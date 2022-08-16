Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bluebonnetnews.com
Elvis Wayne Ferguson
Elvis Wayne Ferguson, 79, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 15, 2022, in Houston, Texas. He was born on December 29, 1942, in Liberty, Texas, to the late William Elvis and Jamie Loriece Johnson Ferguson. Elvis spent his formative years between Batson and Hull, graduating from Hull-Daisetta High School in 1961. Following high school, he attended Lamar Tech, graduating in 1963. Elvis was God-fearing and was dedicated to his faith in the Lord. He was a former member of both Old River and Mont Belvieu Assembly of God Churches. Elvis worked for many years as a shift supervisor for Warren Petroleum Company, before his official retirement in 2006. He also worked alongside his wife, Sharon, as a managing partner of Buck’s Pizza in Mont Belvieu, with their family in the early 2000s.
bluebonnetnews.com
Christopher Wayne LaRive
Christopher Wayne LaRive, 44, of Cleveland, Texas, went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, August 14, 2022. He was born on Tuesday, June 20, 1978, in Conroe, Texas. Left to cherish his memory is his loving parents, Roy Wayne LaRive and wife Anita; mother, Tammy Lee (Dawson) LaRive; wife, Stephanie Casey; sons, Billy, Jakob, and Jordan; sisters, Kimberly LaRive, Laurie Robbins and husband Howard; nieces, Ashley, Taylor, Rylee, and Alicia; nephew, Justin; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.
bluebonnetnews.com
John Terry Shifflet, Sr.
John Terry Shifflet, Sr., of Hardin, Texas, passed away on August 14, 2022, at the age of 66. He was born in Prince George County, Maryland, on May 12, 1956, to parents John Edward and Gloria Mae Shifflet. Terry is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Cynthia Elise...
bluebonnetnews.com
Melony Ann Robichaux
Melony Ann Robichaux was born in Houston, Texas, on June 17, 1947, to parents, Jesse Denton Jackson and Clyde Joy Fetty Jackson. She went to her Heavenly Home on August 15, 2022, in Katy, Texas, at the age of 75. Melony was an executive assistant at the Second Baptist Church...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bluebonnetnews.com
Dogs find skull near Hull home
A Hull resident called authorities on Friday to report that his dog had found a skull near his home on CR 2048 off FM 834, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO investigators located an area under a trampoline in the front...
bluebonnetnews.com
Billie Jean Stephens-Jones
Billie Jean Stephens-Jones was born in Fostoria, Texas, on March 3, 1933 to parents, Garvie Walker and Lottie Mae Jeffcoat Walker. She went to her Heavenly Home on August 16, 2022 in Porter, Texas, at the age of 89. Billie worked as a secretary at Huffman Middle School for 20 years and in her earlier years she went with her family to Calvary Baptist Church. Billie and her family traveled around the world with her husband serving in the military.
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland Chamber seeking sponsors, donations for three upcoming events
The Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce is seeking donations for the upcoming Teacher Recognition Luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 1. “We will be honoring 11 local educators who received ‘Teacher of the Year’ awards last school year. Each year, we give each honoree a backpack filled with gifts from our members. Please drop your items off (11 total) at the Chamber office by Tuesday, Aug. 30,” said Chamber CEO Victoria Good.
bluebonnetnews.com
‘Blessing of the Field’ kicks off football season in Dayton
Last Friday night saw the Bronco team have a successful scrimmage against their neighbors from Huffman, and Saturday was a time full of team, family, and blessings. Head Football Coach Blake Ware invited parents of all high school football players to join their players at Bronco Stadium for a meal Saturday afternoon and to share in the “Blessing of the Field” activities.
RELATED PEOPLE
bluebonnetnews.com
City of Cleveland gets update on airport improvements, possible grant
Improvements to the Cleveland Municipal Airport and funded by the Texas Department of Transportation have been stalled in recent months, but it appears those projects will soon be moving forward again. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Cleveland City Council was updated by Craig Claremont, P.E., with KSA Engineers, Inc., the firm...
Comments / 0