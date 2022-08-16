Read full article on original website
clearpublicist.com
Fungi Exciting in Mercer County | Information
Princeton and the Grass Roots District grows just about every day with new enterprises and residents locating their way to the spot. E.B. Fungi is Mercer Street’s most recent version, and proprietors Joe Foye and Brenda Outsen have high hopes for Mercer County and what their business enterprise will bring to the place.
supertalk929.com
VDH: Plant malfunction deposits 438,000 gallons of sewage into Powell River in Big Stone Gap
A plant malfunction in Big Stone Gap caused more than 438,000 gallons of sewage to spill into the South Fork of the Powell River. The Virginia Department of Health issued a water recreation advisory for that waterway Friday afternoon following the incident. The agency says there has been no impact on drinking water.
wymt.com
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
wcyb.com
VDH: Avoid swimming in Powell River in parts of Wise County following sewage release
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — More than 400,000 gallons of sewage has been released into the South Fork to the Powell River and a recreational water advisory has been issued, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The advisory issued Friday is for the South Fork of the Powell...
VDH issues advisory after 438,000 gallons of sewage released into South Fork Powell River
WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says people should avoid recreational activities along a stretch of the South Fork Powell River after hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage were released into the river. The department issued a recreational water advisory Friday for the South Fork Powell River near East Stone […]
supertalk929.com
City of Kingsport reports strong growth across numerous sectors
The City of Kingsport highlights strong growth across several sectors in a statement released on Friday. Officials with the “Move to Kingsport” initiative say nearly two thousand families have moved to the city from outside the region since March of 2020. Additionally, Kingsport saw its revenue grow by...
Wise Co. Sheriff’s lieutenant sings for students
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Union Primary School students got a special treat on Thursday in the form of a singing SRO. Union Primary School hosted Lieutenant Riley of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, and before long he was playing piano alongside students and bringing back classics like Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock” on a classroom […]
cardinalnews.org
A 10-year pipeline of solar jobs in coal country?
ST. PAUL – Matt McFadden can’t help but think about his daughter as he watches the framework for a solar array rise on the roof of the elementary school in this Wise County town. She’s just 10, but her dad is already pondering her future, and whether she’ll...
supertalk929.com
Sullivan, Kingsport Justice Center Getting Major Renovation
The Sullivan County/Kingsport Justice Center, jointly operated in Kingsport is getting a much needed makeover. County Commissioners approved just over two and a half million dollars Thursday night to support a renovation project at the facility that was constructed in 1989. The renovations will include modernization and expansion to current Justice Center facilities, security and technology improvements. The City of Kingsport has already funded 600 thousand dollars in planning and design work for the anticipated eight point eight million dollar project.
woay.com
Tazewell County 911 Center receives Association of Public Safety Officials’ Technology Leadership award
Tazewell County, VA (WOAY) – The Association of Public Safety Officials’ awarded the Tazewell 911 Center the Technology Leadership award for the advances the staff has implemented at the center. Tazewell’s 911 Director, Captain Randy Ann Davis, accepted the award on behalf of the 911 center and its dispatchers.
Driver killed in Tazewell County crash, VSP reports
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A driver is dead after a crash in Southwest Virginia Sunday evening. According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), the single-vehicle crash occurred at 8:24 p.m. on Route 637 in Tazewell County. The VSP reports a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was heading north when it approached a curve […]
supertalk929.com
Sullivan Commissioners To Debate Pay To Stay Jail Program Thursday
After being deferred at last month’s meeting, Sullivan County Commissioners will once again debate a resolution calling for inmates to pay to stay for their incarceration at the county detention center in Blountville. A Pay to Stay program is once again on this evening’s agenda. The resolution would request officials with the Sullivan County Judicial System to review provisions and discuss ideas designed to require inmates to repay a 35 dollar a day cost to stay at the county jail. If approved the money generated would go to Sullivan County’s Jail Obligation bond and pay raises for jail employees and jail maintenance.
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In Virginia
(Smileus/Adobe Stock Images) The cost of living across the United States is skyrocketing. Residents across the state are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of groceries, school supplies, and minor household items.
supertalk929.com
Donations being accepted to help family of Union Middle student
Donations will be accepted at the gate in Bullit Park on Friday during a Union High preseason football contest to financially help the family of an incoming 8th grader who died as a result of a house fire earlier this week. The body of Josh Azbill was found inside the...
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Raleigh County on Friday
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, August 19, 2022, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in the Beaver area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation from 6:00...
West Virginia Deputies warn against sharing back-to-school photos on social media
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Before you take back-to-school pictures with your child, make sure you do so safely. Ron Holt is the School Safety Coordinator and a Lieutenant with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office. He said there may be dangers on social media and the internet we do not see. He said he understands parents are […]
993thex.com
Southwest Virginia Juvenile Injured In Foot With Small Caliber Rifle, Manhunt Ensues, Then Called Off
A juvenile was accidentally shot in the foot in an incident near Damascus, Virginia on Tuesday. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Department says two juveniles had a small caliber rifle which was fired accidentally, striking one of the juveniles in the foot. However, the initial call to police stated that one of the juveniles had been shot by an unknown male who ran from the area near Jeb Stewart Highway. That situation led authorities to conduct a manhunt, which was later called off.
Kingsport Times-News
17 indicted by Wise County grand jury
WISE — A Wise County grand jury has indicted 17 people on charges including failure to register as a sex offender, armed robbery, kidnapping, forgery and violating a protective order. Wednesday’s indictments contained 50 charges, including the following:
Former Mercer County teacher and coach has been sentenced to prison
MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A former Mercer County teacher and coach who pleaded guilty to two counts of sending obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor. According to Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, James Stehlin, Jr. of Edenton, NC, and formerly of Princeton, WV, was sentenced to the maximum of 5 years on each count, consecutively, for a total of 10 years. Stehlin was also sentenced to 25 years of extended supervision upon release and a lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender.
wfxrtv.com
Former Virginia police chief speaks out, claims he was forced to resign
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVNS) — The former chief of the Richlands Police Department resigned this week as the town sees a change in law enforcement personnel. Jerry Gilbert served as the Richlands police chief since 2018, but that no longer stands. He claims officials with the town gave him two options: to resign or be fired.
