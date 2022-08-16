Read full article on original website
Related
Here Are the Most-Replayed Scenes in Slipknot’s ‘The Dying Song (Time to Sing)’ Video
Music videos can be a really powerful way to boost the creativity of a song, not that Slipknot really need much other than their masks to be visually captivating. The video for their latest track "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" wasn't super complex, but fans obviously found some scenes more intriguing than others.
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
Behemoth’s Nergal Names 21st Century Metallica Song That’s ‘One of Their Best Ever’
Sometimes bands have to grow on you for you to really appreciate them, which was the case with Behemoth's Nergal and Metallica. While discussing his fandom in a new interview, the frontman named the 21st century Metallica song he thinks is "one of their best songs ever." Nergal admitted to...
What Makes Metallica x ‘Stranger Things’ So Epic + More (With Nik Nocturnal)
At the end of each month, Twitch and YouTube personality Nik Nocturnal will be recapping the most viral rock and metal news that had whole internet buzzing in a Loudwire video series. The last month has given us plenty of Metallica-Stranger Things crossover love, with the hugely popular Netflix series...
RELATED PEOPLE
Here Are the Lyrics to Slipknot’s New Song ‘Yen’
Slipknot just released their latest new song "Yen" off the forthcoming The End, So Far album. Get a closer look at the lyrics for the song below. "Yen" comes fourth in the running order for Slipknot's latest album, right on the heels of the previously released "The Chapeltown Rag" and ahead of the intriguingly titled new track "Hive Mind."
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Disturbing Photos From Motley Crue Concert Show Fan After Horrific Fall From Upper Level
In 2021, rapper Travis Scott performed at the Astroworld festival with over 50,000 people in attendance. While on stage, the crowd erupted into chaos as people trampled over each other and others rushed the stage to get closer to the rapper. Dealing with the aftermath, around 300 people sustained injuries at the festival with 10 people dying. Since then, bands and artists have paid more attention to the crowd, even stopping shows to help get fans medical attention. On Tuesday night, the hard rock band Mötley Crüe entertained fans at the Lucas Oil Stadium when a fan accidentally fell from an upper level, landing on the seats underneath.
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ozzy Osbourne Says Jimmy Page Never Answered His Request to Play on New Album
Ozzy Osbourne had a few special guests play on his upcoming new album Patient Number 9, but there was one more that he wanted — Jimmy Page, who's already explained why he turned down the offer earlier this year. However, in a new interview, Osbourne revealed that the guitarist never even answered him at all.
The TikToker who went viral for skateboarding while drinking cranberry juice and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac has parlayed his fame into an acting gig on a popular Hulu show
Nathan Apodaca's TikTok lip sync to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" garnered millions of views and hundreds of copycats. Now, he's on a TV show.
Griffin Taylor Didn’t Know if He Wanted to Pursue Music Before Vended
It's easy to assume that anyone who's the child of a successful musician would also want to pursue that same path, but that isn't always the case. Corey Taylor's son Griffin Taylor didn't even know if he wanted to be a musician before forming the band Vended. Vended, which also...
Slipknot Unveil Slow-Burning New Track ‘Yen’
Slipknot have been so giving lately. Just a few weeks ago, they shared "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" and announced their upcoming seventh album The End, So Far. Now, they've already unveiled another track, a slow-burner called "Yen." We call it a "slow-burner" because it takes a bit to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metallica Collab With ‘Stranger Things’ for New Hellfire Club Merch
Don't you wish you could join the "Hellfire Club"? The Metallica-loving Eddie Munson has become the breakout character from Season 4 of Netflix's Stranger Things series, and his "Hellfire Club" may be about to grow significantly, as Metallica have now teamed with Stranger Things for a special merch collaboration. "Eddie,...
Rock Songs That Became Popular (or More Popular) After Being Featured on TV Shows + Movies
There are plenty of songs that modest chart success when they were originally released but got a significant boost later when they were featured on a TV show or in a movie. "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush was in the top 30 of Billboard's Hot 100 when released in 1985, but thanks to Stranger Things the song is currently No. 3 on the charts. (Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard's Global 200 as of Aug. 1.)
Dave Mustaine Reveals Which New Megadeth Song Is Their Fastest Ever
If you feel the need, the need for speed, Megadeth have always had you covered. But at nearly 40 years into their career, Dave Mustaine reveals what he thinks might be the fastest song that Megadeth have ever recorded. That descriptor goes to the recently released track "Night Stalkers." In...
How Metallica’s James Hetfield Triumphed Over Childhood Trauma
The public image of Metallica’s James Hetfield had always been that of a beer sucking, hard-case, lone wolf… but as the biggest band in thrash drifted into their Black Album era, Hetfield finally allowed himself to become vulnerable, opening up about his childhood trauma through “The God That Failed” and “The Unforgiven.”
Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
Hear Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting Sing on Rock Cover Songs EP
Exodus drummer Tom Hunting, who has fought cancer over the last year, goes from the drum kit to the vocal mic on four new cover versions of classic rock songs. Indeed, the musician usually at the back of the stage takes the lead on his new solo EP, Hunting Party.
Beavis & Butt-Head’s Worst Takes on Music
Beavis and Butt-Head have better taste in music than any critic in history, but even MTV’s most beloved duo get it wrong sometimes. Here are some of Beavis and Butt-Head’s worst takes on music. It’s shocking to say, but Beavis and Butt-Head hate death metal. You’d be hard...
Noisecreep
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT
From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.https://noisecreep.com/
Comments / 0