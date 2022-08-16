Read full article on original website
The Most Bizarre Thing to Happen in Idaho in the Past 70 Years
If the internet had been around in the 1940s, the video of this strange incident would've gone viral. Without a 24-hour news cycle at the time, many people forgot it even happened. If you've been to any events where "Wear Boise" has been selling t-shirts, you laugh at some of...
celebsbar.com
Shocking Development In Missing Hiker Case After 8 Years!
A missing persons case just went from cold to hot… but is the new evidence that was found two states away actually encouraging?. Or even scarier? David Alford was last seen in Idaho back in 2014. He was headed out on a hike, says his big sister, Analee Reseigh — who was the last known person to see him before he vanished.
Idaho’s Coming Water Shortage Could Mean The End of Grass Lawns
Idaho's relentless growth is starting to stretch the state's limited natural resources. The state's population has grown to historical levels due to two factors. Many folks are tired of living in a city or state that doesn't represent their beliefs and, along with high taxes, have moved to Idaho to live in a state that champions traditional American values. The second reason for Idaho's growth is the migration of workers who left their homes but not their jobs due to the pandemic. In other words, did any state benefit more from remote workers relocating than Idaho?
There’s No Way One of Idaho’s Most Popular Pets is…
If you know me at all, you know I LOVE dogs — and apparently so do most Idahoans!. Dogs and cats are clearly in the #1 and #2 spots for most popular pets in Idaho, but what is Idaho’s 3rd most popular pet besides cats and dogs?. USA...
Idaho Named One Of Either The Best States For Tipping Or The Worst
Regardless of what state you're in, in America, it's common practice to tip 20% when you're at a restaurant. However, that's not always the way we tip. There can be several factors that come into play when tipping. How was your service? How was the food? How was the overall experience? Or, sometimes the state you're in can depend how good of a tipper you are.
How Dumb Does the Rest of the Country Think Idaho Is?
Lets start off by saying that this is not a scientific nor does it reflect any real data. It is simply a study to see where Americans view other states intelligence. What they perceive it to be. I will at the end give you some real statistics for comparison but for now, here are the results of how we are viewed by the country.
Idaho Workers Fight Triple Digit Heat Wave Serving Our Community
The triple-digit heatwave has griped the Gem State that even the biggest skeptic of Global Warming might be reconsidering their disbelief in Climate Change. Regardless of your politics, it's scorching right now in Idaho. Most of us get overheated and complain when outside for only a few minutes. Whether you...
It’s National Potato Day! How Do You Like Your Spuds?
It's a big day across the country, and an even better day here in the state of Idaho. Why is that? It's National Potato Day! Nobody does potatoes quite like Idaho. Idaho is known for its potatoes. No other state can hold that title. We know potatoes are a big deal here. However, potatoes can be consumed in many different ways. Which one is best? I ranked them!
What Idaho’s New State Motto Should Be
Idaho's state motto is the Idaho motto was adopted back in 1891 as an element of the state seal. The motto is "Esto Perpetua" which is Latin for "It is Perpetual" The word 'perpetual' is defined from Oxford as "never ending or changing." A 1920s book called "History of Idaho:...
KHQ Right Now
University of Idaho analysis finds Idaho's demographics are changing at an unprecedented rate
MOSCOW, Idaho - More than a quarter of Idaho's growing population of 1.8 million people is new to the state, according to a new analysis from the University of Idaho (UI). Census data confirmed last year that Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. But UI professor Jaap Vos found that Idaho's population and demographics have also changed drastically from an influx of new residents, paired with a steady departure of existing residents.
Idaho’s Most Famous TikTok Star Lands First Acting Gig in Hulu Series
In one of the darkest, most depressing years in recent history this Idaho man was the bright light that we all so desperately needed!. In September 2020, Idaho’s own Nathan Apodaca, better known as @420doggface208 on TikTok, broke the internet by posting a video of himself skateboarding to work while drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry and lip-synching Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams.” The 22-second video was labeled “a vibe” by the thousands of people who commented on it and it went viral all over the world. To date, the original video has over 13.4 million likes and netted 137.8K comments.
Is The Satanic Temple of Idaho Good For The Community?
The beauty of America is the freedom it affords its citizens and thanks to that freedom, Americans can practice and celebrate nearly any belief they choose to. One of the more controversial groups in Idaho that often elicits a low-brow response on first impression is The Satanic Temple of Idaho. The Idaho temple is a branch on the tree that is The Satanic Temple which has followers around the world with temples in various cities.
Is There an Idaho Werewolf Hunting in Hells Canyon?
There is a youtube channel called Dogman Encounters with over 90,000 subscribers. The host interviews people who tell accounts about encounters with werewolves. Episode 342 features pastor in Twin Falls who has an intense story about his and his families encounter with a werewolf. In his testimony he says at...
kmvt
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kelley’s Canyon Orchard
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With fall around the corner, many Idaho families are looking forward to spending days on the orchard, picking peaches, pears and more. For this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we take a look at an orchard that’s been around for over a century.
15 Burning Questions Reveal What Google Really Thinks About Idaho
When high school seniors are making one of the biggest decisions of their life, where to go for college, we’re sure they’re doing this. We’re nervous to say it because of how ugly Idaho’s attitude is toward transplants, but twelve years ago, we were doing it too. This author grew up in a city in Northeast Ohio that regularly finds itself on lists like “The Worst American Cities to Live in,” “Most Dangerous Cities in America” and “Poorest Cities in Ohio.” In her final months of college, she started looking for full time radio jobs outside of that city where she’d been on the air for three years. Not one, but two, job postings for Boise, Idaho stuck out and she thought “I think I might be perfect for this.”
Idaho Was Named One Of The Best States To Live In, Is That True?
Time after time I find myself quoting the late-great Rodney Dangerfield by saying, "Idaho gets no respect." Ranking after ranking comes out for the best state in the country for "this" and Idaho is never featured. Now, our luck seems to be turning around. The country seems to now be...
8 Awesome Ways to Use Potatoes for Your Dinners & Snacks
Y’all it’s one of Idaho’s proudest holidays! At least... everyone probably assumes that haha. So, of course we gotta eat some potatoes! Keep scrolling for a list of 8 Awesome Ways to Use Potatoes for Your Dinners & Snacks 👇. National Today says... “Potatoes have been a...
Famous People Idahoans Say They’d Want to Go to Lunch with!
What famous person would you want to have lunch with?. This is always a fascinating question to ask people, and I’ve loved seeing your interesting responses. Curious about who y’all would want to meet, I posted a few questions on Facebook and Instagram Polls asking you to share with me who (which famous person) you'd like to go on a lunch date with, where you would take them, and what you would like to do!
Idahoans React To Controversial Meridian Library Book Selections
It may be the hottest time of the year in the Gem State, but the triple-digit heat didn't slow hundreds of residents to a meeting in Meridian this week. What would cause hundreds of Idahoans to show up at the library? Was it a special election? A ticket giveaway?. Meridian...
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal
We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
