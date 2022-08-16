Read full article on original website
Woman finds family's century-old ring on South Carolina beach 2 years after it went missing
She stepped out into the early August morning to find the low-tide beach empty, gold and orange rays spraying across the sky. Inhaling the smell of salt and damp, Maxine McLeod Miller began to stroll along the dune. Ahead, sticks with bright ribbons marked two sea turtle nests. Instinctively, she...
CBS News
Florida man is thankful to be alive after an alligator attack caught on drone cam
J.C. Laverde was able to fight off an alligator attack. Although he's got at least another surgery in the future, he said he's thankful to be alive.
CBS News
RAW: Crews implode former C.P. Crane power plant in Baltimore County
Crews on Friday morning brought down the decommissioned C.P. Crane power plant in Bowleys Quarters in a planned implosion. This is an uncut version of the spectacle with Chopper 13 aerials.
Mom dies after she was struck by lightning in Florida
A mother was killed on Thursday after she was struck by lightning near a Florida park, according to local officials. Her child was also hospitalized because of the strike, but the child's current condition is not clear. Police in Winter Springs, which is just north of Orlando, said they responded...
Former FBI agent pleads guilty to destroying records in connection with former state senator’s trial
On August 17, a former FBI agent signed a plea agreement, admitting that he destroyed records on a computer hard drive.
Tyler County is Texas' 10th to declare an invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) – Tyler County in deep East Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border, becoming the 10th county to do so. The county did so after an ongoing discussion among southeast Texas judges and U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, the former mayor of Woodville, Tyler County Judge Jacques Blanchette said.
2 Myrtle Beach swimmers bitten by sharks on the same day
Two swimmers survived being bitten by sharks this week at South Carolina's most popular beach. Both people were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets. The attacks happened...
CBS News
Sheriff: 85 arrests in California-Florida drug flight scheme
MIAMI - Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights from California to Florida. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference on Friday that the drugs were hidden in luggage on...
Texas Professor Hopes Voters Fire Governor Abbott
Beto O’Rourke recently visited Lampasas, Texas as part of his 49-day 5,600-mile travel across Texas. Lampasas is part of the Fort Hood - Killeen - Temple region of Central Texas.
CBS News
West Virginia deputy sheriff arrested after being accused of excessive force and cover up
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W. Va. (KDKA) - A West Virginia deputy sheriff is in custody and being accused of using excessive force and then engaging in an effort to cover up the incident. According to an unsealed indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice, Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza allegedly punched and...
KGW
Oregon state rep arrested at the Clackamas County Fair after confrontation over cigarette
Republican state lawmaker James Hieb said that he’d had a few drinks and was smoking a cigarette when a woman told him to stop. He said he ignored her.
Ducey said the new border wall's 'not budging.' How did a piece of it tip over?
ARIZONA, USA — Gov. Doug Ducey seems to have taken much pride in his initiative to stack shipping containers along the Arizona-Mexico border. But a picture taken by a reporter raises some doubts about how effective the makeshift wall can be at blocking out migrants. The governor announced last...
DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud
FORT LAUDERDALE - With members of the Broward Sheriff's Office standing behind him at the county's courthouse, Gov. Ron DeSantis touted election reforms enacted during his administration. Included in the reforms was the creation of the Election Crimes and Security Office. On Thursday, he announced that they had charged 20 people with voter fraud. Despite saying they were mostly in Miami-Dade and Broward, that was not the case when 17 of the 20 names were released. The list from FDLE was as follows: Hillsborough CountyRomona Brown, 55, of TampaDouglas Oliver, 59, of Tampa Tony Patterson, 43, of TampaNathan Hart, 49, of...
CBS News
Northern Lights may be visible in Pennsylvania due to geostorm, NOAA says
PHILADELPHIA (CNN) -- More Americans may get a glimpse of the Northern Lights, an amazing nature show, without leaving the United States. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says several eruptions from the sun Sunday are headed towards earth. Those eruptions could cause strong geomagnetic storms as soon as Thursday.
Andrew Cuomo wins lawsuit over his $5 million book deal
It is not clear whether there’s a path to appealing the decision.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox
In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
Here are the key primary election results from Alaska
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Alaska primary elections, including notable races for governor, Senate and a special election for the House seat to fill the remainder of late Rep. Don Young's term.
Rhode Island mom sues after discovering 'secret' 'antiracist' meetings held in district
A Rhode Island mom filed a lawsuit Wednesday after she was blocked from attending "secret" meetings that were focused on antiracist ideology and should have been open to the public, allegations in a complaint said. "I learned that my school had appointed a subcommittee to change the curriculum in the...
LAW・
Poll of Florida Voters Suggests DeSantis May Receive Less Than 50% of Votes in Gubernatorial Election – A Tight Margin?
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A recent poll of over 2,000 progressive voters in Florida - weighted to represent Republican voters - has suggested that the results of November's gubernatorial election could be closer than expected.
