Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_com
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston teen has now raised $2.3 million for abortion accessAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
CCISD helping families impacted by Thursday night apartment fire
HOUSTON — Clear Creek ISD is helping out six families of ten children who were displaced in a Thursday night apartment fire. Through community donations, the district says CCISD Cares, a charity organization that helps CCISD families during times of crisis, will distribute a total of $8,000 to the families, which will receive $1,300 each.
42 teachers from 9 foreign countries. Aldine ISD goes global more than ever to fill vacancies
HOUSTON, Texas — He's more than 2000 miles from home at Aldine ISD's Ogden Elementary. “I’m from Colombia,” said teacher Omar Yanguma. His third ever trip to the United States may be three to five years long. “I teach three subjects," said Yanguma. "English language arts, Spanish...
Students in the Houston area's two largest districts head back to school on Monday
HOUSTON, Texas — Several big districts in the Houston area have already started the new school year, but the area's two biggest, Houston ISD and Cy-Fair ISD, begin this coming Monday. “I’m looking forward to seeing my friends again," said Sharpstown High senior Andy Amaro. "It’s been a while.”...
'I needed a double lung transplant' | Huffman ISD teacher back to work after nearly dying from COVID
HUFFMAN, Texas — A Huffman ISD teacher is back in the classroom after a miraculous recovery from COVID. She nearly died from the virus. Brandy Mills spent more than 100 days in the hospital, and doctors said she would never leave without a new set of lungs. At only...
Domino's employee shot multiple times when someone fires through window, Sugar Land police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A Domino's employee was shot multiple times late Wednesday in Sugar Land. The unidentified man was working inside the pizza restaurant on Dairy Ashford when someone fired several shots through a window, according to Sugar Land police. The victim was rushed to a hospital in...
Company aiming to protect homes from lightning using technology
HOUSTON — A fire Thursday afternoon in southeast Houston left several families without a roof over their heads. According to the Houston Fire Department, a dozen units were damaged in the fire. While nobody lost their life or was reported injured, the loss of property was devastating for some.
Apartment fire displaces a dozen families after storms in southeast Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — Houston firefighters battled the rain while they worked to control an apartment fire on El Dorado at Pipers View Drive in southeast Houston on Thursday. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but people in at least 12 units at the Clear Lake apartment complex were displaced, according to the Houston Fire Department.
Restaurant owner shot in the hip in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A suspect is on the run after shooting a restaurant owner Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wilcrest Drive near Westpark Tollway. Police said the man was in the parking lot outside of the restaurant when a suspect...
Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston
HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
University of St. Thomas professor reveals how they learned the truth about former business school dean
HOUSTON — We've learned more about what led to the sudden resignation of the University of St. Thomas Cameron School of Business dean. The university on Wednesday confirmed they accepted Mario Enzler’s resignation last Friday, but did not give a reason. That changed on Thursday when the university released this updated statement:
'Even a honk can escalate someone to shoot you' | Road rage crashes on the rise in Harris County
HOUSTON, Texas — Road rage is something Houston drivers encounter on a daily basis, and new data shows road rage incidents in Texas are not slowing down. “Just, you know, my everyday drive home," Downey said. Downey was on her way home from work when another driver veered into...
Video: Driver escapes moving big rig as it goes off overpass on Highway 225
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A truck driver is lucky to be alive after narrowly escaping his truck as it went off an overpass in the La Porte area Thursday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera by a truck driver on the other side of the highway. This happened...
Third suspect in 2021 killing of a beloved Houston grandmother in custody
HOUSTON — The family of 71-year-old Martha Medina finally got the news they'd been waiting for Thursday, nearly a year after she was killed. Harris County deputies arrested Lawrence Earl Thomas, the third and final suspect in the deadly purse-snatching outside an east Houston McDonalds's last September. Thomas was...
Harris County Fire Marshall's Office investigating cause of Webster, Texas apartment fire
WEBSTER, Texas — Firefighters on Saturday battled an apartment fire in Webster, Texas, according to the Harris County Fire Marshall's Office. At 4:19 p.m., HCFMO tweeted that investigators were helping fight an apartment fire on West Bay Area Boulevard between the Gulf Freeway and FM 528. Officials said the...
Gunman shoots teen twice, then kicks him while on the ground, police say
HOUSTON — A 15-year-old boy is likely paralyzed after being shot twice in the back in southeast Houston early Thursday, according to police. This happened just after midnight near a gas station on Clearwood Street near Meldrum Lane. Houston police said the teen stopped at the gas station to...
Rain offering relief for firefighters battling Texas wildfires
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With rain in the forecast nearly all week, firefighters are crossing their fingers for more relief from the extreme fire danger Texas has faced all summer. "Ask and you shall receive, everybody's been praying for rain," said Rachel Davila, a spokesperson for the Texas Forestry...
HIDDEN GEM: Sam Houston State University public art
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — You can find art just about anywhere in the Houston area – that includes college and university campuses. Sam Houston State University in Huntsville is no exception. "The campus itself is beautiful. We have rolling hills, lots of trees," Michael Henderson, chair of the SHSU...
