New York City, NY

You can fly in a seaplane between New York City and Washington, DC, starting this fall

By Sam Sweeney, ABC News
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, US - AUGUST 6: A Tailwind Air flight from New York Michael A. McCoy/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

NEW YORK — Anyone looking to ditch Amtrak or the long commutes to and from La Guardia, JFK, or Newark Airport when traveling between New York City and Washington, D.C., will now have another option—a float plane.

Tailwind Air will start flying two daily flights between the Skyport Marina near East 23rd Street in Manhattan and College Park Airport just outside D.C. The plane will take off from the water in New York and land on the runway at the Suburban D.C. airport in College Park, Maryland.

Tailwind said the flights will operate using eight-seat Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft. The flight time will be between 80-90 minutes and cost $395 one-way.

The airline is touting the ease of the smaller planes, saying passengers have up until 10 minutes before departure to check in for the flight.

"When factoring in the full journey—one hour and twenty minutes in the air (comparable to DCA-LGA service except with no need to access crowded and congested airports on both ends) or the three hours fifty minutes for the Acela—Tailwind Air will offer the fastest, least stressful, premium way to travel between DC and Manhattan. That, paired with the unforgettable views, makes this a compelling experience," Tailwind Air co-founder Peter Manice said in a press release.

College Park Airport is 30-minute drive from Downtown D.C. and connects directly to Metro’s Green Line.

The first departure is Sept. 13.

"Bypassing the congestion of the northeast corridor between New York and Washington, DC remains the core mission of Tailwind Air," Alan Ram, CEO and co-founder of Tailwind Air, said in a statement.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

NBC Washington

The Weekend Scene: County Fairs, Chuck Brown Day and More Fun in the DC Area

Fabled rock bands, legendary comedians, rap icons — whatever kind of show you love, there’s something happening this weekend for you. On Friday, you can get “young, wild and free” with Wiz Khalifa and Logic at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, or sway along as indie rockers The Shins play an iconic album front-to-back at The Anthem.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Le Fantome Food Hall Opens Monday in Prince George’s County

Photo by Scott Suchman courtesy Le Fantome Food Hall. “Le Fantome, an all-day, international food hall in Prince George’s County will open on Monday, August 22. Located in The Station at Riverdale Park, the 8,500 square foot project is a collaboration between Cafritz Enterprises and leading hospitality consulting group Hospitality HQ (HHQ). Le Fantome will open with a full-service bar, seasonal patio, and a diverse array of offerings from three dine-in stalls. The food hall’s seven locally-owned and operated ghost kitchen concepts will open separately on Monday, August 29th for dine-in ordering via QR code, delivery via select third party apps, and pre-ordered pick up.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Washington Examiner

DC complains as city overrun with rats

The infestation of rats in Washington, D.C., neighborhoods has community members and government agencies spinning their wheels, but officials at D.C. Health say working together can end the crisis once and for all. Over 30 community members gathered at Number Nine, a bar in Logan Circle, on Thursday to discuss...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Shots fired in downtown DC near White House, National Mall: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile and two adults have been detained by officers after shots were fired early Friday morning in downtown D.C. near the National Mall and the White House. The shots were reported around 1:15 a.m. in the area of 1600 Constitution Avenue. Officers say they recovered...
WASHINGTON, DC
