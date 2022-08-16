ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans waive five players in first round of cuts

By Mike Moraitis
 8 days ago
The Tennessee Titans have parted ways with five players to bring their roster down to 85 in what is the first of three rounds of cuts ahead of the 2022 season.

The five players include running back Jordan Wilkins, wide receiver Josh Malone, defensive back Deante Burton, defensive lineman Haskell Garrett and offensive lineman Carson Green.

Although none of these players are a major surprise, Malone would qualify as the closest thing to it. The Tennessee product had a good spring and figured to at least stick around a bit longer than this.

Garrett was someone we pegged as one of Tennessee’s undrafted free agent signings with the best chance to make the roster. Looks like we missed on that one.

After waiving the five aforementioned players, it was also reported that the Titans claimed former Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. off waivers. Tennessee is waiving defensive back Elijah Benton in order to make room.

After Tuesday, the Titans will make two more rounds of cuts. Tennessee will trim its roster from 85 to 80 on Aug. 23, and then from 80 to 53 on Aug. 30.

Ahead of their next preseason game on Saturday night, the Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hold joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday.

