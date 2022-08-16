Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay News Wire
Calling All Muralists: Crab Devil Requests Proposals For Modular Florida-Themed Murals For The Peninsularium
TAMPA, FL August 2022: Tampa-based multimedia art collective Crab Devil requests proposals for Florida/Tampa-themed murals for their much-anticipated attraction, The Peninsularium. Artists’ murals will be installed on the exteriors of shipping containers that house The Peninsularium attraction. The art collective seeks proposals for engaging murals that explore the diverse...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Preserve the ‘Burg Founding Member Receives Key to the City
St. Petersburg, FL — Local preservation activist and Preserve the ‘Burg founding member Peter Belmont was presented with a key to the City of St. Petersburg by Mayor Ken Welch. The key to the City is the highest civilian honor and recognizes Belmont for his lifelong leadership and successful resume of local historic and environmental preservation efforts. The ceremony was held during the City Council Meeting on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at St. Petersburg City Hall.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Hermitage Artist Retreat Announces New Live and Virtual September Programs with Anne Patterson and Donnetta Lavinia Grays
In addition to previously announced August programs with Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Urbanite Theater, and Sarasota Opera, the Hermitage is partnering with Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative and Sarasota Art Museum to offer candid conversations with leading artists in theater and visual art. (August 19, 2022) — The Hermitage Artist Retreat...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Important 9/11 Event at the ArtsXchange Campus
St. Petersburg, FL. The Warehouse Arts District Association (WADA) in cooperation with American Freedom Distillery, and RHS (Respect Honor Support) invites the community to gather for a special memorial event at 515 22nd Street South at the Rise Monument, on the ArtsXchange Campus located on the historic Deuces Corridor. WADA‘s...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Summer Fun & Lots of Rum!
Tampa, FL – Indulge your taste buds with savory seafood and sweet adult beverages at the Summer Rum & Seafood Festival on August 27th , 2022 from 4pm to 10pm at Tampa Premium Outlets – 2300 Grand Cypress Drive Lutz, FL. Adult General Admission is just $10 at...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Van Wezel Foundation Grants $540,000 to Support Arts Education
Sarasota, Florida – August 17, 2022 – The Van Wezel Foundation is proud to announce it has provided more than $540,000 this past year to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall to underwrite arts education and community engagement programs for students, educators, and families throughout the Suncoast. The...
Tampa Bay News Wire
SCFCS Venice Earns “A” Rating on State Accountability Report
(Venice, Fla., August 18, 2022) — State College of Florida Collegiate School (SCFCS) in Venice earned an “A” rating from the Florida Department of Education for the 2021-22 school year. 2021-22 was the first year for SCFCS Venice to receive a grade after it admitted its inaugural class of ninth graders last fall.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Twelve Icard Merrill Attorneys Honored as 2023 Best Lawyers in America
SARASOTA, FL – Twelve Icard Merrill attorneys have been named to the 2023 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. Best Lawyers was founded more than 40 years ago to recognize the exceptional accomplishments of top legal professionals. For the 2023 edition, more than 12.2 million votes were analyzed to identify the top legal talent.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Manufacturing Roundtable – Too many open jobs…not enough skilled job applicants
Last week (Aug. 10) Senator Marco Rubio sat down with Tampa Bay manufacturing leaders to discuss the challenges impacting the manufacturing industry. Tom Mudano, President & CEO with AmSkills was one of those leaders. One of the biggest issues facing the manufacturing industry is finding skilled job applicants to fill...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Sarasota Opera Announces Cast For 2022-2023 Fall and Winter Seasons
Sarasota, FL— Victor DeRenzi, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor, and Richard Russell, General Director, are pleased to announce casting for the 2022-2023 Fall and Winter Seasons at Sarasota Opera. We are eager to welcome back returning artists, as well as new artists making their company debuts, to the opera stage.
