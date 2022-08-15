ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Absecon, NJ

WCHR 1040AM

Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ

There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Cape May, NJ, Campground Named Top-10 Dog-Friendly In U.S.

Everyone loves their dog. How about traveling with your dog? Did you know one of the top spots to travel with your dog happens to be right here in South Jersey?. Sun Outdoors Cape May, (formerly known as Holly Shores Camping Resort), located at 491 Route-9 in Cape May was recently listed as one of the 10 Top-Rated, Dog-Friendly Campgrounds In The U.S., according to the website thetravel.com/
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey

It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
MILLVILLE, NJ
seaislenews.com

Treasures Found in Sea Isle Surf With Beachcombing Tour

Whelks, scallop shells, starfish and even a seahorse were just some of the exciting marine life children marveled over during Sea Isle City’s beachcombing excursion at 29th Street beach Tuesday. Each week, throughout the summer, the city’s Environmental Commission hosts these free events, one at 29th Street on Tuesdays...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

Few spots left for late night dining in Atlantic City

There was a time, not so long ago, when a night out in Atlantic City might start with a swanky dinner, then move on to throwing some money around at the slots and table games, hitting up the bars and maybe even catching an eyeful at a strip club. But whatever your night entailed, the last stop was always for some late night eats.
atlanticcityweekly.com

Atlantic City Airshow gives sky salute to those who serve

For the 19th time, the planes will soar over the beaches of Atlantic City while thousands of people sit and watch in anticipation for the show. The Atlantic City Airshow will fly back into town 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. The show consists of a mix of civilian and military acts, with this year’s theme being “A Salute To Those That Serve.” In recent years the theme for the show has been, “Thunder Over The Boardwalk.”
CBS Philly

New details about hours leading up to rotten egg odor emitting from Paulsboro tanker

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- New details have emerged about the hours leading up to a tanker, parked at a Paulsboro truck stop, releasing a foul odor that spread more than 50 miles into Burlington County and South Philadelphia last week.The tanker, owned by TransChem USA, remained roped off in the parking lot of the TA Travel Center along I-295 and Berkley Road.Gloucester County Emergency Management said TransChem USA is awaiting permits to move the tanker to a hazardous materials facility, and it expects the tanker to be moved in a few days.TransChem USA's vice president of safety, Dave Edmondson, Jr....
PAULSBORO, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

AC deli is serving up more than just subs

Tucked away on the corner of Porter Avenue in Atlantic City, a cozy, family-owned deli has been serving mouthwatering subs with a side of life advice and love for over 40 years. Brian and Carmen Lowe, better known as Spanky and Mrs. Spank, are often referred to as the grandparents of the Chelsea Heights neighborhood.
thesandpaper.net

Get Ready to Party in Irish Style at Manahawkin Lake Park

Yard signs have been popping up throughout the area, so it’s time to get in some step-dancing lessons. That’s right. It’s almost time to party – with some green, orange and white hues, of course – at the annual Ocean County Irish Festival. Scheduled again...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

