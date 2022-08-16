The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jack Johnson after the veteran defenseman helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup last season. The rebuilding Blackhawks announced the deal on Wednesday. Johnson's contract carries a $950,000 hit for the salary cap."Jack provides the team with a strong veteran presence, good size and a competitive edge," general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "We're excited to have Jack join the organization and, coming off a Stanley Cup championship last year, he will strengthen our defensive group."The 35-year-old Johnson broke into the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings in 2007. He has 72 goals and 240 assists in 1,024 games, also playing for Columbus, Pittsburgh and the New York Rangers.Johnson, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2005 draft, had one goal and eight assists in 74 games with the Avalanche last season. Johnson, listed at 6-foot-1 and 227 pounds, also skated in 13 playoff games.

