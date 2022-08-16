Read full article on original website
Bison Roll Past Dragons in Exhibition Play, 3-0
FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State volleyball team swept MSU Moorhead, 3-0, on Friday afternoon at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse in exhibition play. "Every day is another day for us to learn and get better, and being able to see things put into play today was something I was really happy with," said head coach Jennifer Lopez. "We've been hard at work battling against each other for the last week and a half, and so to have all of our players on one side of the net I know was what we needed to cap off our fall camp."
NDSU Opens Season Against Tarleton In Louisiana
FARGO, N.D. - The North Dakota State women's soccer team will begin the 28th year in program history on Friday as the Bison kick off the 2022 season against Tarleton in Thibodaux, Louisiana at the Lester Bimah Battle on the Bayou. The Bison are slated to take on the Texans at 7:30 p.m. at the Nicholls Soccer Complex on the campus of Nicholls State University.
Fan code of conduct established for alcohol at Bison football games
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The seats at the Fargodome will soon be filled with NDSU Bison football fans, this year with the option to drink alcohol inside the stadium. The Fargodome and NDSU Athletics have established a fan code of conduct and alcohol management plan, in hopes of maintaining a fan-friendly atmosphere.
North Dakota State Cross Country Announces 2022 Incoming Class
FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State University head cross country coach Dennis Newell has announced his complete group of newcomers for the 2022 cross country season. The Bison men will add nine new runners this fall, while the NDSU women bring in five new faces. "We are excited about...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
State of Minnesota reverses course, will pay Moorhead veteran’s tax bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Kevin Shores had been receiving letters from the Clay County Auditor’s Office informing him about missing deadlines for delinquent taxes. Because of communication issues, the taxes were never paid which led to the state seizing Shore’s home this week. “The auditor is saying...
Intense Backlash Leads To Pledge Reversal In Fargo North Dakota
Turns Out The Fargo School Board Poked The Wrong Bear. Before I do the same, I'm playing it safe and opening this article with the Pledge of Allegiance. I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE MULTIPLE ROADS FOR ROLLIN’ ON THE RIVER INLINE MARATHON AND HALF MARATHON ON SATURDAY MORNING
Rollerbladers & Cyclists will be abundant in Grand Forks on Saturday, August 20, 2022, for the Rollin’ on the River Inline Marathon and Half Marathon. The marathon begins at Central Valley School in Buxton, ND, and the half-marathon will start at Choice Health & Fitness in Grand Forks. Both races will begin at 7:00 a.m.
JLG’s 8th Annual “Rock the Streets” Concert Comes Back to Downtown Fargo
FARGO, ND – August 17, 2022 – With 2022 marking the 33rd anniversary of JLG Architects, the firm’s 150+ employee-owners are ready to rock. On Friday, September 9, 2022, JLG will be hosting its eighth annual rockin’ end-of-summer street dance in downtown Fargo’s Broadway Square. Headlining JLG’s “Rock the Streets” concert will be the Fabulous Armadillos, with 100 Proof and The Shuttles opening the night. Food and beer trucks will open at 5:00 P.M., with bands taking the stage at 5:45 P.M. The concert is free and open to the public, with attendees encouraged to bring their own seating.
FedEx Semi Crashes Off I-94 East of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi driver lost control of his vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane of I-94 near mile marker 296 on Thursday, August 18th shortly after 4pm. The rig slid off the roadway, jack-knifed and came to rest in the south ditch. No details have...
Construction Work On I-94 In West Fargo Begins Aug. 22
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, August 22, on Interstate 94 from the Raymond Interchange to the Sheyenne Interchange. The project includes the installation of guardrail, temporary median crossovers, and ramp connections. The Interstate will have a lane closure throughout the duration of the project. Flaggers will be present. The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph, and down to 40 mph where work is being performed.
Fargo Police mum on heavy presence in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We're still waiting for more information on a heavy police presence in South Fargo Wednesday evening. Fargo Police have said to this point they responded to a medical incident near the area of Pacific Drive South and 27th avenue south. Neighbors in the area saying authorities were...
Big & Rich Calls Out Fargo School Board During Concert In NoDak
As you probably heard, the Fargo, North Dakota school board recently stopped reciting the Pledge of Allegiance prior to all school board meetings. According to several news outlets, the Fargo School Board feels the Pledge of Allegiance runs counter to their district's philosophies. They say the word God is capitalized, which clearly means the Judeau Christian God. Since the pledge doesn't include other Gods for other faiths or agnostics or atheists it should be considered a non-inclusionary act.
Fargo Park’s Annual Island Park Show Scheduled For August 27 & 28
Explore, unwind and shop at the Fargo Park District’s Island Park Show! Come to beautiful Island Park and shop in the shade at this two-day event on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28. Explore more than 75 different booths featuring fine arts and crafts. Shop for unique treasures to take home such as handmade baskets, pottery, candles, jewelry, decorative wood items, clothing and much more! Island Park Show is held August 27 from 10:00 am-5:00 pm and August 28 from 10:00 am-4:00 pm in Island Park.
Two injured in Moorhead crash
(Moorhead, MN) -- Two people were hurt last night in a crash on eastbound I-94 in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 57-year old Shiraq Ahmed lost control of her car around 6:30 p.m. just before the 8th Street and Highway 75 exit. That's when she then hit a freeway wall.
A look at Bismarck Public School’s Pledge of Allegiance rules
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Fargo School Board decided to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. The move has lots of people in North Dakota concerned about a patriotic tradition in public schools. “I pledge allegiance to the flag...” If you grew up in Bismarck, you...
Heavy Rains Cause Minor Street Flooding in Parts of Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Heavy rains flooded streets in Detroit Lakes, Thursday. A strong line of storms swept through the Lakes Area, Thursday morning dumping several inches of rain. Streets along the Washington Ave. Roundabouts were inundated with water making it hard for vehicles to navigate the road. The...
Car crash involving juvenile driver in Lamoure County leaves two injured
MARION, ND (KXNET) — Two drivers, one a juvenile from Jamestown, were injured in a collision at the intersection of 94th Ave SE and 55th St SE near Marion early Friday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the juvenile, whose age and gender was not disclosed by the NDHP, was traveling north on […]
We’re Excited For These Developments! And you should be as well.
There are a lot of great things happening in the Fargo-Moorhead area to be excited about, and the plethora of real estate development is a big part of that. The list below is by no means comprehensive or a “best of” list, and we encourage you to look for more development highlights in future issues. However, the following developments are certainly ones we should all be excited about!
Man Wanted for Manslaughter After Body Was Found In Downtown Fargo Sunday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police are looking for 58-year-old Roberto Garcia, who has no permanent address. Garcia is wanted for manslaughter and aggravated assault after a man’s body was found in the 50 block of North Broadway last Sunday. He is 5’6″ and weighs around 190 pounds....
