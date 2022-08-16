Read full article on original website
Wendy's pulls lettuce from sandwiches amid E. coli outbreak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce is the source of an E. coli outbreak that has sickened at least 37 people and whether romaine used at Wendy’s was also served or sold at other businesses. The CDC said one person was also sickened in Indiana. A message was left with Wendy’s about lettuce on sandwiches in that state. The CDC said there is no evidence that romaine sold in grocery stores is linked to the E. coli outbreak. The agency also said it is not advising people to stop eating at Wendy’s or not to eat romaine lettuce.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
The World’s Largest Salmon Was Just Spotted in Minnesota
If you happened to be up in Bloomington earlier this week, you would have witnessed the largest salmon in the world when it was here in Minnesota. Given that Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you'd think that witnessing the world's largest salmon might require you to head out on a body of water, right? Well, not so much. Because THIS large salmon was spotted at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport-- and it's a plane, not a fish. Okay, it's a plane with a special paint job that makes it look like the world's largest salmon.
10 Labor Day Weekend Restaurant Deals, Discounts and Freebies in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois
Labor Day is when we celebrate our country's unions and workforce. We use the weekend to enjoy the last unofficial summer moments by picnicking and grilling out. But, depending on how hot it is and whether or not we really want to go to the trouble of grilling out, we sometimes choose to celebrate indoors at a restaurant. Or, we get take-out and go home to enjoy the day without having to cook.
CDC notches up Twin Cities’ COVID risk rating heading into ‘the Great Minnesota Get-Together’
Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community level risk rating map showed the entire Twin Cities seven-county region in green, signaling lower risks. This week the CDC has colored the state’s biggest population center yellow, signaling “medium” risk. Hopefully the risk won’t go up further as we look ahead to the opening of the State Fair next week.
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
Minnesota Wild Rice Season Is Underway But Rice May Not Be Ripe
The 2022 wild rice season officially opened across Minnesota on Monday, August 15, running through Friday, September 30. However, as harvesters may get exciting for the season, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wanted to share an important reminder. Minnesota wild rice harvesters going out during the upcoming season can...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
See: New Girl Scout Cookie – To Be Available In Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa
Get ready for a NEW Girl Scout Cookie, the Raspberry Rally, and a whole new exclusive way to buy it here in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and across the nation!. The Raspberry Rally goes on sale early in 2023, and is being called the "sister" to the always amazing, never defeated in competition, champ-eeee-onnnn THIN MINTS (IMHO)!
A rapidly spreading E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio is raising health alarms
At least 29 people have fallen ill from the E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio, and that number is likely an undercount, the CDC says. The source of the outbreak has not been found yet.
"Extreme Heat Belt" will soon hit parts of Minnesota, study warns
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsParts of Minnesota could see heat indexes hit 125°F at least one day a year by 2053, a new study warns. The big picture: In just 30 years, climate change will cause the Lower 48 states to be a far hotter and more precarious place to be during the summer, Axios Generate co-author Andrew Freedman writes.The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events published Monday by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.Zoom in: Blue Earth and Dodge counties are the only two in Minnesota projected to hit those highs in the foundation's model.Zoom out: The states likely to see the greatest growth in dangerous days per the analysis are Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Florida. The bottom line: As average temperatures rise due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions, including the burning of fossil fuels for energy, the number of days at risk of hitting dangerous heat levels is forecast to increase.Keep reading for our interactive map...
Minnesota DNR Asks Hunters Not to Shoot Ear-Tagged, Radio-Collared Bears
With Minnesota bear hunting season set to open on Thursday, September 1, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has an important reminder for all hunters. The DNR is is once again asking bear hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars. They also play an important research role.
Iowa Is Part Of A 13 Thousand Pound Pizza Recall
No… how could they do this… to PIZZA of all things?! First, we keep seeing updates on a massive dairy recall, now there’s another for pizza???. The latest recall notice to hit Iowa shelves takes us over to the freezer section. On Thursday, the United States Department of Agriculture sent out a recall notice for Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, which is based out of Woodridge Illinois, for over 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza.
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
For the First Time: 20 Great Names for Your Minnesota Bean Bag Team
Maybe it doesn't quite feel like Fall yet, but that doesn't mean High School Football isn't coming in fast for a landing. Soon our radio stations will be doing play-by-play of local games and fans'll be in the stands, no matter the temperature. Let's Get Ready for Football With A...
It Might Be Gross But Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot in Minnesota?
If you've ever gone to Foster Arend in Rochester or over to Lake City for a fun day in the water, you've probably had shoes covered in sand. I'm not a huge fan of bringing that in my car and sometimes, I've just taken my flip-flops off and driven my car without shoes on. But, is driving without shoes against the law in Minnesota?
Small Dome Village Provides a Unique Stay in Northern Minnesota
The north shore of Minnesota is such a beautiful place to visit any time of year. But you can make that trip even better by staying in a unique place. There's one option that's relatively new to the Lutsen, Minnesota area that is like a tiny village of domes. They...
Weather Outlook for Autumn Looks Pretty Good for Minnesota
UNDATED -- It looks like overall we're in for a pretty nice fall season here in Minnesota. The Climate Prediction Center has just released its three-month outlook for the months of September, October, and November. The temperature forecast is looking to be slightly above normal for much of Minnesota. The...
