After one baby died and another sustained injuries to his neck, more than two million MamaRoo baby swings and rockers have been recalled for posing threats of strangulation. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Monday the recall of about two million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers, which are made by the company 4moms. According to the commission, when the swing or rocker isn't being used, the restraint straps hang below the seat. Crawling babies can become entangled in the straps, possibly posing entanglement and strangulation hazards.
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend’s daughter was in her early 20s when she had her first child. One afternoon, her daughter’s husband told her to get out of the house and take some time to herself. He would watch their six-week-old baby while she took a few hours to get out of the house.
Parents may soon have to wave rock-a-bye to a popular infant swing. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Monday that 4moms issued a voluntary recall of more than 2 million swings and rockers after a death occurred. The company said that when the MamaRoo or RockaRoo is not in...
Making baby food at home can be just as dangerous as buying it from the stores these days, according to an exclusive report from CNN. Jane Houlihan, a research director for Healthy Babies, Bright Futures (an alliance centered on decreasing infants’ exposure to toxic chemicals), co-authored the report on toxic baby food.
