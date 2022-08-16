Read full article on original website
What's the Meaning Behind the Metal Stars You Often See on Old Houses?
People don’t always look too closely at the residential homes around them. When you start searching for a new house, though, certain things earn closer scrutiny. Like the fact that some houses, particularly in the northeast, have a five-pointed decorative star hanging on the exterior. It’s been cited as being indicative of everything from religion to a beacon for swingers. But what does it really mean?
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
CNET
Facebook's $90 Million Data-Tracking Settlement: Find Out if You're Owed Money
Facebook users, if you had a profile on the social media site in 2010 or 2011, you may be eligible for part of a $90 million payout from a lawsuit accusing Facebook of illicitly tracking users across other websites. You'll need to act soon, though -- the deadline for filing...
CNET
Twitter Profited From Users' Data Without Their Consent, Lawsuit Alleges
Twitter is facing more legal woes for allegedly providing advertisers user phone numbers and email addresses without their consent. In 2019, the company disclosed that personal information users handed over for a security feature may have been used for targeted advertising. On Thursday, two Twitter users sued the social media...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNET
Google Workers Sign Petition Demanding Protection of Abortion Search Data
More than 650 Google employees have signed a petition asking CEO Sundar Pichai and other top executives to protect people's abortion-related search and location data, according to a Thursday tweet by the Alphabet Worker's Union, a union of employees and contractors for Google's parent company. Along with demands to protect...
CNET
Google Chrome Update Patches Multiple Security Bugs
Google said Tuesday that it patched multiple security bugs in Chrome. Google said one bug is being actively exploited. Because of this threat, Chrome users should update their browser as soon as possible. This bug is one of 11, though, that this latest update addresses. Chrome's update should automatically apply...
CNET
TikTok's In-App Browser Can Monitor Your Keystrokes, Researcher Says
TikTok's in-app browser has the ability to monitor certain kinds of user activity on the external websites accessed with it, new research shows. According to research published Thursday by Felix Krause, a Vienna-based software researcher, when TikTok users access a website through a link in the TikTok app, the app inserts code into the website that allows TikTok to monitor activity like keystrokes and what users are tapping on that site.
CNET
Airbnb Launches New Tools to Curb Partying
In efforts to expand its crackdown on unauthorized parties, Airbnb is rolling out new "anti-party" tech on the app, the company announced on Tuesday. After making its global party ban permanent in June, Airbnb shared that new software tools have been launched for testing in the US and Canada. The...
Pronouns, loos and uniforms: how schools became the gender wars frontline
Vic Goddard, principal of Passmores secondary academy school in Essex, has no desire to get caught up in a culture war. Instead he has spent the summer planning how to cope with a £320,000 deficit as a result of spiralling energy bills and a national teacher pay rise with no additional cash to pay for it.
CNET
Meta Releases Plan to Suppress Misinformation in 2022 Midterm Elections
Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is expanding features and security functions ahead of the 2022 US midterm elections on Nov. 8, the company said Tuesday in a blog post. Building on its work in the 2020 election cycle, the social media giant said it will remove misinformation about...
CNET
'Prey' Ending and Post-Credits Predator Tease Explained
Prey hit Hulu in the US and Disney Plus Star elsewhere in the world earlier this month. The flick brings the Predator series back to 1719 and sees one of the alien hunters going up against Comanche Nation tribespeople like Naru (Amber Midthunder). Also, it's absolutely excellent. This adventure builds...
Voices: I ditched a single, prestigious career for five mini-careers – and I love it
It’s hard to escape the words “side hustle“ these days, with people either discussing their side projects with religious fervour or sneering at millennials who “can never focus on one thing”. I started a traditional banking career in 2014, bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, and one of two women in our graduate class of nine newbies. Despite this depressing statistic, I felt confident I would happily rise ahead and become a corporate overlord someday.In March this year, I resigned from the corporate world altogether in search of a more fulfilling career – more specifically, one that felt like “me”. I wondered what this...
Ex-Reality Star Loses 5M Followers After Facebook, Instagram Ban
Former Big Brother U.K. contestant Andrew Tate, 35, has been banned permanently from Facebook and Instagram after what many see as a history of misogynistic comments. Meta confirmed to NBC that Tate had violated its policies on dangerous organizations and individuals but didn’t specify how or when. Tate was removed from Big Brother in 2016 after a video surfaced which appeared to show him attacking a woman with a belt, however he claimed the clip was edited. In 2017, Tate was suspended by Twitter for saying women should “bear responsibility” for being raped. TikTok also gave an account associated with Tate the boot with the #andrewtate got more than 13 billion views. Tate denied he held misogynistic views. “It is very unfortunate that old videos of me, where I was playing a comedic character, have been taken out of context and amplified to the point where people believe absolutely false narratives about me,” the statement said.Read it at NBC
