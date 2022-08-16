Read full article on original website
Related
The Most Bizarre Thing to Happen in Idaho in the Past 70 Years
If the internet had been around in the 1940s, the video of this strange incident would've gone viral. Without a 24-hour news cycle at the time, many people forgot it even happened. If you've been to any events where "Wear Boise" has been selling t-shirts, you laugh at some of...
Idaho’s Coming Water Shortage Could Mean The End of Grass Lawns
Idaho's relentless growth is starting to stretch the state's limited natural resources. The state's population has grown to historical levels due to two factors. Many folks are tired of living in a city or state that doesn't represent their beliefs and, along with high taxes, have moved to Idaho to live in a state that champions traditional American values. The second reason for Idaho's growth is the migration of workers who left their homes but not their jobs due to the pandemic. In other words, did any state benefit more from remote workers relocating than Idaho?
There’s No Way One of Idaho’s Most Popular Pets is…
If you know me at all, you know I LOVE dogs — and apparently so do most Idahoans!. Dogs and cats are clearly in the #1 and #2 spots for most popular pets in Idaho, but what is Idaho’s 3rd most popular pet besides cats and dogs?. USA...
Idaho Named One Of Either The Best States For Tipping Or The Worst
Regardless of what state you're in, in America, it's common practice to tip 20% when you're at a restaurant. However, that's not always the way we tip. There can be several factors that come into play when tipping. How was your service? How was the food? How was the overall experience? Or, sometimes the state you're in can depend how good of a tipper you are.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Dumb Does the Rest of the Country Think Idaho Is?
Lets start off by saying that this is not a scientific nor does it reflect any real data. It is simply a study to see where Americans view other states intelligence. What they perceive it to be. I will at the end give you some real statistics for comparison but for now, here are the results of how we are viewed by the country.
It’s National Potato Day! How Do You Like Your Spuds?
It's a big day across the country, and an even better day here in the state of Idaho. Why is that? It's National Potato Day! Nobody does potatoes quite like Idaho. Idaho is known for its potatoes. No other state can hold that title. We know potatoes are a big deal here. However, potatoes can be consumed in many different ways. Which one is best? I ranked them!
What Idaho’s New State Motto Should Be
Idaho's state motto is the Idaho motto was adopted back in 1891 as an element of the state seal. The motto is "Esto Perpetua" which is Latin for "It is Perpetual" The word 'perpetual' is defined from Oxford as "never ending or changing." A 1920s book called "History of Idaho:...
The Best Idaho Airbnbs You Can Rent For Under $50/Night
School is back in full swing and the kids are out of the house. Is that enough of a break? Not quite! There's so much to be done when it comes to getting the kids ready for back to school. That's why it's important to treat yourself to some time off and get away from all of the noise with a nice little retreat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho’s Most Famous TikTok Star Lands First Acting Gig in Hulu Series
In one of the darkest, most depressing years in recent history this Idaho man was the bright light that we all so desperately needed!. In September 2020, Idaho’s own Nathan Apodaca, better known as @420doggface208 on TikTok, broke the internet by posting a video of himself skateboarding to work while drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry and lip-synching Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams.” The 22-second video was labeled “a vibe” by the thousands of people who commented on it and it went viral all over the world. To date, the original video has over 13.4 million likes and netted 137.8K comments.
Is There an Idaho Werewolf Hunting in Hells Canyon?
There is a youtube channel called Dogman Encounters with over 90,000 subscribers. The host interviews people who tell accounts about encounters with werewolves. Episode 342 features pastor in Twin Falls who has an intense story about his and his families encounter with a werewolf. In his testimony he says at...
Is The Satanic Temple of Idaho Good For The Community?
The beauty of America is the freedom it affords its citizens and thanks to that freedom, Americans can practice and celebrate nearly any belief they choose to. One of the more controversial groups in Idaho that often elicits a low-brow response on first impression is The Satanic Temple of Idaho. The Idaho temple is a branch on the tree that is The Satanic Temple which has followers around the world with temples in various cities.
15 Burning Questions Reveal What Google Really Thinks About Idaho
When high school seniors are making one of the biggest decisions of their life, where to go for college, we’re sure they’re doing this. We’re nervous to say it because of how ugly Idaho’s attitude is toward transplants, but twelve years ago, we were doing it too. This author grew up in a city in Northeast Ohio that regularly finds itself on lists like “The Worst American Cities to Live in,” “Most Dangerous Cities in America” and “Poorest Cities in Ohio.” In her final months of college, she started looking for full time radio jobs outside of that city where she’d been on the air for three years. Not one, but two, job postings for Boise, Idaho stuck out and she thought “I think I might be perfect for this.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8 Awesome Ways to Use Potatoes for Your Dinners & Snacks
Y’all it’s one of Idaho’s proudest holidays! At least... everyone probably assumes that haha. So, of course we gotta eat some potatoes! Keep scrolling for a list of 8 Awesome Ways to Use Potatoes for Your Dinners & Snacks 👇. National Today says... “Potatoes have been a...
Famous People Idahoans Say They’d Want to Go to Lunch with!
What famous person would you want to have lunch with?. This is always a fascinating question to ask people, and I’ve loved seeing your interesting responses. Curious about who y’all would want to meet, I posted a few questions on Facebook and Instagram Polls asking you to share with me who (which famous person) you'd like to go on a lunch date with, where you would take them, and what you would like to do!
Idahoans React To Controversial Meridian Library Book Selections
It may be the hottest time of the year in the Gem State, but the triple-digit heat didn't slow hundreds of residents to a meeting in Meridian this week. What would cause hundreds of Idahoans to show up at the library? Was it a special election? A ticket giveaway?. Meridian...
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal
We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed
“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
Should it Keep Being Legal for Teenagers to Marry in Idaho?
I came across a pretty dramatic title about Idaho and I had to do a little more digging to see what was really going on. The article from Ranker Titled 'Why Does Idaho Lead The Country In Child Brides?' is enough to grab anyone's attention. Bailey Benningfield wrote on Ranker,...
Boise Internet Melts Over ‘Taco Scare'; Popular Truck Stays Put
There are few businesses in the Treasure Valley that have serious cult followings the way that Nampa taco truck La Garnacha Que Apapacha does. The hype around the big yellow truck and their birria tacos is REAL and for a minute, regulars were afraid that it may not exist anymore.
Will Idaho Catch A Special Summer View of The Northern Lights?
Idahoans and residents of surrounding states could be in for a very special treat this evening and tomorrow night. Thanks to a series of geomagnetic storms, Idaho is among several states that will potentially have a summertime view of the Northern Lights. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0