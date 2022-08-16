Read full article on original website
Enjoy a great back to school recipe for kids in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares a great back to school recipe for kids in this Fareway Cooking Segment. 1 (8 ounce) can refrigerated Pillsbury™ Original Crescent Rolls. ½ pound thinly sliced ham. 4 slices cheddar cheese, cut into 4 strips. Directions. Preheat oven to 350°F....
91-year-old volunteer retires from UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s birth care center
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 91, Corinnie Ketelsen has been a key member of the UnityPoint Health - St Luke’s family for nearly half her life. She graduated from St. Luke’s and was a nurse there for many years before becoming a volunteer at the hospital’s gift shop. Soon after that, she decided she wanted to contribute more.
Showery Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday will be a cooler day with more scattered shower-type activity. As the low pulls out of the area on Sunday the rainfall comes to an end and sunshine builds. Any overnight clearing could lead to some patchy morning fog on Sunday. The weather looks great for the start of school early next week. Have a great day and a safe weekend.
Quieter Sunday after a wet Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been a busy afternoon in the weather lab as a low-pressure system traveled through Eastern Iowa, producing showers, storms, and even funnel clouds across the area. As the low-pressure system heads east of our region and into Illinois, chances for showers, storms, and funnel clouds will exit Eastern Iowa.
Central City man in hospital for serious injuries following farming accident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon Linn County Deputies, Center Point Ambulance, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, Alburnett Fire, and Troy Mills Fire went to a field behind 5847 Troy Mills Road for a farm accident. At the scene, crews learned that 52-year-old James Weighton...
Health officials investigate child death, possibly due to brain-eating amoeba
The dogs have since been euthanized. Linn-Mar will play home opener at Prairie because of a delay installing the new turf. Linn-Mar is coming off a 7-3 season and they will open the year on the road at Muscatine August, 26th. Horizons talks about homelessness in the Cedar Rapids area.
Lane closed on I-80 near West Branch after accident; back open
WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - An accident has caused part of I-80 westbound to be temporarily blocked off while emergency personnel respond to the incident. Iowa DOT says I-80 westbound Between Exit 254: County Road X30 and Exit 249: Herbert Hoover Highway aka County Road F44 (West Branch) is blocked.
Massive mural catches attention near downtown Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A new mural in Cedar Rapids is catching a lot of attention. You can’t miss it if you’re in the area of Kingston Village near Fix Salon on the southwest side. Scott Takes of Underground Art Studios says this is the biggest mural he’s...
Creative Adventure Labs opens second location in Monticello
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque based non-profit Creative Adventure Lab held the grand opening of its second location on 1st street in Monticello. Orlando Morales and his family of 7 live in Monticello have spent years visiting the Creative Adventure Lab in Dubuque. This lab provides a space...
Trial set for Palo couple charged with murder
The Linn County chapter of "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" is looking for people to help build beds for its "Bunks Across America" event. Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public's help after a woman was hit by a stray bullet while sitting in her home. Allamakee County man accused...
Our Town Peosta: A college course is letting workers work while earning a degree
The Linn County chapter of "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" is looking for people to help build beds for its "Bunks Across America" event. Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public's help after a woman was hit by a stray bullet while sitting in her home. Classes for families impacted...
Cedar Rapids motorcycle ride focuses on suicide prevention
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Byron Cooper knows firsthand what it’s like to lose a loved one to suicide. Eight years ago, his fifteen-year-old son Kyle committed suicide. “He was just a typical, great, happy 15-year-old. Loved skateboarding, playing video games,” said Cooper. He added there were “no signs” before his son committed suicide, “and that’s one of those things that makes it tough.”
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
8th annual World War II Remembered event held at Seminole Valley Farm Museum
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An event in Cedar Rapids is giving people a special look into the history of World War Two. The Seminole Valley Farm Museum is hosting the 8th annual World World Two Remembered event this weekend. Historians gathered to display weapons and vehicles from the war. People could see reenactments, or participate in a scavenger hunt. Nations represented included the United States, United Kingdom, Soviet Union, Germany, and Czech & Slovak partisans. Organizers say this is a chance to keep history alive. Organizers say this is a chance to keep history alive. Event Coordinator Dave Pasbrig said ”It gives them an education it gets them involved asking questions and that’s what’s really key is to let them understand what their grand parents went through.” The event continues on August 21st from 9am to 3pm. It’s free to get in, but any donations will go towards the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight and repairs to the farm from damage from the derecho and flood.
Cedar Falls Police requesting help in finding missing woman
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing woman. 64-year-old Luann Gates was reported missing on August 18th at around 9:30 pm. She was last seen leaving her residence around 3:00 pm that day. Gates is roughly 5′7″ in height...
Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance announces finalists for ‘Race for Space’ program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three businesses have been selected as finalists for the chance to win $20,000 towards rent and build-out at a selected property in downtown Cedar Rapids. On September 14th, 2022, the three finalists will pitch their business idea at a Shark Tank-style event, with the winner...
Linn-Mar will play home opener at Prairie because of a delay installing the new turf
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar Lions are ready to hit the football field this fall, but the big question is where will they play their home games?. They are having problems with the installation of the new artificial turf at Linn-Mar Stadium. The Lions are practicing at Oak Ridge...
Waterloo man arrested following fatal house fire
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, Waterloo Police and Waterloo Fire were sent to the 300 block of E. 2nd Street for a report of a house fire. Responders worked to extinguish the fire. A subject was located side the house. They were taken to an area hospital where they later died.
Annual ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ event raises money for Special Olympics Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cops across eastern Iowa are climbing onto rooftops Friday for a good cause. It’s the 7th year for the “Cop on a Rooftop” raising money for Special Olympics Iowa. Anyone who donates will get a coupon for a free donut. Donations of...
Police continue to search for answers after woman is hit by bullet inside her home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids Police are still working to figure out how a woman was struck by a bullet while inside her home. They say the shooting happened yesterday afternoon in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue southeast. Neighbors we spoke with said they did not witness anything,...
