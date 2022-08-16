ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Strachan makes Colts training camp debut, ready to 'be the beast that I am'

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14axAY_0hJgv3jC00

WESTFIELD -- Mike Strachan lined up with the second-team offense and immediately stood out, but that's because he's 6-foot-5.

He caught two passes in 11-on-11 settings, on an out route and on a play where he settled into a zone on the sidelines. He made cut after cut and didn't feel anything at all.

"I can't be out there running half-speed," the second-year receiver said. "I'm going full go."

That's why the wait to get on the field took so long. Entering his second season, Strachan hasn't practiced since early in organized training activities, when he tore his meniscus and needed surgery. Day after day, the seventh-round pick out of Charleston showed up to the sidelines in a T-shirt and shorts and watched as other young, toolsy receivers ran routes, caught passes from Matt Ryan and tried to earn a role.

"I have been thinking that," Strachan said about missing valuable time, "but I was just playing my role and doing my thing for the team. It wasn't my time yet, and I didn't want to come back too early."

This time of year was supposed to be everything for Strachan to make the necessary strides. After all, his rookie year started hot and faded quickly. After dominating in 1-on-1 settings with his 6-5, 225-pound size and speed, Strachan couldn't find a role on special teams or among the top three wide receivers on the roster. He was active for just six games, catching two of three targets for 26 yards.

General manager Chris Ballard said the team realized Strachan simply wasn't ready for the speed and complexity of NFL games, given his path from the Bahamas to a Division II school that didn't play football in his final season in 2020, due to the pandemic.

In order to tap more into the size, speed and upside of unproven players such as Strachan, the Colts hired one of their greatest wide receivers ever to coach the position -- Reggie Wayne. Tuesday was Strachan's first chance to practice for him in pads, but the conversations have been ongoing.

"In my book, he's a Hall-of-Famer, so I'm just listening to what he says on the details, the route running, the catching and even the little things," Strachan said. "I like to listen to his routine and what he does. He did it before, and I look up to him."

Strachan missed the first 10 days of training camp as well as the first preseason game, but no receivers have entirely emerged in his absence. Michael Pittman Jr. continues to perform like a No. 1, Parris Campbell has flashed at times out of the slot, Alec Pierce has performed like a rookie and Ashton Dulin has made some occasional splash plays with the second unit, locking in four spots on the roster.

INSIDER: Colts haven't proven they have enough weapons at WR for Matt Ryan yet

But the fifth and potentially sixth receiver spots are up for grabs. Keke Coutee had been the most consistent in practice, but he suffered a groin injury in Saturday's preseason game against the Bills and did not practice Tuesday.

Strachan did, which in itself was a step.

"He didn't look hampered at all. He looked good," offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. "Now it's just building the endurance."

Starting this week, with joint practice against the Lions and another preseason game Saturday, a lane will emerge for Strachan to go up and take what he thinks should be his.

"My mindset was just to dominate, to come out here and be the beast that I am," Strachan said. "I want to come out here to use my size, my strength and my speed to my advantage."

Contact Colts insider Nate Atkins at natkins@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @NateAtkins_.

