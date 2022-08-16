Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A temporary casino could be opening in Grand Island soon. When the State Fair wraps up on Sept. 5, Elite Casinos and Fonner Park executives said they hope to start work on getting a temporary facility built on the Fonner Park Concourse. Their hope is to...
beckersspine.com
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location
Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
News Channel Nebraska
NOW Racing series making its way to southeast Nebraska
FAIRBURY - A unique form of racing is soon to take center stage in Fairbury. On Friday and Saturday, Jefferson County Speedway will be the site of the NOW Racing Series. Tommy Denton is the track promoter. “It’s the National Open Wheel 600,” Denton said. “We’ll have drivers from all...
klin.com
SCC Adding New Programs For Fall Term
Southeast Community College students will begin fall classes Monday, Aug. 22, at all three campuses in Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford. In addition to more than 60 areas of study, a few new ones have been added, including Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology, Concrete Construction Technician and four areas within Computer Information Technology.
foxnebraska.com
Arrest made in Landmark Implement fire near Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency arrested a Hastings man following an investigation into the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement, 4815 West Hwy 6, near Hastings. The fire was determined to be a crime of arson. Investigators developed information that Mitchell Linder, 30,...
WOWT
Nebraska man arrested for arson, damages estimated around $6M
HASTINGS, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Marshal Agency arrested a Hastings man following a fire investigation. Mitchell Linder, 30, was arrested for second-degree arson and is lodged in Adams County Jail. Investigators determined the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement was arson and the damages are estimated to be...
KSNB Local4
Thursday brings our best chance for rain for awhile..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We are looking at a magnificent stretch of mild weather across Nebraska through the next 7 days, not withstanding the modest rain chances. In fact our best chance of rain for the next 7 days will come tomorrow, but the day begins bright and sunny. Temperatures will be a little warmer as highs climb into the low to mid 80s.
News Channel Nebraska
Deshler man sentenced for meth conviction following armed dispute at bar
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 61-year-old southeast Nebraska man will spend several years behind bars for a meth-related conviction following an armed dispute at a bar. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Friday that Robert D. Dankemeyer, of Deshler, was sentenced to a total of 210 months in prison following his federal conviction for possession of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Dankemeyer pleaded guilty on May 24. After he completes his prison sentence, Dankemeyer will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
KSNB Local4
Greater Grand Island Community Foundation has a new home
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation opened its new facility at the intersection of W. 2nd and N. Madison Street in June, but they purchased the building in August of 2021 and had it fully renovated by Chief Construction earlier this year. The new building...
themindencourier.com
Minden Welcomes Six New Teachers And New A.D.
Minden Public Schools began the 2022-23 school year with six new teachers and one new administrator. To help introduce themselves to the community they shared the following information:. Name: Jason Strong. Hometown: Eustis. Position: Activities Director. Education: UNK – Teaching Degree in High School Social Sciences. Teaching Experience: 9...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen returns home after recovering from spinal cord injury
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Jayda Hayes suffered several spine injuries, including shattered vertebrae, in an accident on a playground in April. After four months of rehab with medical professionals at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln, the 13-year-old girl has not only survived but thrived, and on Thursday she returned to Grand Island.
York News-Times
Man who stole York County farmers’ equipment sent to prison
YORK – The man found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of farming equipment from York County producers has been sent to prison. Patrick Sardeson, 64, of Lincoln, was sentenced this week in York County District Court. This case was investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Department...
NebraskaTV
Two injured after head on crash near Grand Island
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — Two people were injured after a crash just east of Grand Island Wednesday morning. According the Merrick County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Highway 30 and Gunbarrel Road. An investigation showed that just after 6 a.m., an SUV was going west when it tried to...
News Channel Nebraska
Large Crowd Attends Meeting On Proposed Jefferson County Wind Farm
FAIRBURY - A Jefferson County Planning and Zoning meeting was held Thursday night at the Jefferson County Courthouse to continue talks of NextEra’s plan to build a second wind farm in Jefferson County. They are considering building up to 90 wind turbines, capable of generating 300 megawatts of energy, in the Jansen and Plymouth areas, however a moratorium is currently in place which prevents them from getting a permit.
doniphanherald.com
Bigger jet service, American Airlines, arrives in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND -- People heading to Dallas-Ft. Worth from the airport in Grand Island got a little extra with their flight this week. They enjoyed a piece of cake and a beverage. The cake was meant to celebrate American Airlines serving Central Nebraska Regional Airport with bigger jets. As of...
News Channel Nebraska
Former employee arrested for alleged arson at Hastings implement dealer
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A 30-year-old Hastings man is in custody facing charges related to an alleged arson at Landmark Implement. Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency arrested Mitchell Linder following an investigation into the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement on West Highway 6. The fire was determined...
Aurora News Register
Car show one of many lasting legacies for Roger Bamesberger
There was one guy missing Friday night in Hampton, but it felt very much like he was there. Roger Bamesberger spent 20 years building up the TDLC Cruise Night, starting from scratch with just a few cars and a relatively small crowd. Over the years he kept rolling out the red carpet (or in typical Hawk Nation style, he would say it had a distinctive purple hue), inviting more people to show up and/or volunteer. It’s pretty hard, most would agree, to say no to Roger Bamesberger when he was leading the way.
foxnebraska.com
Front door wide open, 2 small children wet, left home alone with bathtub water running
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — An anonymous 911 call led deputies to a woman who didn't think much about leaving two children — only one old enough to walk — not just home alone but in an extremely dangerous situation. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy...
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man arrested on pair of warrants after ex-girlfriend calls him in
HASTINGS, NE — Authorities say a wanted man is now is jail after his ex-girlfriend called him in to police. Grand Island Police say officers responded to a call from a woman claiming her ex-boyfriend was knocking on her door shortly after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found 24-year-old Riley Trambly of Hastings on her front porch and arrested him on a pair of Adams County warrants.
clipperpubco.com
Card shower to honor 40th anniversary
The family of Kurt and Kaye Meints are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 40th wedding anniversary. Kurt and Kaye were married August 21, 1982. Please send cards to 401 9th St., Shelton, NE 68876.
