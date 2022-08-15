Read full article on original website
New South Jersey Brewery Location Calls A Firehouse Home
We're super lucky to live where we do here in South Jersey. Sure, there's the beach, the boardwalks, and all the entertainment. But, we're also lucky to live so close to many craft breweries and wineries!. Remember during COVID, the world wasn't one where we could travel around to all...
Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ
There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
Atlantic City Airshow returns for 2022: schedule, parking, where to watch
The Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow, “A Salute To Those Who Serve” returns to the skies Wednesday, Aug. 24, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. It’s been a busy few weeks for the city with tens of thousands of people converging on the beaches for three nights of music from the band Phish and three nights of country music with the Tidal Wave Music Festival.
Somers Point, NJ, Restaurant to Appear on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Friday
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives will be back in South Jersey, stopping by The Anchorage in Somers Point. The Food Network will air the episode on Friday, August 19th, at 9 pm featuring the popular Somers Point establishment, which is the oldest continuously operated business establishment in the city.
seaislenews.com
Former Sea Isle Lifeguards Win Rowing Championship in Their Sixties
Mark Myhre and Wayne Mac Murray have been rowing together ever since they were kids growing up in Sea Isle City. “We were both bay babies. We grew up along the back bays,” Myhre recalled with a laugh. The so-called bay babies would later become Sea Isle lifeguards in...
Cape May, NJ, Campground Named Top-10 Dog-Friendly In U.S.
Everyone loves their dog. How about traveling with your dog? Did you know one of the top spots to travel with your dog happens to be right here in South Jersey?. Sun Outdoors Cape May, (formerly known as Holly Shores Camping Resort), located at 491 Route-9 in Cape May was recently listed as one of the 10 Top-Rated, Dog-Friendly Campgrounds In The U.S., according to the website thetravel.com/
A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey
It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
Brigantine, NJ, Locals Advise People How To Combat Rowdy Home Renters
So, you just bought a house in Brigantine. Are you loving it so far?. Apparently, new residents love everything about Atlantic County's beach community just north of Atlantic City except for the noisy vacationers. Can you blame them?. There was a question recently posted to a locally-based Brigantine Facebook group...
phillyvoice.com
The Cowtown Rodeo in South Jersey keeps warehouse developers at bay
The longest-standing weekly rodeo in the country isn't in Texas, Colorado or Wyoming – it's in a small South Jersey farm town less than an hour from Philadelphia. The Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove, Salem County, has held a show almost every Saturday since 1955. But if developers had their...
Brigantine Celebrates Beach Patrol Chief’s 40th Year on Job
1983 was a long time ago. To give you an idea of just how long ago it was, here's a look at five things that happened in 1983. 2- 125 million people watched the finale of M*A*S*H. 3- Pres. Reagan called the Soviet Union "The Evil Empire" 4- Michael Jackson's...
seaislenews.com
Treasures Found in Sea Isle Surf With Beachcombing Tour
Whelks, scallop shells, starfish and even a seahorse were just some of the exciting marine life children marveled over during Sea Isle City’s beachcombing excursion at 29th Street beach Tuesday. Each week, throughout the summer, the city’s Environmental Commission hosts these free events, one at 29th Street on Tuesdays...
Two Atlantic City, NJ, Casinos Ranked Among 10 Best in U.S.
Atlantic City is one of the premier spots in the world when it comes to putting down a wager and trying to score big!. The website bestlifeonline.com recently ranked the Top 10 Best Casinos in the U.S. If you love to gamble, two Atlantic City gaming parlors making the list.
atlanticcityweekly.com
Few spots left for late night dining in Atlantic City
There was a time, not so long ago, when a night out in Atlantic City might start with a swanky dinner, then move on to throwing some money around at the slots and table games, hitting up the bars and maybe even catching an eyeful at a strip club. But whatever your night entailed, the last stop was always for some late night eats.
atlanticcityweekly.com
Atlantic City Airshow gives sky salute to those who serve
For the 19th time, the planes will soar over the beaches of Atlantic City while thousands of people sit and watch in anticipation for the show. The Atlantic City Airshow will fly back into town 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. The show consists of a mix of civilian and military acts, with this year’s theme being “A Salute To Those That Serve.” In recent years the theme for the show has been, “Thunder Over The Boardwalk.”
New details about hours leading up to rotten egg odor emitting from Paulsboro tanker
PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- New details have emerged about the hours leading up to a tanker, parked at a Paulsboro truck stop, releasing a foul odor that spread more than 50 miles into Burlington County and South Philadelphia last week.The tanker, owned by TransChem USA, remained roped off in the parking lot of the TA Travel Center along I-295 and Berkley Road.Gloucester County Emergency Management said TransChem USA is awaiting permits to move the tanker to a hazardous materials facility, and it expects the tanker to be moved in a few days.TransChem USA's vice president of safety, Dave Edmondson, Jr....
jerseysbest.com
Southwestern corner of N.J. has a rich history and no shortage of things to see and do
Quaint downtowns, wineries and breweries, historic treasures and acres of parks can all be found in New Jersey’s often overlook southwestern corner, spanning Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties. ‘‘South Jersey has a rich history and many destinations that most of the state is unaware of,’’ said Christine M. Renna,...
shorelocalnews.com
AC deli is serving up more than just subs
Tucked away on the corner of Porter Avenue in Atlantic City, a cozy, family-owned deli has been serving mouthwatering subs with a side of life advice and love for over 40 years. Brian and Carmen Lowe, better known as Spanky and Mrs. Spank, are often referred to as the grandparents of the Chelsea Heights neighborhood.
Check out the farmers markets in a NJ town near you
Some New Jersey towns have taken the time and effort to make room in their little hamlets to host farmers markets. Sure, there are plenty of roadside farm stands and some pretty amazing farm markets all over the state, but there's something special about hometown farmers markets. There are towns...
thesandpaper.net
Get Ready to Party in Irish Style at Manahawkin Lake Park
Yard signs have been popping up throughout the area, so it’s time to get in some step-dancing lessons. That’s right. It’s almost time to party – with some green, orange and white hues, of course – at the annual Ocean County Irish Festival. Scheduled again...
Want to Buy a Popular Ocean City, NJ Pizza Place? Recipes Included
Here's an offer you don't see every day. The owners of an established longtime favorite pizza restaurant in Ocean City are interested in selling their business to someone who will come in and continue to work to keep it successful. The family that has owned Express Pizza & Subs since...
