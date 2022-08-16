Read full article on original website
Related
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in new Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
48K+
Followers
44K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0