Elvis Wayne Ferguson, 79, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 15, 2022, in Houston, Texas. He was born on December 29, 1942, in Liberty, Texas, to the late William Elvis and Jamie Loriece Johnson Ferguson. Elvis spent his formative years between Batson and Hull, graduating from Hull-Daisetta High School in 1961. Following high school, he attended Lamar Tech, graduating in 1963. Elvis was God-fearing and was dedicated to his faith in the Lord. He was a former member of both Old River and Mont Belvieu Assembly of God Churches. Elvis worked for many years as a shift supervisor for Warren Petroleum Company, before his official retirement in 2006. He also worked alongside his wife, Sharon, as a managing partner of Buck’s Pizza in Mont Belvieu, with their family in the early 2000s.

MONT BELVIEU, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO