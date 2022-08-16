ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digg.com

Why Bitcoin Is Digital Real Estate

The properties of bitcoin reflect many of real estate's value offers on top of fundamentally more secure custody.
REAL ESTATE
digg.com

Two Of Ukraine’s Largest Tech Retailers Now Accept Bitcoin

Ukrainian tech retailers Techno Їжak and Stylus now accept bitcoin online and in-store as demand for bitcoin as a daily currency grows amid war efforts.
RETAIL
digg.com

Bitcoin Is ESG, ESG Is Not

Bitcoin is capable of reducing energy costs for consumers as opposed to the opposite-of-intended effects that renewables have.
MARKETS
digg.com

Over $540M Liquidated as Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet

Bitcoin and Ethereum have both dropped roughly 7% in the past 24 hours amid calls for further rate hikes in September.
MARKETS
digg.com

Why Bitcoin Could Never Have Been Invented In a University

An invention like Bitcoin couldn't be created in universities, but a shift toward interdisciplinary study can make further breakthroughs possible.
BITCOIN
digg.com

The Ethereum Merge: Risks, Flaws And The Pitfalls Of Centralization

Ethereum's switch to proof-of-stake is scheduled for mid-September. What are the possible risks? How does it work compared to Bitcoin's proof-of-work consensus?.
MARKETS
digg.com

Now That Authorities Have Sanctioned Tornado Cash, Is Bitcoin Next?

Crypto privacy advocates were appalled when U.S. authorities sanctioned and shut down Tornado Cash. Could Bitcoin survive a similar attack?.
ECONOMY
digg.com

The Great Consolidation Of The Video Game Industry

Amid an ongoing spree of mergers and acquisitions, fewer companies own more of the gaming industry than ever before. But what does consolidation mean for workers, players, and the medium itself?.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

The Countries With The Largest Military Spending, Visualized

The US and China both combined spent over $1 trillion in military spending last year. It's estimated that military expenditure reached $2.1 trillion in 2021, and data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute shows how much each nation spends. In 2021, the US spent around 37.9 percent of the...
FOREIGN POLICY
digg.com

How A Third-Party SMS Service Was Used to Take Over Signal Accounts

Unknown attackers targeted Signal users after they broke into the systems of communications services company Twilio.
TECHNOLOGY
digg.com

Environmental, Social And Governance Is A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

ESG seems like a positive way to protect the environment on a surface level, but a deeper examination reveals a more sinister path to totalitarianism.
ENVIRONMENT
digg.com

Adam Neumann’s Latest Big Idea? To Become America’s Biggest Landlord

The WeWork co-founder is reportedly at the helm of Flow, a new company looking to reinvent apartment living – but have any lessons been learned?.
ECONOMY
digg.com

How To Make An Air Vortex Cannon

Here's how you can literally shoot rings of air.
digg.com

Ukraine Spent $54M in Crypto on Drones and Other Military Expenses

The Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine said that the country spent its crypto donations on drones and military software among other expenses.
MILITARY

