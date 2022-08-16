ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.C. man accused of killing 86-year-old woman and setting her home on fire

 4 days ago
PINEVILLE, S.C. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man faces murder and several other charges for allegedly killing an 86-year-old woman in her home and setting the residence on fire.

According to a statement, on Monday, Aug. 8, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service because a residential alarm had been triggered. A deputy reportedly responded to the call and found the home had smoke and fire coming out of it. Fire officials arrived at the scene, and neighbors informed first responders that the "homeowner was possibly entrapped inside of the home."

Officials forced their way into the residence and found the homeowner. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said the fire had been intentionally set. WCSC-TV identified the victim as Essie Victoria Benekin Guest.

Evidence collected at the scene led investigators to Shelton Ramone Brown, who was arrested on charges of murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and first-degree arson.

According to WCSC, Brown reportedly lived in a residence behind Guest’s home. Investigators suspect she died during a robbery.

Guest’s obituary says, "She was affectionately known to all as ‘Ms. Victoria’ and was considered a mother, grandmother, and auntie to all who knew her."



