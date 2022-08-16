ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
VIRGINIA STATE
theunionstar.com

Foster care agency seeks local homes for children in need

United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) is seeking people who want to make a difference in a child’s life by providing a stable environment of love and understanding. Katherine Solvig, a foster parent recruiter from the UMFS Lynchburg office, is hoping to develop more foster homes for children who need placement in Campbell County, Appomattox County, and the surrounding areas.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Carilion postpones major new mental health care facility

Carilion Clinic is pausing the planned construction of a new behavioral health center — originally part of $300 million expansion on its Roanoke campus — to integrate lessons learned from the pandemic, its CEO said Tuesday. Calling the pandemic a world-changing crisis, but one with some “silver lining”...
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

Skeletal remains found near US-220 exit ramp in Roanoke

UPDATE 9:34 p.m.: According to the Roanoke Police Department, the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 has been reopened after skeletal remains were found in the area on Tuesday. — UPDATE 4:54 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says that the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 will be closed until further notice due […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

MCPS goes back to school

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Montgomery County Public Schools began the 2022-2023 school year August 17. “We just can’t wait to get these babies in here and start teaching them and building relationships with them,” Christiansburg Primary School Principal Jessica Jones said. Every year, the first day...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Man who reportedly threatened to ‘blow up’ Roanoke arrested

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – A man accused of threatening to “blow up” Roanoke, as well as kill a bank branch manager, was arrested on Thursday for federal charges. The Department of Justice says 33-year-old Brandon Hayward of Gainesville, is charged via federal criminal complaint with use of a telephone to make a threat to injure or […]
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

New president, new campus pup at Roanoke College

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — If you’ve been on the Roanoke College campus, you may have run into the trio that joined the WFXR News team on Friday. Dr. Frank Shushok Jr. was the vice president for student affairs at Virginia Tech before replacing Michael C. Maxey as president of Roanoke College in July. With move-in […]
SALEM, VA
WSLS

‘Everybody gets an opportunity to eat’: New donate-what-you-can café in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Order’s up at Ursula’s Café in Roanoke. It’s a donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue, co-founded by Ami Trowell. “That way everybody gets an opportunity to eat. Because if you have a little more, you give a little more. If you have just enough and if you don’t have any to donate this time, then you also still get to eat,” said Trowell.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

VSP investigating fatal Bedford County crash

BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Aug 18) at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Eleven-hour welfare check ends without incident

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An eleven-hour welfare check attempt in Lynchburg on Cobbs Street came to an end Thursday night. Police say they were called to Cobbs Street at 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of a disorderly female. Officers say she was wanted for a non-violent misdemeanor and made...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crews respond to downed trees and powerlines in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, and Appalachian Power are responding to multiple trees and power lines down in the Roanoke County area. They are in the 2700 Block of Creekside Driver in the area of Green Hill Park...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for Botetourt County robbery

BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for robbery in Botetourt County, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. 46-year-old Michael Dricker was arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at the Daleville Kroger May 23. Police say on the day of the robbery, Dricker...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
ROANOKE, VA

