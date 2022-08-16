Read full article on original website
ISU athletes believed to be victims of fiery car crash
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were pronounced dead and another two were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Riley, Ind. early Sunday morning. While the identities of the victims have not yet been released, a statement from Indiana State University said they are believed to all be ISU students, “including several football players.”
Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting deer
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. According to the Vermillion Co. Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle was traveling on CR 1650 N when the driver struck a deer in the road. Anthony J. House, 51, of Gessie suffered several...
Brazil motorcyclist injured in crash
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Brazil motorcyclist was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for his injuries following a 2-vehicle crash Thursday. Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen said the crash happened around 12:30 pm at the intersection of National Ave. and Depot St. An investigation showed that a vehicle was...
Putnam Co. deputy injured in crash while on patrol
GREENCASTLE, Ind. — A deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is now recovering from a minor injury after being involved in a crash Friday. The sheriff’s office said that Deputy Randy Patrick was on patrol when his police car was hit by two other vehicles on North Jackson Street near Frazier Street in Greencastle.
Local law enforcement fundraises for a good cause
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — If you were driving in Terre Haute and you saw Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police on a roof, no worries he wasn’t stuck. On Friday morning, the Indiana State Police and local law enforcement agencies were participating in “Cop on a rooftop.’
Exit ramp off of Interstate 70 will be closed for roadwork
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On or after August 27, drivers on Interstate 70 will have exit ramp restrictions due to roadwork. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the temporary closures of the National Ave. exit ramps off the I-70 eastbound have been rescheduled for late August. The ramps...
Celebrating diversity and inclusion in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 27, the Hamilton Center will continue to promote its message of inclusion with the Diversity Walk. The mile and a-half walk will begin at the First Financial Bank in downtown Terre Haute and finish at the same location on 6th and Ohio.
Court docs: Witness hid in bathroom during drug deal turned deadly; murder suspect still at large
BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Court documents reveal a Greenwood man wanted by law enforcement is the sole suspect who remains at large in a drug deal turned deadly in a Bloomington mobile home park. Malik Bennett, 26, of Greenwood is being sought by police from Indianapolis and Bloomington. Bennett has...
Fowler Park hosts final “Summer at the Village” event
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– 21 vintage log cabins were on display on Saturday, as a part of the final “Summer at the Village,” event hosted by the Fowler Village Folk. The community held events like this on the third Saturday of every month this summer. Members put on...
Knox Co. Suicide Prevention Walk returns
VINCENNES, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Knox County’s annual Suicide Prevention Walk will take place at Vincennes University’s Outdoor Track, on Saturday, September 17. The goal of the event is to raise awareness for mental health, and suicide prevention, as well as the importance of seeking support. Check-in for...
‘Rock the Block 5k’ set for August 27 in 12 Points
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Running is hard. But, what if on a three-mile trail there were several musicians playing music and cheering you on as you exercised?. If that interests you, you’re in luck because a first-of-its-kind race is coming to the Historic 12 Points Neighborhood. The...
Danville City Council approves pay raises for city officials
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville City Council approved a pay raise for some of the city’s officials during its meeting Tuesday night. The Mayor is set to receive a $20,000 raise while the City Treasurer will get a $5000 raise every year. City aldermen will also get a $125 increase in pay per month.
Free school supplies for Mattoon students
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the first day of school for students in Mattoon and the district wanted to make sure everyone is prepared, all thanks to the community’s help. Officials wanted to ensure each student came to school with their basic needs met. That includes everything...
Newest class of ‘Pomeroys’ move into SMWC
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It was a record-breaking day at St. Mary of the Woods College as new students moved into their campus dorms. President Dottie King and other school officials greeted students as they entered with music and cheers. “The Woods is not only increasing in number,...
