Ford Mustang Nite Pony Package were released and its name was confirmed, though no details were available at that time. Now, FoMoCo has officially revealed the new, optional package.
fordauthority.com
Ford BlueOval City F-Series Production On Track To Begin In 2025
Construction prep is well underway at the Ford BlueOval City site in Tennessee, where the automaker will produce EV batteries and vehicles including an as-yet-unnamed next-generation electric Ford F-Series model that will ride on its own dedicated platform. In addition to providing an economic boost and thousands of jobs for that particular part of the country, construction at BlueOval City remains on track as worker headcount is set to double in the coming months. Now, a few months after Ford CEO Jim Farley revealed that a second all-electric pickup is on the way, the automaker has confirmed that production of a new F-Series EV is also on schedule to begin at BlueOval City in 2025, as originally planned, according to Action News 5.
fordauthority.com
Next-Gen S650 Ford Mustang To Debut During ‘The Stampede’ Event In Detroit
The all-new seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang is ready to charge onto the American muscle car scene as one of the most-anticipated debuts of the decade. The Blue Oval finally has just confirmed that the next-gen, S650 Ford Mustang will debut in just under four weeks at the Detroit Auto Show in Michigan at a global reveal event appropriately named “The Stampede.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
CAR AND DRIVER
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Transit Connect Lineup Ditches 2.5L I-4 Engine
The 2023 Ford Transit Connect is part of that model’s second-generation, which has been in production since the 2013 model year, though it did undergo a mid-cycle refresh for the 2019 model year. Regardless, it will solder on largely unchanged for the new model year, though sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Transit Connect van and wagon will no longer offer the 2.5L I-4 engine.
A 17-year-old engineer's magnet-free motor prototype could make electric vehicles more sustainable
His new prototype had 39 percent greater torque over a traditional motor.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Raptor To Get Unique Off-Roadeo Adjacent Experience
Since its debut, Ford has been rapidly expanding its Bronco Off-Roadeo experience, adding additional dates, locations, and a special women-only installment that just took place earlier this month. Initially only open to reservation and order holders, the Bronco Off-Roadeo recently expanded to anyone that wants to attend with the new 4xFun class, and now, Ford North America Product Communications director Mike Levine has announced that the Ford Bronco Raptor will be getting its own unique Off-Roadeo adjacent experience, too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Nautilus Sales Gain Segment Share During Q2 2022
Lincoln Nautilus sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the second quarter of 2022. In the United States, Lincoln Nautilus deliveries totaled 6,766 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 12 percent compared to 6,055 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of...
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Edge Among Best SUVs For Rear Seat Comfort
Consumer Reports has bestowed a tremendous amount of praise on the Ford Edge over the past several months, naming it one of the best SUVs available for less than $40,000, one of the best mid-size SUVs on the market with standard safety systems available for under $35k, one of the 10 best SUVs on sale today, and declaring it a superior choice over the Honda Passport and Chevy Blazer, while the crossover was also the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty back in May according to IHS Markit. Now, Consumer Reports has once again recognized the 2022 Ford Edge by naming it among the best SUVs in terms of rear seat comfort.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Vehicle To Vehicle Security System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a vehicle-to-vehicle security system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on November 4th, 2020, published on August 16th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11417214. The Ford Authority Take. Back in May, a Ford patent was filed for a vehicular key...
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Sport Sales Place Ninth In Segment During Q2 2022
BRONCO SPORT -20.72% 29,460 37,158 -3.25% 58,549 60,514. In Canada, Ford Bronco Sport deliveries totaled 3,762 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 36 percent compared to 2,771 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the year, Bronco Sport sales increased about 45 percent to...
Ford's New Lights Are So Good They Might Replace The Head-Up Display
The automotive tech space is like fluid flowing around obstacles and finding a path until it eventually settles on an application. The head-up display (HUD) is a prime example. Automakers have been working at it for ages, with several brands pushing the tech downstream into more accessible models. Plenty of brands offer their take on the technology, including colors and funky displays, but Ford has now taken it a step beyond.
The Verge
Electric vehicle owners are fed up with broken EV chargers and janky software
A common complaint you hear from electric vehicle owners is about the sorry state of public EV charging: broken chargers, janky software, busted screens. But a lot of this is anecdotal, and it can be hard to find any rigorous studies that capture the current state of EV charging in the US.
fordauthority.com
Ford Partner SK Places $100 Million Bet Into Atom Power For EV Charging
Though Ford and SK On recently finalized a joint-venture – dubbed BlueOvalSK – that will produce electric vehicle batteries in the coming years, that doesn’t mean that both companies aren’t going to continue to build on their own separate efforts to expand operations in that area, either. In fact, Ford is leaning on a host of suppliers from around the globe to secure raw materials and batteries for its electric vehicles and shore up its EV charging network, while SK is investing $22 billion in its own massive U.S.-based expansion. Now, SK is also financially backing a company called Atom Power, an EV charging company.
fordauthority.com
Modified 2010 Ford E-Series Van Failed To Scare Veteran Tech: Video
David Long, a veteran automotive technician who flies under the online moniker Car Wizard, often records very informative videos about the ailing vehicles that end up in his bay, educating owners and technicians through his expertise. In the past, he’s taken viewers on a journey through the repair of a 1990 Ford 5.0L V8, which entailed extensive diagnostic procedures. He’s also well-versed in the commonplace issues with the Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine, having made several videos regarding the motor’s flawed design. Now, Long has tackled a modified off-road 2010 Ford E-Series van that eight other shops refused to even look at.
fordauthority.com
Ford Ranger Incentive Offers Up To 2.9 Percent APR In August 2022
A Ford Ranger incentive offers 2.9 percent APR financing or 3.9 percent APR financing, depending on region, for 60 months during August 2022. Ford Ranger incentive offers vary by market during August 2022. As such, we’re listing offers for four major U.S. markets below:. New York City: 3.9 percent...
fordauthority.com
Ford Escape Discount Offers $1,000 In Bonus Cash During August 2022
A Ford Escape discount offers up to $1,000 in Bonus Cash in select markets during August 2022. A separate 1.9 percent APR financing incentive is also available in some markets. Ford Escape Incentives. Below, we’ve compiled the largest discounts available for the 2022 Escape in four major U.S. markets:
insideevs.com
Addmotor Updates Its Fat-Tire M-340 Electric Trike With New Powertrain
Electric tricycles have long been a well-liked option for anyone seeking either a beast of burden for carrying heavy loads or a middle ground for those who aren't quite ready to swing a leg over an electric two-wheeler. That said, Addmotor is shaking up the game with the newest update to its popular electric trike, the M-340, which now gets a new powertrain and a bigger, better battery.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Edge Will Not Offer Outfitters Cargo Packages
As Ford Authority reported back in March of last year, the 2022 Ford Edge and Ford Explorer gained a new line of Outfitters cargo packages – a series of dealer-installed, bundled roof/cargo packages available on every trim level except the ST. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Edge will not offer these relatively new Outfitters cargo packages for the new model year.
Comments / 0