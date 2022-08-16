Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
New Virginia law requires schools to report misdemeanors to law enforcement
As parents get ready to send their kids back to school, a new state law in Virginia now requires principals to report misdemeanors involving people at the school. The law, which went into effect in July, requires principals to report misdemeanor offenses to law enforcement, and some concerned parents tell FOX 5 it's important everyone with children in Virginia schools be informed of the new reporting system before the school year begins.
Inside Nova
Counties with the most super commuters in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
theriver953.com
Virginia decreases worker discharges and layoffs
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey found that Virginia was among the the states with the largest decreases in worker discharges and layoffs for the month of June. Virginia saw an increase in 12,000 job openings at 324,000 but lower than the peak of...
virginiapublicradio.org
Help (still) Wanted, even as schools reopen
Across Virginia, schools are struggling to find enough teachers for the upcoming fall semester. Michael Pope explains why.
virginiapublicradio.org
Pope & Schapiro: Abortion, History & Election Denial
Abortion is becoming a prime topic in two Virginia Congressional races. Jeff Schapiro, political columnist at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and Michael Pope discuss the week in politics and state government.
NBC12
ACLU of Virginia sues Department of Corrections over earned sentence credits
The ACLU of Virginia is suing the director of the Virginia Department of Corrections and a state prison warden to try to force the release of an inmate, arguing the agency incorrectly blocked him from being let out early for good behavior in response to a last-minute change in the state budget that rolled back some sentencing reforms.
wfxrtv.com
VSP special agents testify in deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man charged with four counts of manslaughter in connection with a deadly gas station explosion in Rockbridge County in 2019 entered its fourth day on Thursday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
As Virginia test scores make weak recovery, Youngkin points finger at remote learning
As Virginia students show weak learning recovery from pandemic lows, the Youngkin administration is pointing the finger at remote learning.
wfirnews.com
Governor Youngkin says refund checks are coming to Virginians
This morning, Governor Glenn Youngkin reported to a joint committee about Virginia’s record general fund balance, and said he plans to use some of it to give back to Virginians. WFIR’s Emma Thomas:
NBC12
Man charged with DUI after injuring Virginia firefighter, passengers in accident
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Maryland man is facing several serious charges after driving under the influence and injuring a Stafford firefighter and four passengers in a car crash. On Aug. 18 at 11:08 p.m., deputies responded to an accident on I-95 North at the 134-mile marker and found a...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s home-school population continues to grow
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephen Yokeley is excited for and nervous about this school year. Maybe more so than his children. “We feel great about it, but at the same time nervous,” he said. “Are we gonna mess up, you know as parents? So you do have that feeling.”
13newsnow.com
COVID-19 cases in Virginia on the rise again
The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,000 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Aug. 18, 2022. More people are being treated in hospitals.
whatsupwoodbridge.com
Virtual urgent care services offered for free in Virginia
Virginia residents are getting the medical attention they need, even if they don’t have insurance. Lackey Virtual Urgent Care is offering free services across the Commonwealth, according to a release from Lackey Clinic. Through the healthcare center, community members can set up virtual appointments with volunteer doctors. “Our program...
virginiapublicradio.org
Youngkin proposes new round of tax relief
Virginia is flush with cash, which means you might be getting a check in the mail. Michael Pope explains why.
WSLS
Authorities: Three children located, safe after being abducted from a Floyd Co. school bus
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Three children have been located safely after being abducted from a Floyd County school bus on its morning route, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said. On Thursday morning, authorities said that two women interfered with the bus on its morning route, and one of...
Virginia hits new COVID milestone with over 2M reported cases
On Tuesday, Virginia hit the two-million mark of COVID-19 cases reported to the health department since the beginning of the pandemic.
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
virginiapublicradio.org
SOL test scores rebound, but still behind pre-pandemic performance
Student performance on Virginia Standards of Learning tests rebounded in the last school year. But it’s still well-behind the performance logged before the pandemic. David Seidel has a snapshot of the result.
NBC12
Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At one point, getting an education in cannabis, also known as marijuana, was unheard of. “I think this is a period of change. I think this is a period of growth,” Dr. Bobby Vincent III said. Dr. Vincent is a cannabis pharmacist treating patients at...
WHSV
SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
