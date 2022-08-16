ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

2022 BMW Championship prop bet picks and PGA Tour predictions

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yeF5R_0hJgO8Si00

The FedExCup playoffs continue this week in Delaware with the 2022 BMW Championship, the 2nd round of the PGA Tour’s postseason. Wilmington Country Club is hosting a tour event for the 1st time, so this is a relatively new course for just about everyone in the field.

Below, we search for the best value prop bets among the 2022 BMW Championship odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions.

It’s a star-studded 70-player field as the game’s top players push to make the Tour Championship’s final 30-man field and attempt to win the FedExCup and its $18 million payout. Will Zalatoris, who won the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week, is now No. 1 in the season-long standings, topping world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The field includes Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas, but the No. 2 player in the world, Cameron Smith, withdrew because of a hip injury.

Wilmington CC is a longer course at 7,534 yards but it’s still only a par-71 with 3 par-5s, two of which are more than 630 yards long. Wilmington doesn’t have the amount of water that TPC Southwind does, but this could be a challenging new course for players.

WATCH: PGA Tour is live on ESPN+! Get ESPN+

BMW Championship – Top-5 picks

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Jon Rahm (+280)

Rahm gained 2.08 strokes from tee-to-green last week, which ranked 3rd in the field, according to Data Golf. However, he seemed to struggle reading the breaks on the greens all week, ranking in the bottom half in strokes gained: putting (-0.09). I’ll back Rahm in Wilmington where it seems good drivers of the ball will have an advantage.

Rory McIlroy (+230)

McIlroy shockingly missed the cut last week in his 1st start since the Open Championship, which may have been attributed to some rust. He just didn’t look sharp with any club in his bag. Assuming he’s knocked off some of the cobwebs from his time off, he should be back to his regular form at Wilmington CC this week.

Cameron Young (+480)

Young didn’t miss the cut like McIlroy, but he did only finish T-31 – which, to be honest, is a disappointing result for the young bomber. Wilmington should fit his game even better, given his strength off the tee and approaches into greens.

Other T5 contenders (in order from longest odds to shortest):

  • Justin Thomas (+330)

BMW Championship – Top-10 picks

Will Zalatoris (+190)

Zalatoris’ odds to finish in the top 10 are short this week, but that’s usually the case with him. He’s a top-10 machine, posting 9 top-10 finishes in 23 starts this season – including last week’s win in Memphis. He’s an excellent driver of the golf ball and he won at TPC Southwind despite only hitting 5 of 14 fairways. He’ll turn that around at Wilmington CC and continue his hot streak.

Viktor Hovland (+270)

You can get pretty good odds on Hovland because it’s been a shaky year for him, even though he’s turned it around with a T-4 and T-20 in his last 2 starts. He’s trending in the right direction and his performance in Memphis proves that, showing his T-4 at the Open wasn’t a fluke.

: BMW Championship odds, picks and predictions

Cameron Davis (+450)

If you want to get a little bit riskier, make a top-10 bet on Davis. When you look at his last 5 starts, however, it doesn’t seem all that risky. He hasn’t finished worse than T-16 in that stretch and has 2 top-10s, plus a T-13 last week in Memphis. He’s playing better than ever right now and with his length off the tee, he’ll have an advantage.

Other T10 contenders (in order from longest odds to shortest):

  • Collin Morikawa (+240)
  • Tony Finau (+190)

BMW Championship – Top-20 picks

Joohyung Kim (+105)

Week in and week out, Kim shows he can hang with the big guns. In his last 3 starts, he went 7th, 1st and T-13. Now with an even smaller field and no cut, I love his chances to come in the top-20 for the 4th straight time.

Denny McCarthy (+250)

McCarthy bounced back from back-to-back missed cuts by coming in 20th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship – and that was despite not breaking par on Saturday or Sunday. He had 3 top-10s in a span of 4 starts from the Memorial Tournament to the John Deere Classic, so he’s been playing well for a few months.

Other T20 contenders (in order from longest odds to shortest):

  • Sahith Theegala (+185)
  • Adam Scott (+155)
  • Aaron Wise (+135)

BMW Championship – Matchups

Suggested play is golfer in bold.

Aaron Wise (-120) vs. Russell Henley (+100)

Wise and Henley are on a similar tier entering the BMW Championship as good players who may not be ready to fully break through yet. Wise has struggled with his putter all year and did so again at the FedEx St. Jude Championship – even though he still notched a 3rd straight top-35 finish.

Rory McIlroy (-135) vs. Patrick Cantlay (+115)

How often does McIlroy struggle for 2 weeks in a row? It’s rare, which is why I’m going to him in this matchup with Cantlay. It’s not that I don’t like Cantlay in Wilmington, I just think McIlroy’s advantage off the tee will prove pivotal.

Cameron Davis (-110) vs. Davis Riley (-110)

As I mentioned earlier with Davis, he’s playing some of his best golf ever. Riley is a great ball-striker too, but Davis is red hot and I’m riding that momentum on a course that could favor long hitters.

BMW Championship – Top South American

Mito Pereira (+280)

I took Pereira to be the top South American last week and while he didn’t deliver, he looked more comfortable than he has after missing four straight cuts. Joaquin Niemann (+130) is once again the favorite in this bet, but I’ll take Pereira at longer odds.

BMW Championship – First-round leader

Tony Finau (+2000)

Finau only ranks 30th in 1st-round scoring average this year but he’s gone sub-70 in 13 straight rounds dating back to the final round of the Open Championship. He’s the hottest player in the world right now with 2 wins and a T-5 in his last 5 starts. Ride that wave and hope he stays hot on Thursday.

Sungjae Im (+3000)

Im ranks 12th in 1st-round scoring average, and although he only shot even par in Round 1 last Thursday, his 2 first-round scores before that were 65 and 63. He’s very capable of going low to start a tournament.

More expert prop bet predictions

Group D winner: Adam Scott (+350)

For this bet, Scott is up against Tyrrell Hatton (+300), Corey Conners (+300), Brian Harman (+350) and Billy Horschel (+350). It’s a closely contested group with no clear-cut favorite, in my opinion, but Scott is coming into this week in great form after tying for 5th in Memphis. If his putter stays hot, he should emerge as the top finisher in this group.

Want some action on the 2022 BMW Championship? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Golfweek:

Follow @camdasilva on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spectator with remote-control golf ball interrupted play at BMW Championship, and Rory McIlroy shut him down

WILMINGTON, Del. – Don’t mess with Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman was paired with Scott Stallings during Saturday’s third round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club’s South Course when a fan intruded and dropped a remote-control golf ball on the green and attempted to make it go in the hole at the par-3 15th.
WILMINGTON, DE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BMW Championship offers peek inside Delaware's most exclusive golf course, Wilmington Country Club

When Wilmington’s Paul Ruggiero teed up with PGA Tour golfers on Wednesday as part of the Gardner Heidrick Pro-Am at the BMW Championship, it was a thrill of a lifetime. Not only was he playing side by side with Matt Kuchar and Maverick McNealy, it was a rare opportunity to play one of Delaware’s most exclusive courses – Wilmington Country Club.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
Daily Mail

LIV Golf rebels - including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau - are dealt a huge blow as they are forced to wait until January 2024 for their lawsuit against the PGA Tour to be heard - FIVE MONTHS later than they hoped

Those who remain (mostly) calm on the fairways will have their forbearance tested in the courtroom as the LIV golfers' antitrust lawsuit was significantly delayed. A tentative date of July 23, 2023 has been set for summary judgement by US District Judge Bath Labson Freeman, in which the PGA Tour will almost certainly look to have the case thrown out.
GOLF
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News

The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Rusty Wallace Announcement

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen, New York for the 90 lap Go Bowling at The Glen race on dirt. And a NASCAR legend is going to be giving the starting command. According to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace will be giving the start engines command this Sunday. It's been a long time since Wallace raced at Watkins Glen, and he made the most of his time on the track.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw Championship#The Tour Championship#Fedexcup#The Pga Tour#Wilmington Country Club#Espn#Usa Today Sports Scores
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to shocking Aric Almirola news

NASCAR Cup Series competitor Aric Almirola shocked everyone earlier this year when he announced that he no longer be racing full-time after the 2022 season, but it appears that he has suddenly had a change of heart. Almirola has agreed to terms with Stewart-Haas Racing on Friday to return to...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: The only winner not locked into the playoffs

Of the 15 drivers who have won a NASCAR Cup Series race so far in 2022, 14 have clinched a spot in the upcoming playoffs. There are just two races remaining in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, but with 15 drivers having already won this year, there is still a chance that there will end up being more winners (17) than playoff spots (16).
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kurt Busch announcement seals four playoff spots

The announcement that Kurt Busch won’t be competing in the final two races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season locked up four playoff berths. During the few days off between this past Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway and the upcoming race weekend at Watkins Glen International, four more drivers have clinched playoff berths simply because of an announcement.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren hit the gym with Kevin Durant, others

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren was pictured in the gym this week with Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and other players in California. Holmgren and Durant were seen with noted NBA trainer Drew Hanlen in between drills on the court. The picture of the two players was posted on Instagram by Zachery Remy and later reshared by Holmgren and Hanlen on their accounts.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
187K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy