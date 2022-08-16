ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
mymixfm.com

ISU athletes believed to be victims of fiery car crash

RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were pronounced dead and another two were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Riley, Ind. early Sunday morning. While the identities of the victims have not yet been released, a statement from Indiana State University said they are believed to all be ISU students, “including several football players.”
RILEY, IN
mymixfm.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting deer

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. According to the Vermillion Co. Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle was traveling on CR 1650 N when the driver struck a deer in the road. Anthony J. House, 51, of Gessie suffered several...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

Brazil motorcyclist injured in crash

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Brazil motorcyclist was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for his injuries following a 2-vehicle crash Thursday. Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen said the crash happened around 12:30 pm at the intersection of National Ave. and Depot St. An investigation showed that a vehicle was...
BRAZIL, IN
mymixfm.com

Putnam Co. deputy injured in crash while on patrol

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — A deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is now recovering from a minor injury after being involved in a crash Friday. The sheriff’s office said that Deputy Randy Patrick was on patrol when his police car was hit by two other vehicles on North Jackson Street near Frazier Street in Greencastle.
GREENCASTLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Vigo County, IN
Accidents
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
County
Vigo County, IN
Vigo County, IN
Crime & Safety
mymixfm.com

Local law enforcement fundraises for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — If you were driving in Terre Haute and you saw Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police on a roof, no worries he wasn’t stuck. On Friday morning, the Indiana State Police and local law enforcement agencies were participating in “Cop on a rooftop.’
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

Exit ramp off of Interstate 70 will be closed for roadwork

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On or after August 27, drivers on Interstate 70 will have exit ramp restrictions due to roadwork. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the temporary closures of the National Ave. exit ramps off the I-70 eastbound have been rescheduled for late August. The ramps...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

Celebrating diversity and inclusion in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 27, the Hamilton Center will continue to promote its message of inclusion with the Diversity Walk. The mile and a-half walk will begin at the First Financial Bank in downtown Terre Haute and finish at the same location on 6th and Ohio.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
mymixfm.com

Fowler Park hosts final “Summer at the Village” event

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– 21 vintage log cabins were on display on Saturday, as a part of the final “Summer at the Village,” event hosted by the Fowler Village Folk. The community held events like this on the third Saturday of every month this summer. Members put on...
FARMERSBURG, IN
mymixfm.com

Knox Co. Suicide Prevention Walk returns

VINCENNES, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Knox County’s annual Suicide Prevention Walk will take place at Vincennes University’s Outdoor Track, on Saturday, September 17. The goal of the event is to raise awareness for mental health, and suicide prevention, as well as the importance of seeking support. Check-in for...
VINCENNES, IN
mymixfm.com

‘Rock the Block 5k’ set for August 27 in 12 Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Running is hard. But, what if on a three-mile trail there were several musicians playing music and cheering you on as you exercised?. If that interests you, you’re in luck because a first-of-its-kind race is coming to the Historic 12 Points Neighborhood. The...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

Danville City Council approves pay raises for city officials

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville City Council approved a pay raise for some of the city’s officials during its meeting Tuesday night. The Mayor is set to receive a $20,000 raise while the City Treasurer will get a $5000 raise every year. City aldermen will also get a $125 increase in pay per month.
DANVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
mymixfm.com

Free school supplies for Mattoon students

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the first day of school for students in Mattoon and the district wanted to make sure everyone is prepared, all thanks to the community’s help. Officials wanted to ensure each student came to school with their basic needs met. That includes everything...
MATTOON, IL
mymixfm.com

Newest class of ‘Pomeroys’ move into SMWC

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It was a record-breaking day at St. Mary of the Woods College as new students moved into their campus dorms. President Dottie King and other school officials greeted students as they entered with music and cheers. “The Woods is not only increasing in number,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy