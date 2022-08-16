ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

Clear Creek ISD gets B in state’s accountability rating

The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for the first time in three years after being put on hold due to the pandemic. The measured categories include student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps. (Jake Magee/Community Impact Newspaper) The Texas Education Agency released accountability ratings for the first...
Fort Bend ISD receives B rating from TEA

Fort Bend ISD received a B rating, an 89 out of 100, in the Texas Education Agency’s district ratings for the 2021-22 school year. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Fort Bend ISD received a B rating, an 89 out of 100, in the Texas Education Agency’s accountability ratings for the 2021-22 school year, the district announced on Aug. 15.
Houston ISD tables discussion item on charter school partnerships

State Rep. Alma Allen speaks at an Aug. 15 news conference against a proposed revision to Houston ISD's charter school policy. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Members of the Houston ISD board of trustees opted to table the first reading of a proposed revision to board policy at an Aug. 18 special meeting that was related to charter school partnerships. The item was tabled following an outcry from some parents and the district's largest teacher's union.
New Caney ISD maintains B accountability rating

On Aug. 15, the Texas Education Agency released 2021-22 accountability scores for school districts across the state, including New Caney ISD, which received a B rating. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) New Caney ISD maintained its B accountability rating, earning 84 out of 100 points from the Texas Education Agency for...
The Woodlands counseling business GuideU seeks to make college admission easier

Amy Hollie is the founder and owner of GuideU, where she helps parents and students navigate the college application process. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) With the upcoming academic year starting in August in school districts in The Woodlands area, GuideU owner Amy Hollie said she anticipates a busy fall as she helps area high school students prepare for their college admissions.
How local school boards function in Texas, how to get involved

School boards provide local governance of their school districts and can only take action by a majority vote at public meetings. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Public school board members in Texas are unpaid volunteers elected to their positions by voters living in the communities they serve. School boards provide local governance of their school districts and can only take action by a majority vote at public meetings.
