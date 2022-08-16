Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Washing Machine Of Foster Parent's HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSpring, TX
Related
Clear Creek ISD gets B in state’s accountability rating
The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for the first time in three years after being put on hold due to the pandemic. The measured categories include student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps. (Jake Magee/Community Impact Newspaper) The Texas Education Agency released accountability ratings for the first...
See what accountability ratings local schools earned in the Bellaire-Meyerland-West University area
Houston ISD earned a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year as part of the agency's annual accountability rating process. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Houston ISD earned a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year as part of the agency's...
Conroe ISD anticipates enrollment growth, higher starting teacher salaries in 2022-23
Check out the latest data for Conroe ISD. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) After enrollment dropped in the 2020-21 school year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Conroe ISD is projected to see an increase in 2022-23 as the school year begins. Here is a look at various statistics in Conroe ISD including enrollment, salaries and demographics.
Conroe ISD adapts to new legislation, library policies
New state legislation and policies from the Texas Education Agency are making their way into Conroe ISD campuses this school year, changing how and eventually what students will learn. Senate Bill 3, which went into effect Dec. 2, provides new guidelines for social studies curriculums and directs the TEA to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tomball ISD maintains A rating from Texas Education Agency in 2021-22
The Texas Education Agency has released 2021-22 accountability ratings for districts statewide. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Statewide accountability ratings were released by The Texas Education Agency on Aug. 15 for the 2021-22 school year. Tomball ISD was given an A rating, scoring 95 out of 100 possible points, with all but...
Fort Bend ISD receives B rating from TEA
Fort Bend ISD received a B rating, an 89 out of 100, in the Texas Education Agency’s district ratings for the 2021-22 school year. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Fort Bend ISD received a B rating, an 89 out of 100, in the Texas Education Agency’s accountability ratings for the 2021-22 school year, the district announced on Aug. 15.
Houston ISD tables discussion item on charter school partnerships
State Rep. Alma Allen speaks at an Aug. 15 news conference against a proposed revision to Houston ISD's charter school policy. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Members of the Houston ISD board of trustees opted to table the first reading of a proposed revision to board policy at an Aug. 18 special meeting that was related to charter school partnerships. The item was tabled following an outcry from some parents and the district's largest teacher's union.
Conroe ISD ramps up safety, security measures for upcoming school year
Conroe ISD officials are increasing safety and security measures on district campuses as well as expanding mental health offerings for students and staff as the 2022-23 school year gets underway. CISD police Chief Matthew Blakelock said his department will fill eight vacancies and hire as many additional officers as it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Caney ISD maintains B accountability rating
On Aug. 15, the Texas Education Agency released 2021-22 accountability scores for school districts across the state, including New Caney ISD, which received a B rating. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) New Caney ISD maintained its B accountability rating, earning 84 out of 100 points from the Texas Education Agency for...
'It's OK not to be OK': Katy ISD police encourage students to report concerns via new SpeakUP app
With the SpeakUP app, students can report tips and concerns, upload images like screen grabs or photos, and even live chat with school police and administration.
The Woodlands counseling business GuideU seeks to make college admission easier
Amy Hollie is the founder and owner of GuideU, where she helps parents and students navigate the college application process. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) With the upcoming academic year starting in August in school districts in The Woodlands area, GuideU owner Amy Hollie said she anticipates a busy fall as she helps area high school students prepare for their college admissions.
Willis ISD debuts clear bag policy for all athletic, fine arts events
Willis ISD updated its event policy for the 2022-23 school year. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Willis ISD updated its event policy to implement new safety policies for the 2022-23 school year, the district announced in August. Effective Aug. 5, attendees are limited to clear bags for all sporting events, fine...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spring ISD improves district's overall accountability rating from C to B
Spring ISD campus principals, district employees, school board members and community members celebrate SISD's B accountability rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year during an Aug. 15 event. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Spring ISD improved its overall district accountability rating to a B—earning 81 out of...
KHOU
Fourth Conroe ISD parent comes forward about student dropped off at wrong bus stop
CONROE, Texas — Conroe ISD parents are raising concerns about the district’s bus policies. The outcry follows reports of four children who have been dropped off at the wrong bus stop within a week. Three of the children are elementary school age. The fourth is an intermediate school student.
How local school boards function in Texas, how to get involved
School boards provide local governance of their school districts and can only take action by a majority vote at public meetings. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Public school board members in Texas are unpaid volunteers elected to their positions by voters living in the communities they serve. School boards provide local governance of their school districts and can only take action by a majority vote at public meetings.
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
State ratings are out: Where does your school or district fall?
Parents can search by district or school to see how their child's school is doing. You can check now to see every district from HISD to Fort Bend, Pasadena and beyond.
For the first time in three years, TEA releases A-F ratings for Texas schools
The Texas Education Agency eliminated D and F rankings for the 2021-22 school year, instead deeming these schools "not rated." This gives schools some extra time to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. (Courtesy Texas Education Agency) For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Texas Education...
Conroe ISD board of trustees approves $619.83 million 2022-23 budget, tax rate
The Conroe ISD board of trustees approved the 2022-23 budget and tax rate at its Aug. 16 meeting. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) The Conroe ISD board of trustees approved the district's $619.83 million budget and tax rate of $1.1146 per $100 assessment for 2022-23 at its regular meeting on Aug. 16.
Clifford Tatum approved as Harris County’s next elections administrator
Clifford Tatum will likely be sworn in as the county's next elections administrator during Commissioners Court on Aug. 23. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Members of the Harris County Election Commission voted 4-1 to approve Clifford Tatum’s appointment as Harris County’s next elections administrator on Aug. 16. Tatum can...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 1