August Social Security Payments: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The Social Security Administration is sending out the fourth batch of August payments today, with one more scheduled this month. These checks arrive in batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits. The final August payment will be sent out next week.
4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
