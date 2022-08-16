ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

WOWK 13 News

Crews begin to fix collapsed culvert

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Residents along Greenbrier Street are finally seeing some relief after a faulty drain caused rainwater to back up on their properties for four days. On Thursday, August 18, crews began pumping water at the root of the issue: a collapsed and clogged culvert at the Capitol Flee Market. 13 News […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured in Nicholas County, West Virginia crash

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Nicholas County Thursday evening. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash happened in the Mount Lookout intersection in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 19. A pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, the […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

4-vehicle crash causes I-64 traffic jam near Teays Valley

PUTNAM COUNTY, (WOWK) – A four-vehicle crash backed traffic up for several miles this afternoon on I-64. The crash happened around the Teays Valley exit near mile-marker 42 on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. While there were no injuries reported, the crash caused a traffic jam all the way to the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge near mile-marker […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Curbside storm debris cleanup efforts begin in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Curbside cleanup efforts began Wednesday in parts of Kanawha County to help homeowners and renters impacted by flash flooding. Early reports from Kanawha County emergency management show at least 100 homes in Campbell’s Creek have had some type of flood damage. According to the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia top 3,000

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia again exceeded 3,000 on Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported 3,009 cases statewide, 167 more than on Thursday. Also reported was 861 new cases received between the Thursday and Friday morning pandemic updates. Active...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at Charleston house

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A fire broke out at a home in Charleston this evening. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the call came in around 6:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. at a home in the 800 block of Amity Drive. There is no word if the home is occupied or abandoned. No injuries […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Kanawha County school becomes community hub for flood supplies

CAMPBELLS CREEK, W.Va. — A school along Campbells Creek in Kanawha County is preparing to welcome students back next week while also helping families impacted by Monday’s flash flooding. The cafeteria at Mary Ingles Elementary School has been turned into a community hub of food, clothes, diapers, backpacks...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Public meeting held addressing ethylene oxide in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection gave an update Thursday evening on how they’re addressing ethylene oxide air emissions in Kanawha County. This is an issue WSAZ began investigating earlier this year. The EPA has said EtO, a colorless, odorless gas that’s a cancer-causing...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water in my house,” said Joyce Evans, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

