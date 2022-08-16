After being deferred at last month’s meeting, Sullivan County Commissioners will once again debate a resolution calling for inmates to pay to stay for their incarceration at the county detention center in Blountville. A Pay to Stay program is once again on this evening’s agenda. The resolution would request officials with the Sullivan County Judicial System to review provisions and discuss ideas designed to require inmates to repay a 35 dollar a day cost to stay at the county jail. If approved the money generated would go to Sullivan County’s Jail Obligation bond and pay raises for jail employees and jail maintenance.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO