Wendy’s employee charged with murder for allegedly hitting customer who complained about order

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (TCD) -- A Wendy’s employee now faces a murder charge after he allegedly struck a customer who was upset about his food.

According to Prescott Police, on Tuesday, July 26, at 4:41 p.m., Antoine Kendrick allegedly got into a confrontation with a 67-year-old customer at the Wendy’s located on the 3000 block of Glassford Hill.

The customer, who remained unidentified, allegedly "complained about his food order." Kendrick reportedly "came out from behind the service counter and struck the customer in the head."

The customer fell down and hit his head on the floor, and then lost consciousness. Prescott Police and Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority arrived at the scene to help the customer. He was airlifted to a hospital in Prescott Valley in critical condition. On Aug. 15, Prescott Police announced the man had died from his wounds.

Kendrick was initially booked into the Yavapai County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault, but that was upgraded to second-degree murder after the man died.

