Houston, TX

KHOU

CCISD helping families impacted by Thursday night apartment fire

HOUSTON — Clear Creek ISD is helping out six families of ten children who were displaced in a Thursday night apartment fire. Through community donations, the district says CCISD Cares, a charity organization that helps CCISD families during times of crisis, will distribute a total of $8,000 to the families, which will receive $1,300 each.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Texas Society
Houston, TX
KHOU

Company aiming to protect homes from lightning using technology

HOUSTON — A fire Thursday afternoon in southeast Houston left several families without a roof over their heads. According to the Houston Fire Department, a dozen units were damaged in the fire. While nobody lost their life or was reported injured, the loss of property was devastating for some.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Apartment fire displaces a dozen families after storms in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston firefighters battled the rain while they worked to control an apartment fire on El Dorado at Pipers View Drive in southeast Houston on Thursday. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but people in at least 12 units at the Clear Lake apartment complex were displaced, according to the Houston Fire Department.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Restaurant owner shot in the hip in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A suspect is on the run after shooting a restaurant owner Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wilcrest Drive near Westpark Tollway. Police said the man was in the parking lot outside of the restaurant when a suspect...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston

HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Rain offering relief for firefighters battling Texas wildfires

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With rain in the forecast nearly all week, firefighters are crossing their fingers for more relief from the extreme fire danger Texas has faced all summer. "Ask and you shall receive, everybody's been praying for rain," said Rachel Davila, a spokesperson for the Texas Forestry...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Sam Houston State University public art

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — You can find art just about anywhere in the Houston area – that includes college and university campuses. Sam Houston State University in Huntsville is no exception. "The campus itself is beautiful. We have rolling hills, lots of trees," Michael Henderson, chair of the SHSU...
HUNTSVILLE, TX

