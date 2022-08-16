ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

247Sports

So They Say: Notre Dame Running Backs (Aug. 19)

I know my freshman year I really struggled at the end of camp with being consistent mentally. There’s a difference between just playing football and actually knowing what you’re looking at. Knowing your reads, knowing the play, just being consistent with that every play. I think Gi’Bran is doing a good job with that.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Notre Dame Notebook: The Final Scrimmage

Notre Dame, Ind. — The offense won training camp’s final scrimmage, Xavier Watts is playing for both Tommy Rees’ offense and Al Golden’s defense, and team captain and left guard Jarrett Patterson was deemed as ‘Questionable’ to return in time for Notre Dame’s much-anticipated season-opener at Ohio State.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

'Rudy' returns to Notre Dame Stadium for free screening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A free screening of “Rudy” will take place at Notre Dame Stadium next Friday, Aug. 26, as part of the university’s free Flick on the Field movie nights. The 1993 film, starring Sean Astin, tells the story of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, who...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Plenty Of Talent Returns For Warsaw Football In 2022

WARSAW — Since Bart Curtis came to town beginning with the 2018 football season, the Warsaw Tigers have been known for a certain way of doing things. There is the “30 Multiple” defense and “flexbone” offense. All players have assignments and keys. And all are...
WARSAW, IN
harborcountry-news.com

Andre Dawson pays a visit to New Buffalo Sports Card Shop

NEW BUFFALO — Chicago Cubs fans in New Buffalo were in a mood to party (almost) like it was 2016 on Friday, Aug. 12, when Hall-of-Fame baseball player Andre Dawson paid a visit to The Sports Card Shop at 18853 U.S 12. Rex Gotcher (who runs The Sports Card...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
WNDU

South Bend youth hockey coach pleads guilty to accosting minor in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend youth hockey coach has pleaded guilty to accosting a minor for immoral purposes. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert’s plea came at a court hearing late last week. The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts: the original count...
NILES, MI
harborcountry-news.com

ALL REVVED UP IN NEW BUFFALO

NEW BUFFALO — The 2022 Full Throttle Throwdown Car Show at U.S. 12 Speed & Custom in New Buffalo overflowed with very special rides, drew throngs of spectators, and featured live music, a chance to see projects in progress inside the shop, pedal-powered hot rod races for the kids, and a jet-powered dragster exhibition that really brought the heat on an otherwise picture-perfect summer day.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
Daily Iowan

Top 7 Popular Gambling Cities in Michigan

Aftermath of legislation permitting the sport, the gambling scene of Michigan has since gone on to feature many new participants. Nowadays, gamblers stand as much chance of hitting a million-dollar jackpot in Michigan as in other casinos across the country. With lots of new casinos on the scene, it’s unlikely...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

GM considering Indiana town for fourth battery plant

General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution are considering New Carlisle, Indiana, as the location for their fourth Ultium Cells LLC joint venture battery cell manufacturing plant, the companies confirmed Thursday. Ultium Cells "is developing a competitive business case for a potential large investment that could be located in New...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
abc57.com

State Road 23 under construction

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- State Road 23 will be closed to a single lane as crews extend a water main line. From Magnolia Street to Ice Trail, roads will be down to one lane. Crews will begin construction on Monday and is expected to conclude on November 23.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Work on State Road 23 begins August 22

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of State Road 23 will be reduced to one lane starting on Monday for a water main extension installation, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. From August 22 to November 23, S.R. 23 will be reduced to one lane from...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Market Basket: Local restaurant closes

After four years of creating upscale Southern style food, local restaurant Bantam Chicken and Seafood will close in the coming weeks. Owner Dont’e Shaw opened the restaurant as a pop-up in downtown South Bend before eventually moving the concept into a full-fledged restaurant in 2020 on South Bend Avenue near Notre Dame.
SOUTH BEND, IN

