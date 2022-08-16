Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Late Kick: Oregon is an overrated team heading into 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Oregon is an overrated team heading into the 2022 season.
247Sports
Kenny Dillingham looking for growth, consistency, and trust ahead of second scrimmage
Saturday is scrimmage day for the Oregon football program. What does Oregon's offensive coordinator hope to see out of his offense when the program holds its second scrimmage of fall camp?. The first answer will make Duck fans happy, no doubt about it. "Tempo. We're not playing at a very...
WATCH: Kenny Dillingham talks QBs, second scrimmage preview
Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham spoke with the media after the team's 13th practice and provides his thoughts on where the Oregon offense is at through this point in camp, his thoughts on Oregon's quarterback battle, and the key areas of improvement he's looking for in the scrimmage. Sign up...
247Sports
PODCAST: 247Sports National Recruiting Editor Brandon Huffman breaks down Oregon's recruiting efforts
The Oregon Ducks have had a very busy month of August on the recruiting trail as they've landed five verbal commitments. To get a sense of Oregon's success on the trail, its overall recruiting class, and where the Ducks could finish the year DuckTerritory.com had 247Sports' National Recruiting Editor Brandon Huffman on the show to talk all things Duck football recruiting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mario Cristobal had below .500 record versus spread at Oregon
Despite a 35-13 record in four seasons as the head coach at Oregon, the Ducks finished below .500 against the spread during the Mario Cristobal era. In an examination by the College Football News, Cristobal ranks ninth out of the 11 ACC head coaches studied. The ACC has three head coaches in their first jobs.
DuckTerritory's fall camp day 13 practice report
EUGENE, Ore. — With the second scrimmage of fall set for Saturday afternoon, the team was in spider pads and shorts for Friday's 13th practice of camp. Media watched the first 18 minutes of practice, taking in the typical variety of flex (stretch), special teams and ball security drills before leaving the premises. The stretch period was held in position groups for the first time.
247Sports
Alex Bales breaks down decision on transfer to Oregon
Just seven short months ago, Alex Bales of the Cincinnati Bearcats launched a kick over Alabama's Jameson Williams for a touchback, opening the College Football Playoffs at the 2021 Cotton Bowl. Now, Bales is head first into a competition at Oregon, looking to earn the kicking duties over incumbent Camden...
247Sports
WATCH: Chase Cota explains growth at wide receiver room
Oregon Duck senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses Oregon's development at wide receiver, why the Ducks are starting to stack good practices on top of each other, his role as a leader, and where the Ducks are going halfway through camp. Make sure you like and subscribe to the Autzen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
PODCAST: The latest news from Oregon's fall camp; Oregon continues its hot recruiting run
The Oregon Ducks continue to deal with injuries along its most experienced unit heading into the season. How will the Oregon Ducks handle these injuries at the offensive line, and who is taking advantage of those extra reps. According to coaches and players, an Alpha is starting to emerge along the defensive side of the football, and it might surprise you who's taken on that role. Plus, the Oregon Ducks are catching some fire on the recruiting trail as two more commits join the Ducks' flock for the class of 2023.
247Sports
Who could be next to commit to Oregon in the 2023 class?
Oregon's 2023 recruiting class has added five prospects to its group and the Ducks now sit with 16 verbal commitments and ranked No. 14 in the country. With August being.
Dana Altman ‘disappointed’ by UCLA, USC leaving Pac-12; says Oregon will continue to ‘compete at the highest level possible’
EUGENE — Dana Altman is the only Pac-12 men’s basketball coach whose tenure in the league began before the conference expanded and he’ll be at Oregon for whatever happens next for the conference once the Los Angeles schools leave for the Big Ten. Altman said he was...
247Sports
Andrew Boyle is a kicking rarity and is competing for all three starting roles
Oregon special teams coach Joe Lorig has opened up all three kicking competitions. Front and center for all three is Washington State transfer Andrew Boyle. Not many players across the country are capable of doing all three. Most place kickers also double as kickoff specialists, but it's not often they dabble in punting too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jaeden Moore commits to Oregon Ducks football; Central Valley Christian DE had huge junior season
Moore ended his junior season with 155 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks.
Now that Biden has signed the $280 billion CHIPS Act, can Oregon catch a tech windfall?
PORTLAND, Ore. — The greater Portland area — including Hillsboro, Southwest Washington, Corvallis and beyond — is known as the "Silicon Forest" for a reason. Common sense dictates, then, that a big chunk of tax money is going to spur growth in this region due to the passage of the $280 billion CHIPS Act.
osubeavers.com
Beavers Set to Start 2022 Campaign
CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women's soccer team will commence the season with a pair of home matches: a Thursday evening clash with Eastern Washington at 6 p.m. and a Sunday match versus Wyoming at 1 p.m. Last Season. The Beavers etched an 11-7-1 mark in Lauren Sinacola's first...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
beachconnection.net
Florence Festival of Books Draws 100s of Bibliophiles to Oregon Coast in Sept
(Florence, Oregon) – Get ready for a rager for bibliophiles. For 11 years now, avid readers of all kinds of have flocked to the central Oregon coast, checking out the latest in all things bookish with the Florence Festival of Books. Authors, publishers and some 50 exhibits make up this stellar display of the world of the written word, happening again on September 24 at the Florence Events Center. (Above: just north of Florence. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
kqennewsradio.com
STATE BOARD CONSIDERING NAME CHANGE PROPOSALS
The Oregon Geographic Names Board will meet in Eugene this Saturday to consider proposals for naming or re-naming geographic features in five Oregon counties, including Douglas. A release from the Oregon Historical Society said included on the agenda are four proposals to re-name geographic features that currently have the word...
Judge restricts scope of suit challenging Oregon’s anti-terrorism fusion center
A judge on Thursday narrowed a lawsuit filed by four protesters who are challenging the authority of Oregon’s anti-terrorism center to gather intelligence. Marion County Judge Audrey Broyles’ decision from the bench came during the first court hearing on the suit and marked a win for the state Department of Justice.
KATU.com
Willamette Valley Vineyards Offers New Experiences
From new tasting rooms to the opportunity to become an "owner", one of Oregon's leading wineries is shaking things up. Tammy Hernandez headed down to Turner to learn more about the new experiences Willamette Valley Vineyards has to offer. For more information, visit the Willamette Valley Vineyards website. This segment...
Comments / 0