Texas State

CBS News

Mom dies after she was struck by lightning in Florida

A mother was killed on Thursday after she was struck by lightning near a Florida park, according to local officials. Her child was also hospitalized because of the strike, but the child's current condition is not clear. Police in Winter Springs, which is just north of Orlando, said they responded...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
CBS News

Sheriff: 85 arrests in California-Florida drug flight scheme

MIAMI - Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights from California to Florida. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference on Friday that the drugs were hidden in luggage on...
POLK COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud

FORT LAUDERDALE - With members of the Broward Sheriff's Office standing behind him at the county's courthouse, Gov. Ron DeSantis touted election reforms enacted during his administration. Included in the reforms was the creation of the Election Crimes and Security Office. On Thursday, he announced that they had charged 20 people with voter fraud. Despite saying they were mostly in Miami-Dade and Broward, that was not the case when 17 of the 20 names were released. The list from FDLE was as follows: Hillsborough CountyRomona Brown, 55, of TampaDouglas Oliver, 59, of Tampa Tony Patterson, 43, of TampaNathan Hart, 49, of...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Northern Lights may be visible in Pennsylvania due to geostorm, NOAA says

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) -- More Americans may get a glimpse of the Northern Lights, an amazing nature show, without leaving the United States. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says several eruptions from the sun Sunday are headed towards earth. Those eruptions could cause strong geomagnetic storms as soon as Thursday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

