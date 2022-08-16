ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Popular Baby Swing Is Being Recalled After A Baby Got Tangled In Its Straps And Died

After one baby died and another sustained injuries to his neck, more than two million MamaRoo baby swings and rockers have been recalled for posing threats of strangulation. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Monday the recall of about two million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers, which are made by the company 4moms. According to the commission, when the swing or rocker isn't being used, the restraint straps hang below the seat. Crawling babies can become entangled in the straps, possibly posing entanglement and strangulation hazards.
