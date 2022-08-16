ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Is ice cream better for you than pizza? Study suggests so

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — So which takes the cake as the healthiest: ice cream or pizza?. A new study is ranking more than 8,000 foods in order from least healthy to the most healthful. “Once you get beyond ‘eat your veggies, avoid soda,’ the public is pretty confused about how...
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
48K+
Followers
44K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy