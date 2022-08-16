FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State volleyball team swept MSU Moorhead, 3-0, on Friday afternoon at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse in exhibition play. "Every day is another day for us to learn and get better, and being able to see things put into play today was something I was really happy with," said head coach Jennifer Lopez. "We've been hard at work battling against each other for the last week and a half, and so to have all of our players on one side of the net I know was what we needed to cap off our fall camp."

FARGO, ND ・ 12 HOURS AGO