Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A push by Rochester Township to force the demolition of an unfinished multi-million-dollar home has been dropped for the time being. The Rochester Township Board recently voted to dismiss the legal action against the owners of the property at 2630 Wild Rose Lane Southwest. Township Clerk/Treasurer Randy Staver says the resolution approved by the board indicates the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated in the future.
Plainview's Corn-on-the-Cob Days started Wednesday and I'm not even going to mess around talking about this and that and the next thing. Because if you remember anything I say, please, make it this... Do Not Miss Sunday's Free Sweet Corn!. Yes, Saturday is jam-packed with awesomeness:. The car and tractor...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Rochester man has been scammed out of $168,000. A Rochester Police Spokesperson said the scam started on Aug. 8 when the man received a receipt that indicated he had renewed a computer security subscription for $399. The man told officers he was unsure whether or not the subscription automatically renewed and called the number displayed on the receipt to resolve this issue. Police say the victim was told he had to download a program on his computer that would take the machine over to get a refund.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester firefighters responded yesterday to an apartment house just west of downtown Rochester Friday afternoon. The fire department as a passerby reported smoke coming from a second-story window of the home in the 500 block of 3rd Street Northwest around 5:30 PM. A downstairs tenant also told the fire department that he smelled smoke and found a fire burning in an upstairs bedroom when he went to investigate. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the man also told them everyone had safely evacuated, and the person renting the room where the fire was located was believed to be gone.
We have quite a few non-profits here in Rochester, Minnesota, and lots of big-hearted people who use their time and money to help these organizations out. While we should obviously support non-profits all the time, today is an especially good day to lead a helping hand or donate a few extra bucks because it’s National Non-Profit Day.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Home listings dropped while the price to buy a home went up over the past year in the Rochester area. That’s according to the July 2022 Local Market Update from Minnesota Realtors. The report indicates there were 239 new listings in Olmsted County last month, down from 299 in July 2021.
Own a piece of Rochester, Minnesota's history, the Historic Train Depot of Rochester, since the early 2000s, a restaurant. Keep it a restaurant, or turn it into something else, it can be yours for $2,499,900. Rochester's Historic Railroad Depot. 1890. "Chicago & North Western train depot, Rochester, Minnesota." Olmsted County...
During the summer and fall, we've got plenty of festivals and fairs going on throughout southeast Minnesota. One of them that's still coming up this year is an annual festival that has been going on for 76 years, since 1946!. The celebration is held over in Kellogg, Minnesota and it's...
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - An announcement today concerning the federal crackdown on violent criminals in Minnesota included news of a major drug bust in Rochester. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger, who was joined by federal, state, and local law enforcement officials, announced the arrests of 10 people in connection with an alleged methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester. The federal Drug Enforcement Administration, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team led a coordinated operation that involved more than 60 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers. Luger says the operation also resulted in the seizure of drugs and firearms.
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors brought charges Wednesday in two different check forgery cases. 29-year-old Joseph Gehring of Ashland City, TN is accused of cashing a $2,475.10 check on the account of Hiller’s Flooring America that was intended to go to a supplier. Surveillance video from Sterling State Bank in Rochester shows Gehring cashing the check at the bank on Dec. 23, 2021. The bank also shared a copy of a photo ID Gehring used to cash the check, the complaint states.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic is touting a strategic collaboration to bring about "a new era of biomanufacturing." A news release says the focus will be on therapies derived from human sources for use in medicines, particularly those targeting rare and complex conditions. Those human sources include cells, blood, enzymes, tissues, genes, or genetically engineered cells.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester firefighters responded to a cooking fire at an apartment complex Friday night. The Rochester Fire Department said crews arrived at The Villages at Essex Park apartments in the 1100 block of 41st Street NW just before 9:00 p.m. to a sprinkler head that had been activated to keep a cooking fire on a stove contained.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary reported at a north-Rochester construction site. Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the site north of Park Place Motors around 6 a.m. Monday morning. Crews at the site reported someone had broken into the construction area and stole an estimated $5,000 worth of tools and equipment.
Fiber internet will soon be available for Harmony residents. Harmony Telephone made the announcement Monday at Selvig Park that it is investing $2.5 million to provide fiber to city residents. Jill Huffman, Harmony Telephone CEO, said the company has looked into grant opportunities and the board weighed the benefits and...
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Owatonna Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing elderly man. A news release says 84-year-old Glenn Schnittger was last seen leaving his residence in Owatonna this morning. He was headed to a store but has not returned home and has not been heard from since.
I can't believe the last Thursdays Downtown of the season is this week! I'm so sad to see it go because it's such a fun event plus it's just another sign that summer is coming to an end here in Rochester, Minnesota. Since it's the last one of 2022, you...
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A "Shelter in Place" alert has been issued in Pine Island this afternoon. Very little information has been released by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, but unofficial reports indicate law enforcement is dealing with an armed individual experiencing a mental health crisis. The Shelter in Place alert covers a neighborhood in southeast Pine Island and requests people to stay away from the area.
Save the date! Southeast Minnesota's biggest craft beer event, Rochester On Tap, is back on October 15th in Rochester, Minnesota at the Mayo Civic Center. And if you love beer, you are going to absolutely LOVE this event. If you like saving money too, look below because a special deal for Rochester On Tap is happening that will save you tons of cash!
