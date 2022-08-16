Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Travis Wells is leaving WDBJ7 for Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
New Stimulus Proposal Gives Hundreds to Virginia ResidentsCadrene HeslopSalem, VA
Sheettz is moving from Williamson Road to King StreetCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Early morning fire reported at Vinton apartmentCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Ursula's Cafe offers donate what you can so everyone can eattCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
theunionstar.com
Foster care agency seeks local homes for children in need
United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) is seeking people who want to make a difference in a child’s life by providing a stable environment of love and understanding. Katherine Solvig, a foster parent recruiter from the UMFS Lynchburg office, is hoping to develop more foster homes for children who need placement in Campbell County, Appomattox County, and the surrounding areas.
Franklin News Post
Carilion postpones major new mental health care facility
Carilion Clinic is pausing the planned construction of a new behavioral health center — originally part of $300 million expansion on its Roanoke campus — to integrate lessons learned from the pandemic, its CEO said Tuesday. Calling the pandemic a world-changing crisis, but one with some “silver lining”...
Skeletal remains found near US-220 exit ramp in Roanoke
UPDATE 9:34 p.m.: According to the Roanoke Police Department, the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 has been reopened after skeletal remains were found in the area on Tuesday. — UPDATE 4:54 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says that the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 will be closed until further notice due […]
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In Virginia
(Smileus/Adobe Stock Images) The cost of living across the United States is skyrocketing. Residents across the state are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of groceries, school supplies, and minor household items.
WDBJ7.com
MCPS goes back to school
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Montgomery County Public Schools began the 2022-2023 school year August 17. “We just can’t wait to get these babies in here and start teaching them and building relationships with them,” Christiansburg Primary School Principal Jessica Jones said. Every year, the first day...
Man who reportedly threatened to ‘blow up’ Roanoke arrested
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – A man accused of threatening to “blow up” Roanoke, as well as kill a bank branch manager, was arrested on Thursday for federal charges. The Department of Justice says 33-year-old Brandon Hayward of Gainesville, is charged via federal criminal complaint with use of a telephone to make a threat to injure or […]
New president, new campus pup at Roanoke College
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — If you’ve been on the Roanoke College campus, you may have run into the trio that joined the WFXR News team on Friday. Dr. Frank Shushok Jr. was the vice president for student affairs at Virginia Tech before replacing Michael C. Maxey as president of Roanoke College in July. With move-in […]
WSLS
‘Everybody gets an opportunity to eat’: New donate-what-you-can café in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – Order’s up at Ursula’s Café in Roanoke. It’s a donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue, co-founded by Ami Trowell. “That way everybody gets an opportunity to eat. Because if you have a little more, you give a little more. If you have just enough and if you don’t have any to donate this time, then you also still get to eat,” said Trowell.
wfirnews.com
VSP investigating fatal Bedford County crash
BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Aug 18) at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route...
WDBJ7.com
Eleven-hour welfare check ends without incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An eleven-hour welfare check attempt in Lynchburg on Cobbs Street came to an end Thursday night. Police say they were called to Cobbs Street at 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of a disorderly female. Officers say she was wanted for a non-violent misdemeanor and made...
WSLS
10 NEWS INVESTIGATES: Financial burdens left in the wake of Roanoke football team fallout
ROANOKE, Va. – Since our 10 News investigation into the South Forest Community Christian football program began two weeks ago, there’s been more fallout. The investigation started with a tip about questionable housing for student-athletes on the team. Out-of-state players paying a $500 deposit on what they thought...
wfxrtv.com
Residents urged to keep doors and vehicles locked, authorities say man wanted seen in Giles County
UPDATE 8:55 p.m. (8/19/2022): The Craig County Sheriff’s Office released new information about the latest sighting of Shawn Tolbert. According to a Facebook post on the department’s page, Tolbert was last seen in the Pandapas Pond, Fortress Road, and the Giles County line. Deputies are warning residents in...
WSLS
Authorities: Three children located, safe after being abducted from a Floyd Co. school bus
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Three children have been located safely after being abducted from a Floyd County school bus on its morning route, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said. On Thursday morning, authorities said that two women interfered with the bus on its morning route, and one of...
WSLS
Roanoke church raises more than $1.7 million to help area ministries better serve those in need
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke church has raised more than $1.7 million to help four area ministries better serve people in need. Second Presbyterian Church Roanoke launched the Mission Build Campaign back in January 2020 and said it certainly wasn’t an easy feat, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
wfxrtv.com
Crews respond to downed trees and powerlines in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, and Appalachian Power are responding to multiple trees and power lines down in the Roanoke County area. They are in the 2700 Block of Creekside Driver in the area of Green Hill Park...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for Botetourt County robbery
BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for robbery in Botetourt County, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. 46-year-old Michael Dricker was arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at the Daleville Kroger May 23. Police say on the day of the robbery, Dricker...
WDBJ7.com
Bassett High student praised after notifying teachers about gun in another student’s bookbag
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County administration and the Sheriff’s Office are continuing to work together to figure out what could have been done differently after a handgun was found at Bassett High School Tuesday morning. The gun was found when a student told staff that another student...
wfxrtv.com
Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
