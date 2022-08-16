Read full article on original website
247Sports
So They Say: Notre Dame Running Backs (Aug. 19)
I know my freshman year I really struggled at the end of camp with being consistent mentally. There’s a difference between just playing football and actually knowing what you’re looking at. Knowing your reads, knowing the play, just being consistent with that every play. I think Gi’Bran is doing a good job with that.
247Sports
Notre Dame Notebook: The Final Scrimmage
Notre Dame, Ind. — The offense won training camp’s final scrimmage, Xavier Watts is playing for both Tommy Rees’ offense and Al Golden’s defense, and team captain and left guard Jarrett Patterson was deemed as ‘Questionable’ to return in time for Notre Dame’s much-anticipated season-opener at Ohio State.
WNDU
‘Rudy’ returns to Notre Dame Stadium for free screening
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A free screening of “Rudy” will take place at Notre Dame Stadium next Friday, Aug. 26, as part of the university’s free Flick on the Field movie nights. The 1993 film, starring Sean Astin, tells the story of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, who...
247Sports
Preps to Pros: The latest on Keon Keeley's potential decommitment from Notre Dame
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins weigh on Keon Keeley's potential decommitment from Notre Dame and what they're hearing on the trail.
city-countyobserver.com
Notre Dame Football Player Who Inspired Movie “Rudy” Shares Powerful Messages With VU Students
The University of Notre Dame and Rudy Ruettiger, whose true life story was immortalized in one of the best sports movies of all time, “Rudy”, are synonymous with each other. Before Ruettiger walked on to the Notre Dame football team and became a famous sports hero and motivational...
Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans will love the school’s new Under Armour Shamrock Series
University of Notre Dame sports fans will love the release of the school’s Fighting Irish Under Armour Shamrock Series. The new fan gear just dropped at Fanatics.com and the early reviews have been great as the items have been selling fast. Football jerseys ($94.99), polos ($89.99) and pullovers ($99.99)...
Lou Holtz Speech Is Going Viral: College Football World Reacts
With the college football season almost here, Notre Dame had legendary coach Lou Holtz visit the school this week to speak with this year's team. Holtz, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008, talked about dealing with criticism. The main message behind Holtz's speech was...
Times-Union Newspaper
Plenty Of Talent Returns For Warsaw Football In 2022
WARSAW — Since Bart Curtis came to town beginning with the 2018 football season, the Warsaw Tigers have been known for a certain way of doing things. There is the “30 Multiple” defense and “flexbone” offense. All players have assignments and keys. And all are...
harborcountry-news.com
Andre Dawson pays a visit to New Buffalo Sports Card Shop
NEW BUFFALO — Chicago Cubs fans in New Buffalo were in a mood to party (almost) like it was 2016 on Friday, Aug. 12, when Hall-of-Fame baseball player Andre Dawson paid a visit to The Sports Card Shop at 18853 U.S 12. Rex Gotcher (who runs The Sports Card...
Stevensville, August 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Dowagiac Union High School soccer team will have a game with Lakeshore High School on August 19, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
WNDU
South Bend youth hockey coach pleads guilty to accosting minor in Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend youth hockey coach has pleaded guilty to accosting a minor for immoral purposes. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert’s plea came at a court hearing late last week. The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts: the original count...
harborcountry-news.com
ALL REVVED UP IN NEW BUFFALO
NEW BUFFALO — The 2022 Full Throttle Throwdown Car Show at U.S. 12 Speed & Custom in New Buffalo overflowed with very special rides, drew throngs of spectators, and featured live music, a chance to see projects in progress inside the shop, pedal-powered hot rod races for the kids, and a jet-powered dragster exhibition that really brought the heat on an otherwise picture-perfect summer day.
Daily Iowan
Top 7 Popular Gambling Cities in Michigan
Aftermath of legislation permitting the sport, the gambling scene of Michigan has since gone on to feature many new participants. Nowadays, gamblers stand as much chance of hitting a million-dollar jackpot in Michigan as in other casinos across the country. With lots of new casinos on the scene, it’s unlikely...
Detroit News
GM considering Indiana town for fourth battery plant
General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution are considering New Carlisle, Indiana, as the location for their fourth Ultium Cells LLC joint venture battery cell manufacturing plant, the companies confirmed Thursday. Ultium Cells "is developing a competitive business case for a potential large investment that could be located in New...
abc57.com
State Road 23 under construction
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- State Road 23 will be closed to a single lane as crews extend a water main line. From Magnolia Street to Ice Trail, roads will be down to one lane. Crews will begin construction on Monday and is expected to conclude on November 23.
WNDU
Rudy Yakym III receives endorsement from Rep. Jackie Walorski’s husband
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s another ‘Rudy’ with ties to Notre Dame who is looking to make a name for himself. This time, it’s not on the football field, but in the field of politics. Rudy Yakym III is one of 14-candidates vying to take...
22 WSBT
Update: Site near New Carlisle being considered for multi-billion-dollar battery plant
A massive project with a huge economic impact could be coming to the New Carlisle area. WSBT has been digging into details all day of this potential development that could bring in Ultium Cells LLC. The investment alone would be more than two billion dollars. Ultium Cells has three other...
abc57.com
Work on State Road 23 begins August 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of State Road 23 will be reduced to one lane starting on Monday for a water main extension installation, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. From August 22 to November 23, S.R. 23 will be reduced to one lane from...
22 WSBT
Market Basket: Local restaurant closes
After four years of creating upscale Southern style food, local restaurant Bantam Chicken and Seafood will close in the coming weeks. Owner Dont’e Shaw opened the restaurant as a pop-up in downtown South Bend before eventually moving the concept into a full-fledged restaurant in 2020 on South Bend Avenue near Notre Dame.
wfft.com
Bikers Against Predators says they've exposed 135 potential child predators since February of 2021
NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. (WFFT) -- The nonprofit Bikers Against Predators says they have exposed 135 people since they began in February of 2021. The group started after one of their own children became the target of a predator online. “I had a incident with my own daughter with a predator...
