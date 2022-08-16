Queensland’s Tetrament only know how to play at full throttle. As their own website puts it about the band, “Heavy as Jupiter. Giants will fall. We are Tetrament.”. After forming in 2017, the hardcore outfit – consisting of Matty (vocals), Sammy (lead guitar), Coxy (bass), Shane (rhythm guitar), and Mick (drums) – have established a strong following in Brisbane and beyond for their barnstorming live shows.

