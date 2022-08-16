Read full article on original website
Crews begin to fix collapsed culvert
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Residents along Greenbrier Street are finally seeing some relief after a faulty drain caused rainwater to back up on their properties for four days. On Thursday, August 18, crews began pumping water at the root of the issue: a collapsed and clogged culvert at the Capitol Flee Market. 13 News […]
Rand, West Virginia residents deal with constant high water disasters
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Monday’s unprecedented storm brought flooded roadways, destroyed homes and lost memories. All things residents in the unincorporated community of Rand said is nothing new but for their community is preventable. “We need help here, and we need it yesterday,” said Bryan Smith. Bryan Smith is the son of disabled U.S. […]
Temporary shower and laundry services set up for Kanawha, Fayette County flood victims
Days later, eastern Kanawha and Fayette Counties remain devastated by floods earlier this week. This left some community members without basic necessities.
West Virginia National Guard to help Kanawha County with flood clean-up
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia National Guard will be heading to eastern Kanawha County to assist with flood relief and recovery in areas hit by flooding earlier this week. The Kanawha County Commission says they requested assistance yesterday, Thursday, Aug. 18 from the WVNG through the West Virginia Director of Emergency Management, G.E. […]
Collapsed culvert in Kanawha County still causing unwanted lake
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An unwanted lake has popped up along Greenbrier Street, and residents are not happy about it. “We just need to get this fixed,” said Lisa Teel, daughter of Joyce Evans. It has been three days since Monday’s storm, and Teel’s mom, Joyce Evans, still has an inch of rainwater in […]
1 injured in Nicholas County, West Virginia crash
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Nicholas County Thursday evening. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash happened in the Mount Lookout intersection in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 19. A pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, the […]
Kanawha County deputies investigate body found in Cross Lanes
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a body was found in the Cross Lanes area on Friday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of Saulton Dr. for a well-being check. There, they found a deceased person. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office to […]
4-vehicle crash causes I-64 traffic jam near Teays Valley
PUTNAM COUNTY, (WOWK) – A four-vehicle crash backed traffic up for several miles this afternoon on I-64. The crash happened around the Teays Valley exit near mile-marker 42 on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. While there were no injuries reported, the crash caused a traffic jam all the way to the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge near mile-marker […]
WSAZ
Curbside storm debris cleanup efforts begin in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Curbside cleanup efforts began Wednesday in parts of Kanawha County to help homeowners and renters impacted by flash flooding. Early reports from Kanawha County emergency management show at least 100 homes in Campbell’s Creek have had some type of flood damage. According to the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia top 3,000
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia again exceeded 3,000 on Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported 3,009 cases statewide, 167 more than on Thursday. Also reported was 861 new cases received between the Thursday and Friday morning pandemic updates. Active...
wchstv.com
Removing ugly reminders: Flood recovery continues in Kanawha, Fayette
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Roger Campbell helped load his water-logged belongings on a one-way trip to the dump after flooding ruined his vehicles, tools for work and most of the things in his house. “Makes you want to cry,” Campbell said. “It's like watching a thief rob you...
Crews battle fire at Charleston house
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A fire broke out at a home in Charleston this evening. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the call came in around 6:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. at a home in the 800 block of Amity Drive. There is no word if the home is occupied or abandoned. No injuries […]
woay.com
West Virginia Land Trust cancels Mammoth Preserve Hike due to aftermath of recent flooding
Mammoth, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Land Trust has canceled the Mammoth Preserve Hike scheduled for Saturday, August 20, due to the aftermath of recent flooding, which has made the road beyond Bells Creek bridge leading to the property inaccessible. The organization has employed a company to repair the...
Dissolved Henderson, West Virginia community’s finances under investigation
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An investigation is underway for any potential misconduct by former leaders of a town that was dissolved in Mason County. The West Virginia State Auditor’s office confirms that the search is happening in the former town buildings in the community of Henderson. The Mason County Commission dissolved the town following […]
Metro News
Kanawha County school becomes community hub for flood supplies
CAMPBELLS CREEK, W.Va. — A school along Campbells Creek in Kanawha County is preparing to welcome students back next week while also helping families impacted by Monday’s flash flooding. The cafeteria at Mary Ingles Elementary School has been turned into a community hub of food, clothes, diapers, backpacks...
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and… ” said the […]
WSAZ
Public meeting held addressing ethylene oxide in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection gave an update Thursday evening on how they’re addressing ethylene oxide air emissions in Kanawha County. This is an issue WSAZ began investigating earlier this year. The EPA has said EtO, a colorless, odorless gas that’s a cancer-causing...
How gas prices have changed in Charleston, West Virginia in the last week
Oil and gas prices continued their decline this week with regular gas hitting $3.93 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. Crude is trading at roughly $91 per barrel. Gas prices have fallen every day for the last nine weeks and crude oil has fallen by 30% in roughly that same period. Prices could decline further if […]
Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water in my house,” said Joyce Evans, […]
Wheeling Police arrest 34 Ohio and West Virginia residents in special operations
The Wheeling Police Department released a final report in two separate multi-week special operations in the South Wheeling area which led to 34 people being arrested or cited for criminal activity. The two efforts – ‘Operation Southern Exposure’ and ‘Operation Back to Basics’ took place in May and July after Wheeling Police collected and reviewed […]
