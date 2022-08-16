ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
He Has a Type! See ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim Malcolm’s Dating History: From Veronica to Linda

By Brianna Sainez
 4 days ago
He’s got a type! 90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm made his debut to the franchise while dating his then-girlfriend Jeniffer Tarazona during season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. However, it’s his previous relationship with his ex-fiancée, Veronica Rodriguez, that has really stolen the show.

Part of Tim and Jeniffer’s story line included the model’s jealousy over his close relationship with his EX-girlfriend. As for Veronica, she worried how Tim’s possible engagement to his online romance would rock their small family dynamic.

“He may not be my husband but, you know, he’s my best friend,” Veronica said in her confessional during season 3. “I don’t know what I’d do without him. I’m concerned and kind of wary of Jeniffer. I know she’s after something and I don’t think it’s his heart. If I have to step in, I will. I mean, she’s not gonna f—k my family up.”

However, it seems Veronica had nothing to worry about because Tim’s trip to Colombia in the fall of 2019 would be the last time he saw Jeniffer. By the time Tim returned for an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined in June 2020, he confirmed their split.

While TLC fans clearly want Veronica and Tim to rekindle their romance thanks to their undeniable chemistry on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, the former flames have shut any possibility of reconciliation down.

“I look at [Veronica] more like a sister now. I don’t really look at her like a romantic interest,” the custom gun salesman explained later in the episode. “I think Veronica and I made a good couple. A lot of my best memories of my life are with Veronica. I think what we have is beautiful and I wouldn’t want to change it.”

As for Tim’s current relationship status — during an episode of 90 Day Bares All in March 2021, he introduced his new flame, Linda Ramirez, who was 17 years his junior. While it’s unknown if the two are still together, on the 90 Day Fiancé season 9 tell-all, filmed in June 2022, the North Carolina native casually mentioned he had a girlfriend.

Tim and Veronica are also set to debut on season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life but this time around, it’s Veronica’s turn to find a romantic partner who will accept her close relationship with her ex-fiancé turned bestie.

Scroll down to see Tim Malcolm’s dating history in photos.

judy van coevering
3d ago

I love Tim and veronica... they are funny and make me laugh... and great together as friends.....

