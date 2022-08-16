Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drawing for Damariscotta Mills Fish Ladder Quilt Raffle Approaches
The drawing for the 2022 Fish Ladder Quilt Raffle will take place on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. Tickets are still available at Skidompha Library in Damariscotta, where the quilt is on display. damariscottamills.org/quilt-raffle for alternative ways to purchase raffle tickets. The quilt was created and donated by Betty Lu...
Handmade Original Sign Returns to Merry Barn
After about 35 years, a Merry Barn dance hall sign, handmade by former owner Howie Davison, was returned to the 1905 barn by Gup Gascoigne, a resident of Edgecomb and Denville, N.J. Davison started a dance hall in the Merry Barn in 1951, taught square dancing, and held dances for...
Olde Bristol Days Returns From COVID Hiatus
Returning after a two-year absence due to COVID-19, the 68th Olde Bristol Days proved to be a smaller, leaner, but no less celebratory version of Bristol’s signature community event. Previous editions of Olde Bristol Days sprawled across a week or more, involving multiple locations. This year the majority of...
New Edgecomb Principal Seeks to Build Confidence in Students
New Edgecomb Eddy School principal Tom Landberg is looking to bring community learning back to school this year. The Edgecomb School Committee unanimously approved Landberg’s hiring in July. He comes to the school having worked as an assistant principal with MSAD 11 for the previous 13 years. He took the position in Edgecomb, Landberg said, for an opportunity to make a bigger impact on education and help guide students like teachers did for him during his school years.
Bayview Road Culvert Urgent Issue, Nobleboro Road Commissioner Warns
The Cotton Stream culvert on Bayview Road is rapidly deteriorating, according to Nobleboro Road Commissioner Dale Wright. Wright brought the concern before the town’s board of selectmen at its meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10. According to Wright, the plastic culvert looks like “a broken snake’s back” from the pressure...
Lincoln County Dispatcher Receives Stork Award
Lincoln County Communications Director Tara Doe presented the Maine Emergency Medical Services for Children’s Program Stork Awards to dispatcher Anita Sprague during the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for successfully delivery a baby girl via telephone on June 13, 2022, prior to EMS arrival at the scene.
