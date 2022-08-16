Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Raptor To Get Unique Off-Roadeo Adjacent Experience
Since its debut, Ford has been rapidly expanding its Bronco Off-Roadeo experience, adding additional dates, locations, and a special women-only installment that just took place earlier this month. Initially only open to reservation and order holders, the Bronco Off-Roadeo recently expanded to anyone that wants to attend with the new 4xFun class, and now, Ford North America Product Communications director Mike Levine has announced that the Ford Bronco Raptor will be getting its own unique Off-Roadeo adjacent experience, too.
fordauthority.com
Next-Gen S650 Ford Mustang To Debut During ‘The Stampede’ Event In Detroit
The all-new seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang is ready to charge onto the American muscle car scene as one of the most-anticipated debuts of the decade. The Blue Oval finally has just confirmed that the next-gen, S650 Ford Mustang will debut in just under four weeks at the Detroit Auto Show in Michigan at a global reveal event appropriately named “The Stampede.”
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Nautilus Sales Gain Segment Share During Q2 2022
Lincoln Nautilus sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the second quarter of 2022. In the United States, Lincoln Nautilus deliveries totaled 6,766 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 12 percent compared to 6,055 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of...
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Edge Among Best SUVs For Rear Seat Comfort
Consumer Reports has bestowed a tremendous amount of praise on the Ford Edge over the past several months, naming it one of the best SUVs available for less than $40,000, one of the best mid-size SUVs on the market with standard safety systems available for under $35k, one of the 10 best SUVs on sale today, and declaring it a superior choice over the Honda Passport and Chevy Blazer, while the crossover was also the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty back in May according to IHS Markit. Now, Consumer Reports has once again recognized the 2022 Ford Edge by naming it among the best SUVs in terms of rear seat comfort.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Transit Connect Lineup Ditches 2.5L I-4 Engine
The 2023 Ford Transit Connect is part of that model’s second-generation, which has been in production since the 2013 model year, though it did undergo a mid-cycle refresh for the 2019 model year. Regardless, it will solder on largely unchanged for the new model year, though sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Transit Connect van and wagon will no longer offer the 2.5L I-4 engine.
CAR AND DRIVER
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So
Whether you're happy with this or not, sources say the Corvette brand will see an electric sedan in 2025. The post Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Here are the cars eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit in the Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act, the major climate bill, was signed today, changing the availability of electric vehicle tax credits. Now, only EVs assembled in North America qualify for the credits. Today the US government released a preliminary list of which vehicles currently qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit. There...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang Nite Pony Package Details Officially Revealed
Following the launch of the Ice White Edition Appearance Package for the 2022 Ford Mustang and Ford Mustang Mach-E, The Blue Oval recently set out on a quest to let fans name its forthcoming black appearance package for the pony car duo. Earlier today, photos of the all-new 2023 Ford Mustang Nite Pony Package were released and its name was confirmed, though no details were available at that time. Now, FoMoCo has officially revealed the new, optional package.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For In-Flight Charging System For EVs
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an in-flight charging system for EVs, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on February 15th, 2021, published on August 18th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0258642. The Ford Authority Take. In addition to being able to power an entire home...
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
fordauthority.com
2023 Kia EV6 GT Debuts As Upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Rival
Kia – like many automakers these days – is in the midst of an electrification transformation, previously benchmarking the Ford Mustang Mach-E and revealing a direct competitor to that EV crossover – the EV6. At that time, Kia announced that it would also be launching a high-performance variant of that model dubbed the EV6 GT, but only revealed that it would generate 546 pound-feet of torque and be capable of accelerating from 0-62 miles-per-hour in 3.5 seconds. Now, the U.S.-spec 2023 Kia EV6 GT has been revealed in its entirety as a proper rival for the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Sport Sales Place Ninth In Segment During Q2 2022
BRONCO SPORT -20.72% 29,460 37,158 -3.25% 58,549 60,514. In Canada, Ford Bronco Sport deliveries totaled 3,762 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 36 percent compared to 2,771 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the year, Bronco Sport sales increased about 45 percent to...
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Chinese EV Companies Will Come To U.S.
Ford CEO Jim Farley has made it clear from past comments that he views companies like Tesla and Rivian as major threats to the automaker’s EV business, though he also feels like the 100+ year-old automaker has some clear advantages over those newer rivals, too. However, in China, a number of upstart EV automakers have managed to get a leg up on their U.S. counterparts with a host of all-electric offerings, some of which are selling for very affordable prices as well. While speaking on Ford’s Q2 earnings call recently, Jim Farley also expressed that he believes those Chinese EV makers will one day wind up competing in the American market as well.
fordauthority.com
Ford Argentina Sales Down One Percent In July 2022
Ford Argentina sales decreased one percent to 2,064 units in July 2022 compared to July 2021 results. The figures place Ford as the seventh best-selling car brand in Argentina, behind Toyota, Fiat, Volkswagen, Renault, Peugeot and Chevrolet. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Ford Bronco Sport sales decreased 49.69...
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Sport Ranked Third In Segment For Seat Quality
Since its launch, the Ford Bronco Sport has earned its fair share of accolades, including a spot on Consumer Reports‘ most satisfying smaller SUVs and best cars for teenagers lists, a third-place finish in a recent rear seat safety study, a third-place ranking in its segment on J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study, and the highest-ranked small SUV on that same organization’s 2022 U.S. APEAL Study. Now, the Ford Bronco Sport continues its hot streak by ranking third in its segment in J.D. Power’s nearly-released 2022 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln EV Concept Teased Ahead Of Imminent Reveal
Back in April, Lincoln revealed its new Star Concept, a highly-stylized, futuristic vehicle that was designed to preview the luxury brand’s electrified future. However, it isn’t the last Lincoln EV Concept by a long shot, and in fact, the latest preview of the brand’s future lineup will debut tonight at 8pm EDT, as Lincoln has revealed via Twitter along with a short teaser clip giving us a glimpse at what to expect from this new concept.
Ford's New Lights Are So Good They Might Replace The Head-Up Display
The automotive tech space is like fluid flowing around obstacles and finding a path until it eventually settles on an application. The head-up display (HUD) is a prime example. Automakers have been working at it for ages, with several brands pushing the tech downstream into more accessible models. Plenty of brands offer their take on the technology, including colors and funky displays, but Ford has now taken it a step beyond.
fordauthority.com
Ford Dealer That Sued The Blue Oval Has Case Dismissed
A prominent Ford dealer based in New York filed a lawsuit against Ford Motor Company at the end of 2021, alleging breach of contract. The affected parties, Kitty Van Bortel and Howard Van Bortel, attempted to purchase a dealership in Webster, New York. The Van Bortel siblings currently own four dealerships, but claimed that when they tried to purchase a fifth, Ford walked back on its original agreement to sell it, and cited gender discrimination as part of the automaker’s reason to back out. However, Automotive News recently reported that the case was dismissed by a federal judge.
RideApart
17-Year-Old Boy’s Electric Motor Design Could Revolutionize EVs
What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionizing a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
