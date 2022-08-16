Read full article on original website
Extreme rainfall in Tennessee is revealing a hidden health threat — hazardous chemical facilities
In the U.S., more than 11,000 facilities have “extremely” hazardous chemicals in amounts that could harm people, the environment and property if released. About a third are located in areas with prominent climate hazards, like wildfires, storm surges, flooding and sea level rise. In Tennessee, the main threat...
McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Coming to Murfreesboro
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, will be investing more than $50 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Tennessee. McNeilus, a market leader and manufacturer of...
The Median Price of Homes in Rutherford County Rose by 7.9% during the 1st Quarter of 2022
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. - Housing prices are up, as heard in numerous reports, which means first time home buyers moving into areas like Rutherford County are having a harder time than ever. The National Association of Realtors reported for the first quarter of 2022, the median home price in Rutherford...
Gov. Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher are announcing 15 businesses will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards
Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, Agricultural Enterprise Fund is a program that incentivizes new or expanding agricultural, food, and forestry businesses in Tennessee and supports Governor Lee’s priorities of job creation and economic growth in rural areas. Awards are made to those who demonstrate a...
DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs
A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
Walkers and cyclists have complained for years about Nashville builders blocking paths. Now the city is about to require better access.
In front of Vanderbilt University, along the bustling West End Avenue, metal bars enclosed a sidewalk with planks of wood on top Friday morning. It’s a standard feature in some construction projects, but temporary walkways are often absent in projects around town — enough that Nashvillians have routinely used the hashtag #DontBlockMySidewalk.
Middle Tennessee Electric to hold their Annual Meeting on August 27th (Virtual)
Sat. (Aug. 27, 2022) 2:00PM The Annual Meeting is a signature of the cooperative business model. Held by Middle Tennessee Electric since 1936, it is a meeting for the members. It has historically been a time of fellowship, fun and business. Among the key events at the Annual Meeting are...
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures
August 18 - 24, 2022. To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction...
Car repos surge as some car owners struggle to make payments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tow truck drivers said they are seeing a surge of vehicle repossessions amid a trifecta of inflation, gas prices and poor spending habits. In the past month, Andre’s Towing said it’s getting between 10 and 15 repo calls each day. “I was say tax...
Ram's "Twixt and Tween" Season Road Report
(MURFREESBORO) It's the "twixt and tween" season in the Boro and the atmospheric conditions will jump around. Murfreesboro Transportation's Deputy Director Ram Balachandran warns motorists of areas to avoid between today and August 27, 2022. City Construction Projects. Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday...
Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money
The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
No end in sight for the price of housing and the price of RENT in Murfreesboro Area
Housing prices continue to climb, which also equal increased prices for rental units throughout Rutherford County. According to Rent.com, apartment complexes in Murfreesboro are charging tenants between $1,349 and $1,789 per month. When you break down the monthly lease amounts charged locally by the size of unit the tenant is...
$20,000 in Potential Sign-on Bonuses at VA Nurses Career Fair in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – In Murfreesboro, there will be special career fair for nurses at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center. Officials told WGNS NEWS it will be a walk-in hiring fair on Thursday, August 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Murfreesboro campus. According to information submitted to WGNS, “Sign-on bonuses up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to exceptional applicants.”
Getting gas in Tennessee is now the third cheapest option nationally
The average gas price in Tennessee now sits at $3.50, meaning it's the third cheapest in the nation as of this week.
'Marry the house, date the rate:' Real estate market adapts in Nashville
Prices are dropping, and home buyers have more room to haggle, as the local market adjusts to higher interest rates.
School bus crashes into utility pole in Middle TN
The crash happened on Murfreesboro Road near Ralston Lane around 6:30 a.m.
Nashville fire station named busiest in U.S.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville fire station was named the busiest in the country by Firehouse Magazine. Station 9 stands alone in the heart of downtown Nashville. As of June, it stands at the top of the list of more than 200 fire stations that submitted call records to Firehouse Magazine.
Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee
Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
Third graders to face potential new hurdles with new state law
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new law in the state of Tennessee went into effect at the beginning of the school year that will impact all third-grade students and determine if a student will move on to fourth grade or need to attend summer school to move on to fourth grade, or must repeat third grade.
Denholtz Properties acquires 384-unit multifamily community in Tennessee
Denholtz Properties acquired 5150 JB Drive Apartments, a 384-unit, Class-A multifamily community at 5150 Jack Byrnes Drive in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. 5150 JB Drive Apartments is located in the Nashville MSA less than 30 minutes from downtown in the heart of Rutherford County, part of the Southeast Nashville corridor. Home to major employers such as Nissan North America, Amazon, State Farm, Ingram Content Group, Verizon Wireless, General Mills and Bridgestone/Firestone, Rutherford County is a key contributor to the regional economy and one of the Nashville MSA’s fastest-growing residential submarkets.
