30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
Fun For Less in Chicago: The Air and Water ShowLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Department of Education Cancels Nearly $4 Billion in Student LoansTechnology JournalNaperville, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Blackhawks sign Stanley Cup champion amid Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews trade rumors
Having finally achieved his dream of becoming a Stanley Cup champion, veteran defenseman Jack Johnson is taking his talents to Windy City after signing a one-year deal wi the Chicago Blackhawks, as reported by Peter Baugh and Scott Powers of The Athletic. “After a dream season in Colorado, veteran defenseman...
Yardbarker
Bruins: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Craig Smith
When fully healthy, the Boston Bruins are over the salary cap. Although they are starting the year with several of their players out, they will, unfortunately, need to move out salary once they are healthy. As a result of this, Craig Smith has come up in the rumor mill. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now also reported that he heard from an NHL source that the Bruins “had in-depth trade talks with another team” about Smith, but they ended up being “put on hold.” It’s important to note that Murphy’s source did not specify which team general manager (GM) Don Sweeney was speaking to, however.
NHL
Three questions facing Detroit Red Wings
Chances at first playoff appearance in seven seasons, identity among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Detroit Red Wings. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can...
Yardbarker
Bruins Players Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded
If there’s one thing that the Boston Bruins want to do in the 2022-23 season, it’s to inject some youth into the lineup. With the way the roster currently stands, that’s asking a lot for first-year coach Jim Montgomery who is inheriting a roster with a surplus of veterans on expiring contracts.
NHL
Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings
Edvinsson expected to make NHL debut this season; Kasper potential top-six forward. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
NHL
Red Wings prospects at 2022 World Junior Championship: Aug. 12-15 recap
DETROIT -- The 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship is an opportunity for prospects to showcase their development, and the Detroit Red Wings have several to keep an eye on throughout the second week of the international tournament. All nine Detroit prospects are advancing to the quarterfinal round, which...
The Hockey Writers
Marc-André Fleury Curse Continues to Hit Teams
The NHL’s expansion protocol dictates the holding of a draft to fill out the roster of new teams. The Seattle Kraken picked apart the rest of the league to staff their team in 2021-22, just as the Vegas Golden Knights did when they began play in 2017-18. When the Golden Knights arrived on the scene, the hockey world was shocked when the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins failed to protect franchise goaltender and former first-overall pick Marc-André Fleury.
Blackhawks to sign Denver captain Cole Guttman
The Chicago Blackhawks front office certainly isn’t on vacation. After signing Jack Johnson late Tuesday night, the team is now expected to sign college free agent Cole Guttman according to Scott Powers of The Athletic. Guttman, 23, was a draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning but failed to...
Bulls could trade for notable former first-round pick?
With Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and (hopefully) Lonzo Ball already in tow, the Chicago Bulls might be taking steps to address the last hole in their starting lineup. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke with an unnamed East executive this week, who said that the Charlotte Hornets could look to...
NBC Sports
Bears sign Corey Dublin, Jon Alexander
The Bears have made some moves at the end of their roster on Tuesday. Chicago announced the team has signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and defensive back Jon Alexander. Dublin, an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, participated in Chicago’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. While he didn’t make the team then, he’s now been brought back for another opportunity.
Did Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
After being dealt to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for David Robertson, young right-hander Ben Brown chases continued success on the Northside.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks News & Rumors: The Olczyks, Johnson, World Juniors
Despite an offseason that suggests the Chicago Blackhawks will be writing all the wrong types of hockey headlines throughout 2022-23, with little success expected to follow, that the franchise continues to maintain its relevance within the mainstream should at least offer some sense of consolation. It’s midway through August, yet the activity surrounding the organization has yet to take a summer break.
NHL
Coyotes Sign Lamoureux to Entry-Level Contract
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed defenseman Maveric Lamoureux to a three-year entry-level contract. Lamoureux was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round (29th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury
Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
NHL
Inside look at Detroit Red Wings
Poised for 'big step' with several new players under first-year coach Lalonde. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Detroit Red Wings. The Detroit Red Wings hope to be more competitive in their fourth season under...
Blackhawks agree to 1-year deal with D Jack Johnson
The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jack Johnson after the veteran defenseman helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup last season. The rebuilding Blackhawks announced the deal on Wednesday. Johnson's contract carries a $950,000 hit for the salary cap."Jack provides the team with a strong veteran presence, good size and a competitive edge," general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "We're excited to have Jack join the organization and, coming off a Stanley Cup championship last year, he will strengthen our defensive group."The 35-year-old Johnson broke into the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings in 2007. He has 72 goals and 240 assists in 1,024 games, also playing for Columbus, Pittsburgh and the New York Rangers.Johnson, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2005 draft, had one goal and eight assists in 74 games with the Avalanche last season. Johnson, listed at 6-foot-1 and 227 pounds, also skated in 13 playoff games.
Colin Cowherd Suggests Blockbuster Trade For Chicago Bears
Expectations aren't particularly high for the Chicago Bears heading into 2022. But Colin Cowherd believes that one blockbuster trade could change the Bears' fortunes forever. In a recent edition of The Herd, Cowherd argued that the Chicago Bears should trade disgruntled star linebacker Roquan Smith. He believes that the return they could get from Smith would enable them to build their roster into a contender.
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers Top 10 Current Prospects
While there were plenty of reasons for the Edmonton Oilers’ decade of darkness, one of their major issues was rushing prospects. It seemed that their sole focus was to get their young talent into the NHL as quickly as possible rather than allowing them time to develop at the junior and or collegiate level, as well as in the American Hockey League.
NHL・
NHL
Avalanche prospect Foudy benefitted from early exposure to pro hockey
DENVER -- Jean-Luc Foudy has been busy this summer preparing to make a good impression on the Colorado Avalanche. "Still being a young guy, I'm just working on getting faster, stronger," Foudy said. "Some of that stuff comes with your body maturing, and then just working on all these little things and especially working on my shot."
NBC Sports
Ranking Bruins' top 10 prospects entering 2022-23 NHL season
The Boston Bruins do not have one of the best groups of prospects in the NHL. In fact, The Athletic's latest prospect pool ranking from February put Boston 27th out of the 32 teams. However, there are plenty of intriguing players in the Bruins organization, including a couple with the...
