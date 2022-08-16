ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 6

Bongoman
4d ago

Threats to election workers need to be dealt with as serious crimes. These nut jobs are getting out of control.

Reply
9
Frankly
4d ago

if these people ever follow through with their threats, it will be the sorryest day of their lives. they have no idea how powerful the United States of America is.

Reply
4
Bill Julian
4d ago

Why does it take TWO weeks to certify a primary election? Something isn't working. An entire country (France), can have their election done the night of the election.

Reply(1)
4
Related
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake and Mark Finchem Denounce Maricopa County Supervisor’s Motion for Sanctions over Election Integrity Lawsuit

Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a lawsuit in April along with Trump-endorsed State Representative Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley), who is running for Arizona secretary of state, to block the use of electronic voting machines to count ballots in the 2022 election. The Maricopa County Supervisors responded last week with a motion requesting sanctions against the pair and their attorneys, which include former Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz, asserting that the suit was “frivolous.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KRQE News 13

New Mexico highlighted in congressional report on ‘dire problem of election misinformation’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legislators in Washington, D.C. point to New Mexico as an example of how election misinformation and disinformation can spread. A recent report by the U.S. House of Representatives’ main investigative committee points to Otero County, New Mexico as a case study in “fraudulent audits.” “The Committee investigated two such audits: in Maricopa […]
OTERO COUNTY, NM
thefoothillsfocus.com

Opinion: Fourth election defeat a sad end for Arpaio

Unable to leave the fanfare behind, the great ones inevitably hang on too long. There’s a sadness watching them fade in plain sight. Think Muhammad Ali out on his feet against Trevor Berbick, Willie Mays batting a feeble .211 in his last year with the Mets, Elizabeth Taylor picking up a paycheck in the TV flick “These Old Broads.”
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
Maricopa County, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Government
Arizona Mirror

Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration

PHOENIX (CN) — Voting advocacy groups sued Arizona to block a new law that could criminalize volunteers or organizations who provide registration or voter assistance to individuals registered to vote outside the state. According to the federal complaint filed Monday evening in Phoenix, Senate Bill 1260 is a vague law that affords officials subjective measures to target volunteers and […] The post Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Phoenix mayor admits to previously using secret message app

PHOENIX — The ABC15 Investigators have confirmed more top Phoenix city officials have used a secret messaging app called Signal. On Thursday, Mayor Kate Gallego and her communications director, Jeanine L’Ecuyer, both admitted to previously using the app. "Signal" encrypts messages and can automatically delete them after a predetermined time period.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Politics Local#Election Local#County#Gitmo#American
iheart.com

Garret Talks To Kari Lake About Homeless Plan, Ducey Call, Water

Kari Lake, GOP nominee for Governor, talks about the federal government cutting water Arizona gets from the Colorado River and her water plan; her homeless plan and the media ignoring it, the border her call with Doug Ducey, hidin' Katie Hobbs and more. Watch Kari Lake's press conference about homelessness...
ARIZONA STATE
chandleraz.gov

City of Chandler final election results

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Based on final official election results from the Maricopa County Election Department, the following candidates have been elected to serve on the Chandler City Council:. Mayor Kevin Hartke (incumbent), 39,349 votes, 77%. Councilmember Matt Orlando (incumbent), 33,716 votes, 26.92%. Councilmember-Elect Jane Poston, 25,762 votes, 20.57%. Councilmember-Elect...
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

City officials and Arizona lawmakers with opposing view on the new EV tax credit

The newly passed Inflation Reduction Act includes a new electric vehicle tax incentive aimed at making electric vehicles more affordable while also benefiting the environment. The new EV tax credit amends one already on the books called the Qualified Plug-in Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit, also known as the "Clean Vehicle Credit."
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kyma.com

Judges rejects challenges to two Arizona ballot initiatives

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Judges out of Maricopa County Superior Court have rejected challenges to two Arizona voter initiatives, ultimately siding with proponents of a measure limiting so-called predatory debt collection. It also rejects a challenge for one that would require people who fund political campaigns through nonprofit groups...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

I-10 near Sky Harbor closed this weekend due to ongoing project

Starting Friday night into early Monday, a stretch of Interstate 10 that skirts Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport will be closed. Expect detours and delays through 4 a.m. Monday morning on eastbound I-10 between State Route 51 and U.S. 60, near Sky Harbor Airport. The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends two...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Apolinar Altamirano: Man who killed QT worker over cigarettes sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison

PHOENIX - A man who was convicted of killing a QT worker over a pack of cigarettes back in 2015 finally received his prison sentence. Apolinar Altamirano was sentenced to 38 years in prison on Aug. 19 in the deadly shooting of Grant Ronnebeck, a 21-year-old clerk at a Mesa convenience store, after Ronnebeck insisted that Altamirano needed to pay for a pack of cigarettes.
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra visits Phoenix to promote abortion access

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra is promising that the federal government will do what it can to protect abortion rights in states like Arizona, where access to the procedure has become more limited since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. “We have...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy