Gundersen Medical Foundation is moving back to its roots in downtown La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — A La Crosse institution is going back to its roots. The Gundersen Medical Foundation is moving to downtown La Crosse. It will be located in the old Wettstein’s building on 3rd street. The Foundation is the education, research, outreach and philanthropic side of Gundersen Health System. The foundation chair says the move is a win-win....
A bright future: Waukon High School senior with autism prepares for graduation, college
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – With the right support, anything is possible. One Waukon (Iowa) High School senior faced an uphill climb through his battle with autism. A La Crosse program helped turn this young man’s obstacles into accomplishments. Sunny days lack the light they shine when the...
Political expert breaks down Wisconsin's biggest races for November
LA CROSSE, Wis. — The newest Marquette Law School poll showed Governor Tony Evers in a virtual tie with his Republican challenger Tim Michels. University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, said he doesn't expect polling to change much before Election Day. "I think the big unknown...
Viking arrival in La Crosse now set for September
Another change in schedule for the Viking Cruise Line, getting ready for its first Mississippi River excursion to the La Crosse area. September 1st is the new date for when a Viking cruise will stop at Riverside Park for the first time. The original date for docking had been July 21st, and then it was rescheduled for this week.
Mayo Clinic, ISG gathering input about enhancing neighborhoods around new hospital
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System is hoping its new La Crosse hospital will enhance the surrounding neighborhoods. After breaking ground in April, construction is well underway on the six-floor, 70-bed hospital that represents the largest construction project in the history of Mayo Clinic. Along with improving...
Request Denied To Demolish Historic Dubuque Building For Daycare
A company’s proposal to build a day care in downtown Dubuque hit a roadblock after a city commission denied a request to demolish a historic building on the proposed site. The City of Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission on Thursday unanimously denied a request from Cottingham & Butler to demolish the Joliet Event Center on Locust Street, which has been a part of Dubuque since the early 1900s. Cottingham & Butler representatives signed a letter of intent last month to purchase the Joliet Event Center to turn the property into a day care, subject to determining whether the building could be demolished.
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
Gundersen moves its Foundation office and other workers to downtown La Crosse
Doctors of the Gundersen family started their La Crosse practice in a downtown office. This week, many workers based at the current Gundersen Health System clinic on South Avenue are moving to downtown, into newly-remodeled offices on 3rd Street. The chair of the Gundersen Foundation, Dr. Stephen Shapiro, said the...
La Crosse School District has 20 open positions, many in teacher-support roles
The La Crosse School District is short 20 positions, many of them in teacher-support roles.
Boathouse license fees at some La Crosse docks will rise 50 per cent
The cost of keeping a boathouse at certain docks in La Crosse is going to rise sharply, but not as much as the city had proposed. At its monthly meeting Thursday, the La Crosse Park Board decided to raise the yearly license fees by 50 percent to $750 for residents of the city and $900 for non-residents.
One fatality in Friday fire
One person is dead following a residential fire late Friday evening south of Guttenberg. As of press time, the name has not been released pending positive identification. At 11:27 p.m., the Guttenberg Fire Department was dispatched to 38080 Great River Road for a fully involved structure fire. "Upon arrival of the first fire personnel, it was determined there was smoke and fire coming from the south end of a mobile home. We were advised that the homeowner’s vehicles were in the driveway, but no one had seen them and were unsure if they were still in the residence," according to a news release from Chief Joe Zittergruen of the Guttenberg Fire Department. "An initial fire attack was started and the fire was brought under control with heavy damage visible to the structure."
Delta reduces flights out of La Crosse Regional Airport
Delta Airlines is cutting flights out of La Crosse due to flight crew shortages.
La Crosse homicide suspect released on $10,000 cash bond
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide in La Crosse County is released from jail on a $10,000 cash bond, which had been previously reduced from $500,000 and again from $200,000, according to online court records. 35-year-old Karvel Freeman of Madison, Wis. was released from La Crosse...
Wisconsin gov. candidate Tim Michels calls for GOP unity after primary
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels stopped by the La Crosse County Republican Party headquarters Wednesday night for what the party called a unity rally. The party says they hope the unity events will bring the party together to help defeat Gov. Tony Evers in the...
West Salem homicide suspect held on $10,000 cash
The suspect of a West Salem homicide is being held behind bars on $10,000 cash.
Turn lane closure off Rose Street in north La Crosse begins Tuesday
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A turn lane will close temporarily while fiberoptic utility work takes place. Starting Tuesday, the southbound left turn lane off of Rose Street to Palace Street will be closed. Crews will be working on the median. No lefts turns will be allowed while work is...
La Crosse prisoner dies after self-inflicted injuries
A La Crosse County prisoner has died, days after allegedly attempting to kill himself in the jail. John Koskovich of Mindoro has died at a local hospital. The sheriff’s department says Koskovich had injured himself in his jail cell on Sunday morning, and he was transported to Mayo. Koskovich...
Motorcyclist Struck In Dubuque
Police said one person was injured Wednesday according to a crash report. 40 year old Marlon Snead, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. A report states Snead was riding an unregistered motorized bike without any headlights. The accident happened around 9 pm at the intersection of Rhomberg Avenue and Windsor Avenue in Dubuque. Snead entered the intersection and was hit by 31 year old Logan Lyster, of Dubuque, who was turning north onto Windsor from Rhomberg. Snead was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability, operating a non-registered vehicle and having an insufficient number of headlights.
La Crosse County Jail inmate dies in hospital
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse County Jail inmate died in a hospital due to self-inflicted injuries, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office. In a release Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said that 31-year-old John Koskovich of Mindoro attempted to commit suicide on Sunday at the jail.
Arrest made in death of man in Lansing
Police in northeast Iowa have made an arrest in the death of a man back in May. Lansing/New Albin police say they responded to a medical call on May 9th about a man who was not breathing. They found 83-year-old Daniel Lundy dead. Their investigation led to the arrest Wednesday (August 17th) of 67-year-old Andrew Karvel.
