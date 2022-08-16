Read full article on original website
Crypto Prices Collapse Across the Board, Dragged by Bitcoin and Ether
Weak bitcoin and ether prices have triggered a market-wide downturn as the US dollar continues to strengthen. Crypto prices are deep in the red. Over the past week, digital assets have shed more than 10% from their collective capitalizations — representing more than $111 million in lost nominal value.
Steve Cohen Taps Hacker ‘Acidphreak’ as First Trader for Crypto Startup
Blockworks exclusive: Hiring “Acidphreak” reflects Cohen’s deep conviction in staffing his new venture with crypto-native talent, sources say. Steve Cohen has hired self-styled cyberpunk and reformed hacker “Acidphreak” as the first — and, so far, only — portfolio manager to lead investments for his new crypto-only asset manager.
Crypto Mixers and Privacy Coins: Can They Resist Censorship?
In response to the US Treasury sanctioning crypto mixer Tornado Cash, advocacy groups such as Coin Center have come to its defense — arguing that smart contract code is not a sanctionable entity. With this new precedent, it is unclear if privacy coins such as Monero will face similar...
Mercado Libre Broadens Crypto Offerings in Brazil
Latin American e-commerce company has launched a token aimed at generating crypto rewards as cashback on purchases. Latin American e-commerce company Mercado Libre has launched a token in Brazil, aimed at generating crypto cashback rewards on purchases, as well as the ability to pay for goods on its platform. Dubbed...
CME Group To Offer Options on Ether Futures
CME Group continues to expand its range of crypto derivatives, revealing Thursday that it is slated to launch options on ether futures on Sept. 12. The derivatives marketplace currently offers bitcoin options, as well as micro-sized bitcoin and ether options. It began offering bitcoin futures in 2017 and went on to add ether futures in February 2021.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
Could Omega Healthcare Investors Be in Trouble?
The quick answer is that Omega is in trouble and is capably muddling through it, but Wall Street may still have gotten ahead of itself here.
Q&A: CF Benchmarks CEO Says Institutions More Interested Than Ever in Crypto
Index provider seeking to fill product gaps in the market related to DeFi, DAOs and smart contract functionality. CF Benchmarks has been fielding more calls from traditional financial institutions during the crypto winter than the crypto index provider received during the bull market. Some fifteen months ago, much of CF’s...
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029
These high-octane growth stocks can more than triple your money over the next seven years.
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.01 in 2023?
Is an encore performance just beginning for what was once the hottest cryptocurrency in the world?
Coinbase Insider Traders Profit $1.5M Since 2018: Academic Study
University of Technology Sydney academics say they’ve proven multiple cases of insider trading around Coinbase listings yet to be prosecuted. US federal regulators last month charged a former Coinbase employee with insider trading. Now, academics have found more staff at the leading crypto exchange could be up to no good.
Web3’s Promise of NFT Intellectual Property Rights ‘Far Off,’ Says Galaxy
Galaxy discovered that NFT projects have misled consumers over the intellectual property rights tied to purchased content. Crypto merchant bank Galaxy Digital has studied the current NFT market and concluded that Web3’s promise of digital ownership and property rights “remains far off.”. Galaxy Digital reviewed licenses for top...
Does a New Depression Drug Make This Stock a Buy Now?
A long-delayed announcement from the FDA was even more positive than expected.
Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Cuts 80% of Staff Amid Police Investigation
The flailing lender is managing “pending proceedings” with Singapore law enforcement. Singapore-based cryptocurrency lender Hodlnaut is laying off most of its staff and announced “pending proceedings” with local police. The firm said in an update on Friday that it is handling inquiries from the Singapore attorney...
