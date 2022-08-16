ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Fire burning in Fort Hunter Liggett 450 acres, 10% contained

By Ricardo Tovar
 7 days ago
JOLON, Calif. (KION-TV) - CAL FIRE said they are responding to three vegetation fires near Williams Hill Tuesday that are totaling 450 acres.

The fire is currently 10% contained, no evacuations are in place, and no structures are currently threatened, according to CAL FIRE BEU. This is being called the Los Bueyes Fire.

CAL FIRE confirms this fire is burning on Fort Hunter Liggett's property. They are on scene to ensure that the fire doesn't cross into state property.

There are no evacuations at this point.

This is a developing story.

Monterey, CA
